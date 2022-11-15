The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35d2EY_0jBUPTL700
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project

In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.

The following is a list of some of the Louisiana women and girls reported missing on the Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People, The Doe Network, and The Charley Project:

Constance Jeannette Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYxpW_0jBUPTL700
Constance Jeannette AndersonThe Charley Project

19-year-old Constance Jeannette Anderson is one of eight siblings. She lived in the 400 block of Albert Lewis Way in Mansfield, Louisiana, and is the mother of a son. On January 24, 2006, Constance received a phone call from an unknown person. She left her house between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm and left shortly after the call. At 1:30 am the following morning, she teat a friend that she was coming over. Constance never arrived and has never been seen or heard from again.

Constance Jeannette Anderson is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956.

Tova Jaileau Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOVvE_0jBUPTL700
Tova Jaileau BarnettThe Charley Project

19-year-old Tova Jaileau Barnett was last seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on December 2, 2000. Tova Jaileau Barnett is 5'3" and weighed 118 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Gloria Bovia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2HjN_0jBUPTL700
Gloria BoviaThe Charley Project

On June 12, 2021, 83-year-old Gloria Bovia was being treated at the University Medical Center in the 2000 block of Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was last seen walking out of the hospital and has never been seen or heard from again. Gloria Bovia is 5'5" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6010.

Tracey E. Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZj2B_0jBUPTL700
Tracey E. BrooksThe Charley Project

63-year-old Tracey E. Brooks was last seen in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on September 8, 2011. Tracey E. Brooks is 5'2" and weighed 135-145 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Viola Caldwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JePZe_0jBUPTL700
Viola CaldwellThe Charley Project

36-year-old Viola Caldwell was last seen on march 17, 2021, in the 8100 block of Skysail in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Viola Caldwell is 5'7" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5061.

Lurline H. DeWitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6dwg_0jBUPTL700
Lurline H. DeWittThe Charley Project

77-year-old Lurline H. DeWitt lived with her son on Oxford Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Lurline, who slept on a couch in the front room, was seen by her son around 9:00 pm on September 27, 1996. At 1:00 am the following morning, he realized his mother was gone and the carport door was open. None of her personal items were taken. Lurline has never been seen or heard from again. Lurline H. DeWitt is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Mansfield Police Department at 318-872-0520.

Joyce Lynn Dupont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaXyg_0jBUPTL700
Joyce Lynn DupontThe Charley Project

Joyce Lynn Dupont lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is the mother of two children. On September 8, 1994, she asked her sister to babysit while he went to the Housing Authority. 25-year-old Joyce walked to the corner of Bank Street and Broad Street and disappeared. She never arrived at the Housing Authority and has never been seen or heard from again. Joyce Lynn Dupont is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

Denise El-Mansura

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeIXq_0jBUPTL700
Denise El-MansuraThe Charley Project

15-year-old Denise El-Mansura, lovingly called "Deedy" by her family, lived in the 1900 block of Feliciana Street and was a student at McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. On January 10, 1978, Denise was supposed to have lunch with her aunt. Denise never arrived. She was last seen at her high school around 11:30 am the same day. No one has seen or heard from Denise since. Denise El-Mansura is 5'4" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.

Jacqueline Ann Ellis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIOj6_0jBUPTL700
Jacqueline Ann EllisThe Charley Project

39-year-old Jacqueline Ann Ellis lived was last seen on April 21, 1998, in the vicinity of 15th Street and Garden Road in Marrero, Louisiana. Jacqueline Ann Ellis is 5'5" and weighed 140-170 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-364-5300.

Angela M. Franklin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5XGc_0jBUPTL700
Angela M. FranklinThe Charley Project

49-year-old Angela M. Franklin was last seen on January 24, 2012, in the 2800 block of Lionel Washington Street packing items into her 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number THT 138, in Lutcher, Louisiana around 7:30 am. She has never been seen or heard from again. Angela M. Franklin is 5'5" and weighed 240 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-562-2200.

Ella Goodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAEeU_0jBUPTL700
Ella GoodieThe Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

33-year-old Ella Goodie, a mother of two teens, is a Lyft driver who is the caretaker for her disabled mother. Ella was last seen by her family and friends on March 9, 2022. Her black 2012 Audi Q5 with license plate number NRN6551 was seen on traffic cameras on March 10, 2022, north of Dallas, Texas on Highway 75. On March 11, 2022, her brother reported his sister missing.

In April 2022, authorities found her vehicle in St. Joseph, Missouri. There was no sign of Ella.

On March 25, 2022, US Marshalls arrested 36-year-old Brandon Franciso as a person of interest in her case, but he has yet to be charged. He is being charged with second-degree murder in an unrelated case.

Ella Goddie has never been found.

Ella Goodie is 5'3" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. if you have any information, please contact the Louisiana State Police Department at 318-484-2194.

DeShanna Denise Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuxQe_0jBUPTL700
DeShanna Denise GrayThe Charley Project

DeShanna Denise Gray is the mother of two children. On November 22, 2000, the 29-year-old mother was seen getting into a small blue pickup truck with a white male on Crawford Street at 11:00 am, in Logansport, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. If you have any information, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 318-697-4311.

Natosha Grayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ga6uh_0jBUPTL700
Natosha GrayerThe Charley Project

39-year-old Natosha Grayer was last seen on May 7, 2019, in the 2200 block of College Drive in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Natosha Grayer is 5'2" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Jessica Raquel Guillot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YG4z_0jBUPTL700
Jessica Raquel GuillotThe Charley Project

Jessica Raquel Guillot is the mother of two children. On September 7, 2013, Jessica dropped her daughter off at her mother's house. She never returned. When her mother went to Jessica's apartment, she discovered the place was ransacked and Jessica was nowhere to be found. She reported Jessica missing on September 11, 2013. She has never seen or heard from her daughter again.

In October 2013, five suspects, Asa Bentley, Chadwick McGhee, Tamika Williams, Willie Price Jr., and Donnie Edwards, were charged with aggravated kidnapping in Jessica's case. Tamika William's daughter is Jessica's nephew's half-sister. Tamika confessed to being in the car with the group when they abducted Jessica and put her in the back seat of an SUV. She told authorities that Donnie drove while Asa sat on top of Jessica, choking her and threatening to kill her. She said Jessica begged for her life and for ten minutes she heard choking sounds, glass breaking, and the smell of human feces coming from the back, The Charley Project reports. She said she never turned around. The group was charged with kidnapping, but no murder charges have ever been filed against them and Jessica Raquel Guillot has never been found. Jessica Raquel Guillot is 5'2" and weighed 132 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4086.

Lynitta Bouvier Hargray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440tnt_0jBUPTL700
Lynitta Bouvier HargrayThe Charley Project

40-year-old Lynitta Bouvier Hargray was last seen in the 400 block of Askew Street in Tullulah, Louisiana, around February 1, 2005. She has never been seen or heard from again. Lynitta Bouvier Hargray is 5'10" and weighed 275-300 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Tallulah Police Department at 318-574-3230.

Emma Lee Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLlrK_0jBUPTL700
Emma HendersonThe Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

23-year-old Emma Lee Henderson lived in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but was in New Orleans, Louisiana to visit her sister, who lived in the 2100 block of Lizardi Street. On September 8, 1976, Emma left her sister's home around 5:00 pm to go back to Pascagoula with a friend. She has never been seen or heard from again. Emma Lee Henderson is 5'1"-5'3" and weighed 110-120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-938-6654.

Kenyotha Mayossa Hookfin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388AUv_0jBUPTL700
Kenyotha Mayossa HookfinThe Charley Project

39-year-old Kenyotha Mayossa Hookfin was last seen in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, on May 30, 2019. Kenyotha has never been seen or heard from again. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Tammy Ann Jarvis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgZ6d_0jBUPTL700
Tammy Ann JarvisThe Charley Project

20-year-old Tammy Ann Jarvis was living with her aunt in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. On May 10, 1989, her aunt was out of town. Neighbors witnessed Tammy's boyfriend, who was toting a shotgun, drag Tamy from the house and into the backyard of the home. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Her boyfriend killed a girlfriend after Tammy disappeared and was charged in 1992 with murder. He has never been charged in connection with the disappearance of Tammy and she has never been found. Tammy Ann Jarvis is 5'6" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge City Police Department at 225-389-8617 or 225-389-3844.

Krystle N Journee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K97Az_0jBUPTL700
Krystle N JourneeThe Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

On December 22, 2021, 40-year-old Krystle Journee, mother of three, left her mother's home in the 1600 block of Mandeville Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was heading to a Fredo Bang concert at the Saenger Theatre and climbed into a black Toyota Avalon with license plate number 102EQM at 7:00 pm. That was the last time anyone has seen or heard from Krystle.

According to WDSU, Krystle's family said she was with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared. They reported Krystle missing on December 26, 2021

Roosevelt Marshall was questioned, released, and never charged in connection with her disappearance.

"We do not know whether she is alive or dead. If she is trapped. We do not know nothing. I would be more at peace to know what happened and where she is than to not know anything at all," her 22-year-old daughter, Dominiece Honore' told WDSU. "I really want closure. To the point where whether it is good or bad, I just want to know something. How do you go on with life not knowing where your mom is?"

Krystle Journee is 5'6" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Fifth District at 504- 658-6050.

Joyce Marie Kennedy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmeG5_0jBUPTL700
Joyce Marie KennedyThe Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

32-year-old Joyce Marie Kennedy was last seen on July 9, 1992, in Marrero, Louisiana. According to the Doe Network, she told someone she was going to Buras, Louisiana, and got into a black car. Joyce has never been seen or heard from again. Joyce Marie Kennedy is 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-363-5500.

Asya D. Linton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peRCP_0jBUPTL700
Asya D. LintonThe Charley Project

19-year-old Asya D. Linton was last seen in the 2400 block of Winborne Avenue, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on January 2, 2019. She has never been seen or heard from again. Asya D. Linton is 5'7" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Marsha Lynn Lonix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbVOV_0jBUPTL700
Marsha Lynn LonixThe Charley Project

55-year-old Marsha Lynn Lonix was last seen on August 30, 2018, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was known to frequent the areas of 3rd and Bolton Avenue. Marsha Lynn Lonix is 5'5" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-441-6427 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6416.

Shelia A. Moten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7HPf_0jBUPTL700
Shelia A. MotenThe Charley Project

42-year-old Shelia A. Moten was last seen in the 5600 block of St. Katherine Street, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, on August 2, 2008. She has never been seen or heard from again. Shelia A. Moten is 5'6" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Terri Ann Mozee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu3gM_0jBUPTL700
Terri Ann MozeeThe Charley Project

42-year-old Terri Ann Mozee suffers from Parkinson's disease and as a result, she has trouble walking. On March 3, 2001, she got into a taxi in New Orleans, Louisiana with some luggage and said she was going on a trip. Terri said she would return home the following weekend. She has never been seen or heard from again. None of her social security benefits were collected since her disappearance. Terri Ann Mozee is 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222.

Taranika Nichelle Raymond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IM9AC_0jBUPTL700
Taranika Nichelle RaymondThe Charley Project

13-year-old Taranika Nichelle Raymond got good grades in school and enjoyed skating, singing, and playing sports. Taranika was last seen at her house on North Derbigny Street, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on November 13, 1995, at 10:00 pm. When her mother checked her around two hours later, Taranika was gone. She has never been seen or heard from again. Taranika Nichelle Raymond is 5'3" and weighed 165 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-826-1265.

Betty Jean Rhodes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FaE6_0jBUPTL700
Betty Jean RhodesThe Charley Project

32-year-old Betty Jean Rhodes was last in touch with her family in December 1991. There is no other information available in her case. Betty Jean Rhodes is 5'3" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.

Kathleen Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okjIQ_0jBUPTL700
Kathleen RobinsonThe Charley Project

30-year-old Kathleen Robinson was last seen on April 13, 1991, on Airline Highway in Metairie, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. Kathleen Robinson is 5'4" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-364-5300.

KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOJ4D_0jBUPTL700
KaRhonda Walker StringfellowThe Charley Project

KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow graduated top of her class from Dubach High School in 2001. She gave birth to a son, who died as an infant. Two years later, on October 11, 2004, LaRhonda disappeared from the 100 block of Fairfield in Dubach, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow is 5'5" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-513-6312.

Pamela Marie Boutte Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTTlD_0jBUPTL700
Pamela Marie Boutte WatsonThe Charley Project

Pamela Marie Boutte Watson is the youngest of ten children. Pamela lived in Houston, Texas for 21 years and moved to Alexandria, Louisiana in 2007. Pamela lived on Odom Street and suffers from bipolar disorder. On December 19, 2007, she left her mother's home in Lake Charles, Louisiana around 9:00 am. On January 1, 2008, her green 1992 Ford ranger was found abandoned on Interstate 10 East at mile marker 141, eight miles outside of Baton Rogue, Louisiana. The vehicle was in running condition and contained half a tank of gas. Pamela has never been seen or heard from again. Pamela Marie Boutte Watson is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Rapides Sheriff's Department at 318-473-6700.

Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUvk4_0jBUPTL700
Renata Sharisse Myles WhiteheadThe Charley Project

14-year-old Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead was last seen getting into her father's vehicle on June 8, 1996, in Jonesville, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again and there are no details available on her case. Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-744-5411.

Cheryl Talbert Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrbJ2_0jBUPTL700
Cheryl Talbert WilliamsThe Charley Project

37-year-old Cheryl Talbert Williams lived in Simbroso, Louisiana. She was last seen On July 20, 2004, running from her uncle's trailer on Highway 507 at the Fellowship Community of Ruston in Ruston, Louisiana. Cheryl ran into a wooded area and has never been seen or heard from again.

In August 2019, 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier was arrested and charged with the murder of Cheryl. Lonnie and Cheryl knew each other and he would allow her to take naps at his home where she would cook and clean.

“From the beginning, we always knew he had something to do with it,” Cheryl's sister, Lari Talbert, told KNOE.

Lari would see Lonnie in public and not understand why he was a free man.

“I go to the junction, the store in Grambling and he’s there. He’ll sit in his car to wait me out,” Lari told KNOE. “I’ll go in Fred’s and he’s in there and he’ll walk around the store and I’m left wondering, ‘why is this guy so intimidated by my presence?’ But I was just as cautious of him as he was of me.’”

Cheryl Talbert Williams has never been located.

Cheryl Talbert Williams is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-251-5111.

Lillian Culbert Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svIJa_0jBUPTL700
Lillian Culbert WilliamsThe Charley Project

Lillian Culbert Williams was 41 years old when she vanished from Grambling University sometime in 1967-1968. There is no other information available in her case. Her height and weight are unavailable. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-251-5111.

Tracy Lynn Winslow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKH97_0jBUPTL700
Tracy Lynn WinslowThe Charley Project

Tracy Lynn Winslow is the mother of three children. She lived off and on with their father, Eddie Lee "Biscuit" Jackson, for 15 years in Oil City, Louisiana. Tracy ended their relationship in late 2010 and moved in with her mother in the 100 block of North Dickey Street.

On January 22, 2011, Tracy went out for a night with friends. Around midnight that night, neighbors heard her talking outside her mother's apartment, then the sound of a car driving away. At 2:30 am, her silver 2006 Dodge Charger was found abandoned, burned, and completely destroyed near Kuhns Road and North Lakeshore.

Authorities charged Eddie with second-degree kidnapping and arson and he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Tracy Lynn Winslow has never been located. Tracy Lynn Winslow is 5'2" and weighed 172 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170.

Shakeeta D. Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVcqp_0jBUPTL700
Shakeeta D. YoungThe Charley Project

46-year-old Shakeeta D. Young was last seen in the 1700 block of Duane Street in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on May 19, 2012. She has never been seen or heard from again. Shakeeta D. Young is 5'2"-5'3" and weighed 130-140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Please contact the listed authorities if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these women.

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
55698 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Morehouse Parish, LA

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.

Read full story
14 comments
Lake Charles, LA

A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning

Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.

Read full story
17 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?

The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.

Read full story
15 comments
Breaux Bridge, LA

Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?

29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.

Read full story
30 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
21 comments
Natchitoches Parish, LA

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.

Read full story
102 comments
New Orleans, LA

A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?

22-year-old Daphne Jones worked at Brennan’s Restaurant while attending classes at the University of New Orleans. It was 1999, and Daphne discovered she was pregnant, according to News One. She decided to quit school and move back home with her mother to Maryland.

Read full story
11 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
72 comments
New Orleans, LA

A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?

44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.

Read full story
20 comments
Bastrop, LA

Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?

Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.

Read full story
34 comments
California State

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:

Read full story
66 comments
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.

Read full story
18 comments
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army Veteran

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tom Phifer. Thom Phifer is a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about the man who vanished from Denver, Colorado in 1984. He was born on September 30, 1955. Investigators discovered that he attended Muskegon High School in 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan. Tom was in the United States Army and is listed as an Army Veteran.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His Wedding

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Jonathan Williams. 28-year-old Jonathan Williams was a member of the US Army Reserve and a correctional officer at Leeds County Jail in Kansas City, Missouri. According to Missing Veterans, on June 5, 1994, Jonathan hosted a small get-together at his home at 3948 Paseo in Kansas City. Jonathan lived there with his wife and daughter from a previous relationship. He had custody of his daughter, and he and his wife were newlyweds. According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the couple was married on June 6, 1994.

Read full story
8 comments
Tupelo, MS

Army Veteran's Husband Moved Away With Their Children The Day After She Vanished. Where Is Demakia Phinizee?

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Demakia Phinizee. When Demakia Phinizee turned 21 years old, she enlisted in the United States Army. The Army veteran served five years before returning to her hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, and pursuing a career in Criminal Justice. Demakia worked as a security guard at the Fillmore Center, an alternative school in the 900 block of Filmore Drive. Demakia was married to Robert "Tre" Phinizee and had three children. According to her family, Demakia loved her children immensely.

Read full story
33 comments
Halifax County, NC

US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.

Read full story
211 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?

In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.

Read full story
18 comments
Irvine, CA

Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane Doe

According to the Orange County Register, it was September 5, 2009, at around 8:30 am. John Ring arrived at his place of employment, Pasternack, in Irvine, California. John came in that Saturday to catch up on work and was alone in the parking lot that morning.

Read full story
15 comments

