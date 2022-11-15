The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of Louisiana The Charley Project

In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.

The following is a list of some of the Louisiana women and girls reported missing on the Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People, The Doe Network, and The Charley Project:

Constance Jeannette Anderson

Constance Jeannette Anderson The Charley Project

19-year-old Constance Jeannette Anderson is one of eight siblings. She lived in the 400 block of Albert Lewis Way in Mansfield, Louisiana, and is the mother of a son. On January 24, 2006, Constance received a phone call from an unknown person. She left her house between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm and left shortly after the call. At 1:30 am the following morning, she teat a friend that she was coming over. Constance never arrived and has never been seen or heard from again.

Constance Jeannette Anderson is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956.

Tova Jaileau Barnett

Tova Jaileau Barnett The Charley Project

19-year-old Tova Jaileau Barnett was last seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on December 2, 2000. Tova Jaileau Barnett is 5'3" and weighed 118 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Gloria Bovia

Gloria Bovia The Charley Project

On June 12, 2021, 83-year-old Gloria Bovia was being treated at the University Medical Center in the 2000 block of Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was last seen walking out of the hospital and has never been seen or heard from again. Gloria Bovia is 5'5" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6010.

Tracey E. Brooks

Tracey E. Brooks The Charley Project

63-year-old Tracey E. Brooks was last seen in the 3700 block of East Brookstown Drive, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on September 8, 2011. Tracey E. Brooks is 5'2" and weighed 135-145 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Viola Caldwell

Viola Caldwell The Charley Project

36-year-old Viola Caldwell was last seen on march 17, 2021, in the 8100 block of Skysail in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Viola Caldwell is 5'7" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5061.

Lurline H. DeWitt

Lurline H. DeWitt The Charley Project

77-year-old Lurline H. DeWitt lived with her son on Oxford Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Lurline, who slept on a couch in the front room, was seen by her son around 9:00 pm on September 27, 1996. At 1:00 am the following morning, he realized his mother was gone and the carport door was open. None of her personal items were taken. Lurline has never been seen or heard from again. Lurline H. DeWitt is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Mansfield Police Department at 318-872-0520.

Joyce Lynn Dupont

Joyce Lynn Dupont The Charley Project

Joyce Lynn Dupont lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is the mother of two children. On September 8, 1994, she asked her sister to babysit while he went to the Housing Authority. 25-year-old Joyce walked to the corner of Bank Street and Broad Street and disappeared. She never arrived at the Housing Authority and has never been seen or heard from again. Joyce Lynn Dupont is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

Denise El-Mansura

Denise El-Mansura The Charley Project

15-year-old Denise El-Mansura, lovingly called "Deedy" by her family, lived in the 1900 block of Feliciana Street and was a student at McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. On January 10, 1978, Denise was supposed to have lunch with her aunt. Denise never arrived. She was last seen at her high school around 11:30 am the same day. No one has seen or heard from Denise since. Denise El-Mansura is 5'4" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.

Jacqueline Ann Ellis

Jacqueline Ann Ellis The Charley Project

39-year-old Jacqueline Ann Ellis lived was last seen on April 21, 1998, in the vicinity of 15th Street and Garden Road in Marrero, Louisiana. Jacqueline Ann Ellis is 5'5" and weighed 140-170 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-364-5300.

Angela M. Franklin

Angela M. Franklin The Charley Project

49-year-old Angela M. Franklin was last seen on January 24, 2012, in the 2800 block of Lionel Washington Street packing items into her 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number THT 138, in Lutcher, Louisiana around 7:30 am. She has never been seen or heard from again. Angela M. Franklin is 5'5" and weighed 240 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-562-2200.

Ella Goodie

Ella Goodie The Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

33-year-old Ella Goodie, a mother of two teens, is a Lyft driver who is the caretaker for her disabled mother. Ella was last seen by her family and friends on March 9, 2022. Her black 2012 Audi Q5 with license plate number NRN6551 was seen on traffic cameras on March 10, 2022, north of Dallas, Texas on Highway 75. On March 11, 2022, her brother reported his sister missing.

In April 2022, authorities found her vehicle in St. Joseph, Missouri. There was no sign of Ella.

On March 25, 2022, US Marshalls arrested 36-year-old Brandon Franciso as a person of interest in her case, but he has yet to be charged. He is being charged with second-degree murder in an unrelated case.

Ella Goddie has never been found.

Ella Goodie is 5'3" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. if you have any information, please contact the Louisiana State Police Department at 318-484-2194.

DeShanna Denise Gray

DeShanna Denise Gray The Charley Project

DeShanna Denise Gray is the mother of two children. On November 22, 2000, the 29-year-old mother was seen getting into a small blue pickup truck with a white male on Crawford Street at 11:00 am, in Logansport, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. If you have any information, please contact the Logansport Police Department at 318-697-4311.

Natosha Grayer

Natosha Grayer The Charley Project

39-year-old Natosha Grayer was last seen on May 7, 2019, in the 2200 block of College Drive in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Natosha Grayer is 5'2" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Jessica Raquel Guillot

Jessica Raquel Guillot The Charley Project

Jessica Raquel Guillot is the mother of two children. On September 7, 2013, Jessica dropped her daughter off at her mother's house. She never returned. When her mother went to Jessica's apartment, she discovered the place was ransacked and Jessica was nowhere to be found. She reported Jessica missing on September 11, 2013. She has never seen or heard from her daughter again.

In October 2013, five suspects, Asa Bentley, Chadwick McGhee, Tamika Williams, Willie Price Jr., and Donnie Edwards, were charged with aggravated kidnapping in Jessica's case. Tamika William's daughter is Jessica's nephew's half-sister. Tamika confessed to being in the car with the group when they abducted Jessica and put her in the back seat of an SUV. She told authorities that Donnie drove while Asa sat on top of Jessica, choking her and threatening to kill her. She said Jessica begged for her life and for ten minutes she heard choking sounds, glass breaking, and the smell of human feces coming from the back, The Charley Project reports. She said she never turned around. The group was charged with kidnapping, but no murder charges have ever been filed against them and Jessica Raquel Guillot has never been found. Jessica Raquel Guillot is 5'2" and weighed 132 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-253-4086.

Lynitta Bouvier Hargray

Lynitta Bouvier Hargray The Charley Project

40-year-old Lynitta Bouvier Hargray was last seen in the 400 block of Askew Street in Tullulah, Louisiana, around February 1, 2005. She has never been seen or heard from again. Lynitta Bouvier Hargray is 5'10" and weighed 275-300 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Tallulah Police Department at 318-574-3230.

Emma Lee Henderson

Emma Henderson The Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

23-year-old Emma Lee Henderson lived in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but was in New Orleans, Louisiana to visit her sister, who lived in the 2100 block of Lizardi Street. On September 8, 1976, Emma left her sister's home around 5:00 pm to go back to Pascagoula with a friend. She has never been seen or heard from again. Emma Lee Henderson is 5'1"-5'3" and weighed 110-120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-938-6654.

Kenyotha Mayossa Hookfin

Kenyotha Mayossa Hookfin The Charley Project

39-year-old Kenyotha Mayossa Hookfin was last seen in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, on May 30, 2019. Kenyotha has never been seen or heard from again. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Tammy Ann Jarvis

Tammy Ann Jarvis The Charley Project

20-year-old Tammy Ann Jarvis was living with her aunt in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. On May 10, 1989, her aunt was out of town. Neighbors witnessed Tammy's boyfriend, who was toting a shotgun, drag Tamy from the house and into the backyard of the home. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Her boyfriend killed a girlfriend after Tammy disappeared and was charged in 1992 with murder. He has never been charged in connection with the disappearance of Tammy and she has never been found. Tammy Ann Jarvis is 5'6" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge City Police Department at 225-389-8617 or 225-389-3844.

Krystle N Journee

Krystle N Journee The Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

On December 22, 2021, 40-year-old Krystle Journee, mother of three, left her mother's home in the 1600 block of Mandeville Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was heading to a Fredo Bang concert at the Saenger Theatre and climbed into a black Toyota Avalon with license plate number 102EQM at 7:00 pm. That was the last time anyone has seen or heard from Krystle.

According to WDSU, Krystle's family said she was with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared. They reported Krystle missing on December 26, 2021

Roosevelt Marshall was questioned, released, and never charged in connection with her disappearance.

"We do not know whether she is alive or dead. If she is trapped. We do not know nothing. I would be more at peace to know what happened and where she is than to not know anything at all," her 22-year-old daughter, Dominiece Honore' told WDSU. "I really want closure. To the point where whether it is good or bad, I just want to know something. How do you go on with life not knowing where your mom is?"

Krystle Journee is 5'6" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Fifth District at 504- 658-6050.

Joyce Marie Kennedy

Joyce Marie Kennedy The Louisiana Repository for Unidentified and Missing People

32-year-old Joyce Marie Kennedy was last seen on July 9, 1992, in Marrero, Louisiana. According to the Doe Network, she told someone she was going to Buras, Louisiana, and got into a black car. Joyce has never been seen or heard from again. Joyce Marie Kennedy is 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-363-5500.

Asya D. Linton

Asya D. Linton The Charley Project

19-year-old Asya D. Linton was last seen in the 2400 block of Winborne Avenue, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on January 2, 2019. She has never been seen or heard from again. Asya D. Linton is 5'7" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Marsha Lynn Lonix

Marsha Lynn Lonix The Charley Project

55-year-old Marsha Lynn Lonix was last seen on August 30, 2018, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was known to frequent the areas of 3rd and Bolton Avenue. Marsha Lynn Lonix is 5'5" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-441-6427 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6416.

Shelia A. Moten

Shelia A. Moten The Charley Project

42-year-old Shelia A. Moten was last seen in the 5600 block of St. Katherine Street, in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, on August 2, 2008. She has never been seen or heard from again. Shelia A. Moten is 5'6" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Terri Ann Mozee

Terri Ann Mozee The Charley Project

42-year-old Terri Ann Mozee suffers from Parkinson's disease and as a result, she has trouble walking. On March 3, 2001, she got into a taxi in New Orleans, Louisiana with some luggage and said she was going on a trip. Terri said she would return home the following weekend. She has never been seen or heard from again. None of her social security benefits were collected since her disappearance. Terri Ann Mozee is 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222.

Taranika Nichelle Raymond

Taranika Nichelle Raymond The Charley Project

13-year-old Taranika Nichelle Raymond got good grades in school and enjoyed skating, singing, and playing sports. Taranika was last seen at her house on North Derbigny Street, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on November 13, 1995, at 10:00 pm. When her mother checked her around two hours later, Taranika was gone. She has never been seen or heard from again. Taranika Nichelle Raymond is 5'3" and weighed 165 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-826-1265.

Betty Jean Rhodes

Betty Jean Rhodes The Charley Project

32-year-old Betty Jean Rhodes was last in touch with her family in December 1991. There is no other information available in her case. Betty Jean Rhodes is 5'3" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300.

Kathleen Robinson

Kathleen Robinson The Charley Project

30-year-old Kathleen Robinson was last seen on April 13, 1991, on Airline Highway in Metairie, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. Kathleen Robinson is 5'4" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-364-5300.

KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow

KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow The Charley Project

KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow graduated top of her class from Dubach High School in 2001. She gave birth to a son, who died as an infant. Two years later, on October 11, 2004, LaRhonda disappeared from the 100 block of Fairfield in Dubach, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again. KaRhonda Walker Stringfellow is 5'5" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-513-6312.

Pamela Marie Boutte Watson

Pamela Marie Boutte Watson The Charley Project

Pamela Marie Boutte Watson is the youngest of ten children. Pamela lived in Houston, Texas for 21 years and moved to Alexandria, Louisiana in 2007. Pamela lived on Odom Street and suffers from bipolar disorder. On December 19, 2007, she left her mother's home in Lake Charles, Louisiana around 9:00 am. On January 1, 2008, her green 1992 Ford ranger was found abandoned on Interstate 10 East at mile marker 141, eight miles outside of Baton Rogue, Louisiana. The vehicle was in running condition and contained half a tank of gas. Pamela has never been seen or heard from again. Pamela Marie Boutte Watson is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Rapides Sheriff's Department at 318-473-6700.

Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead

Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead The Charley Project

14-year-old Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead was last seen getting into her father's vehicle on June 8, 1996, in Jonesville, Louisiana. She has never been seen or heard from again and there are no details available on her case. Renata Sharisse Myles Whitehead is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-744-5411.

Cheryl Talbert Williams

Cheryl Talbert Williams The Charley Project

37-year-old Cheryl Talbert Williams lived in Simbroso, Louisiana. She was last seen On July 20, 2004, running from her uncle's trailer on Highway 507 at the Fellowship Community of Ruston in Ruston, Louisiana. Cheryl ran into a wooded area and has never been seen or heard from again.

In August 2019, 70-year-old Lonnie Frazier was arrested and charged with the murder of Cheryl. Lonnie and Cheryl knew each other and he would allow her to take naps at his home where she would cook and clean.

“From the beginning, we always knew he had something to do with it,” Cheryl's sister, Lari Talbert, told KNOE.

Lari would see Lonnie in public and not understand why he was a free man.

“I go to the junction, the store in Grambling and he’s there. He’ll sit in his car to wait me out,” Lari told KNOE. “I’ll go in Fred’s and he’s in there and he’ll walk around the store and I’m left wondering, ‘why is this guy so intimidated by my presence?’ But I was just as cautious of him as he was of me.’”

Cheryl Talbert Williams has never been located.

Cheryl Talbert Williams is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-251-5111.

Lillian Culbert Williams

Lillian Culbert Williams The Charley Project

Lillian Culbert Williams was 41 years old when she vanished from Grambling University sometime in 1967-1968. There is no other information available in her case. Her height and weight are unavailable. If you have any information, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-251-5111.

Tracy Lynn Winslow

Tracy Lynn Winslow The Charley Project

Tracy Lynn Winslow is the mother of three children. She lived off and on with their father, Eddie Lee "Biscuit" Jackson, for 15 years in Oil City, Louisiana. Tracy ended their relationship in late 2010 and moved in with her mother in the 100 block of North Dickey Street.

On January 22, 2011, Tracy went out for a night with friends. Around midnight that night, neighbors heard her talking outside her mother's apartment, then the sound of a car driving away. At 2:30 am, her silver 2006 Dodge Charger was found abandoned, burned, and completely destroyed near Kuhns Road and North Lakeshore.

Authorities charged Eddie with second-degree kidnapping and arson and he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Tracy Lynn Winslow has never been located. Tracy Lynn Winslow is 5'2" and weighed 172 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170.

Shakeeta D. Young

Shakeeta D. Young The Charley Project

46-year-old Shakeeta D. Young was last seen in the 1700 block of Duane Street in Baton Rogue, Louisiana on May 19, 2012. She has never been seen or heard from again. Shakeeta D. Young is 5'2"-5'3" and weighed 130-140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-239-7832.

Please contact the listed authorities if you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these women.