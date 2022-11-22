Columbus, OH

19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never Arrived

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

LeShay Dungey

LeShay Dungey, called Shay by her family and friends, is described as a loving and innocent young woman. Shay is always laughing, being silly, and has never been in any trouble. Shay has a large family who loves her. They are very concerned about her and have stated they will never stop searching for Shay.

Shay has a delayed mental capacity, yet she was an honor-roll student who never gave her family any problems. They describe Shay as a child-like, sweet girl who would probably not be able to tell if someone meant her harm. Shay does not think that way. Shay is a good person who sees good in everyone else.

According to the Columbus Police Department and Shay's family members, on January 24, 2018, 19-year- old LeShay Dungey left her job at 6364 Frantz Road in Dublin, Ohio. Shay, who was going job-hunting and then to visit a friend, road the COTA bus around the city. While on the bus, Shay was communicating with a friend. She would tell the friend where she was throughout the day. Her cell phone service was disconnected, and she was using the wi-fi service provided on the bus.

Around 8:25 pm, Shay texts the friend. She texted that she was getting off the bus at 4th & 11th Avenues. She told the friend she was on her way to his house at 1942 Summit Street and to open the door. The friend said Shay never arrived, so he reported her missing.

About two days later, Shay’s family realized no one had spoken with her. Shay has a large, loving family, and she would often divide her time between family members' homes. They immediately contacted authorities when they realized no one had seen or spoken with her.

Her family said they first contacted the Dublin Police Department because that's where Shay’s job is located. The family said the Dublin Police directed them to the Columbus Police Department.

The family said that the police originally refused to take the missing person’s report. The police advised the family to “give it some time because she’s 19 years old.” Shay’s family was persistent and said once they told the police that Shay had a delayed mental capacity, the police finally took the report and an investigation was started.

Authorities then realized that Shay had been reported missing by the friend she was supposed to meet already. The detectives contacted the family and told them they weren’t the first ones to report Shay missing. Authorities gave the family the information provided by the friend Shay was going to visit. The family advised detectives that this man was no friend of Shay’s.

Shay had met him online and he was someone she was communicating with online. The family knew this because Shay had confided to a cousin that she was going to go see the friend, “in a couple of days”, right before she vanished.

LeShay Dungey

The Detective assigned to Shay’s case told the family that the friend had been thoroughly investigated. They conducted an extensive digital investigation (her cell phone, I assume) and said they felt the man was in no way connected to her disappearance. The family advised that the detective told them he felt the man was innocent of any wrongdoing and refused to provide his name.

The family has gone to the 1942 Summit Street address The house is a double that has been turned into four apartments near the Ohio State University campus. Unfortunately, they were unable to obtain any information on who lived there on January 24, 2018.

Last year and recently, I communicated with a few of Shay’s family members. They love Shay, are extremely concerned about her, and want her case to receive as much attention as possible. They want answers.

Shay’s mother, through tears, told me she will never give up looking for her daughter, that she loves Shay very much and she feels her daughter is alive somewhere.

Shay’s father breaks down just hearing his daughter’s name. Shay has a stepmother, siblings, aunts, a grandmother, cousins, and more who miss her dearly.

Shay is loved.

LeShay Dungey

Shay’s family members have been persistent, conducted their investigations, and said they will never give up on Shay. They are very hopeful that Shay’s case gains as much attention as possible. This family wants assistance with investigating her case and searching for their beloved Shay.

In 2006, Brian Shaffer vanished less than 2 minutes from where Shay disappeared. In 2017, Reagan Tokes was kidnapped less than 5 minutes from where Shay vanished. Sadly, Reagan was later found deceased. Both Brian and Reagan were Ohio State University students who received local and national media coverage and still do. Leshay's case was only on a couple of local news stories.

Two years after she vanished, on January 24, 2020, I went to the same bus stop at 4th & 11th Avenues at 8:25 pm. This is the same place, the same date, and the same time Shay allegedly disappeared. There was steady traffic, people walking the streets and businesses open. The area was busy. There is a police station a block away. Did anyone see Shay? In the summer of 2020, I went through the neighborhood Shay vanished from. I spoke with business owners, employees, residents, and some community advocates. No one, not one of them had heard about LeShay Dungey.

LeShay Dungey was 19 years old and 5’9” tall when she vanished. She weighed 120-140 pounds.

Please contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545 with any information.

View the Columbus Police Department press conference here:

