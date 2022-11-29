Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee

Veda Lou Powers The Charley Project

Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.

29-year-old Veda Powers worked at St. Thomas Hospital and lived at 917 9th Avenue South in Nashville, Tennessee. On May 26, 1982, Veda completed her usual morning routine. She dropped her two children off at daycare, picked her sister up from the Buena Vista Apartments, and dropped her off at her job at the Continental Insurance Office off Murfreesboro Road. WKRN News 2 reports that Veda told her sister she took the day off from work at St. Thomas West Hospital, and was going back home to bed. She drove away in her orange 1975 Chevrolet Monza. Veda has never been seen or heard from again.

“She worked at St. Thomas Hospital. She was a mother. She had a boyfriend at the time,” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2.

Veda failed to pick her children up from daycare.

"At the time I didn’t know what was going on," her daughter, Yolanda Powers, who was just 10 years old at the time, told News Channel 5. "I didn’t get picked up from daycare on time. My mom would never just leave us and not come, or call my grandmother or aunt and let them know what was going on."

Veda was known as a person who was devoted to her children, reliable, and very close to her family. After two days of no contact from Veda, her family reported Veda missing on May 28, 1982.

"It got to be difficult because Mother's Day was coming, and her birthday, and I wasn’t able to do a lot of mother-daughter things," Yolanda told News Channel 5.

Then, on May 30, 1982, authorities located her abandoned vehicle on 14th Avenue near Edgehill Avenue in Nashville, less than a block from her home.

“One of the things with the case that makes us believe that foul play was involved is that she had very poor eyesight. She was one of those people who couldn’t get by without her glasses.” Detective Matthew Filter told WKRN News 2, “The one thing that was found inside her car were her eyeglasses.”

Veda Lou Powers' mother raised her grandchildren. Veda left behind a family who longs for answers about her disappearance. Police have a person of interest in her case and are requesting help from the public. They need a tip.

"Especially from friends or coworkers that she maybe would have confided in about something maybe she didn’t want her family to know about," reports WKRN News 2.

Veda Lou Powers is 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7557 or 615-862-7546.