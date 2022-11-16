Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

Nahendra Faye Davis The Charley Project

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.

“That’s not her,” her mother Merenda Knox told WAFB. “We’ve always known if she was going somewhere, always. This is something that’s just so out of the ordinary for her.”

A few days after she vanished, her 2015 Dodge Challenger was found abandoned near 72nd Avenue in the 6900 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her purse, cash, and keys were located inside her vehicle. There was no sign of the mother of two.

“It’s like a nightmare and it just feels like I’m just going to wake up and it’s all just going to be a dream,” Nahendra’s mother Merenda Knox told WAFB. “Without God, I couldn’t do nothing. He has worked with me from the inside out and without his help, I just can’t do it. He’s holding me up and giving me the strength that I need.”

“Just pray for us,” Merenda told WAFB. “That’s all we can do is pray and ask everyone to pass the word.”

Nahendra Faye Davis is 5'3"-5'5" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information on the disappearance of Nahendra Faye Davis, please contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.