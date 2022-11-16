Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNneI_0j9fHGH200
Nahendra Faye DavisThe Charley Project

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.

“That’s not her,” her mother Merenda Knox told WAFB. “We’ve always known if she was going somewhere, always. This is something that’s just so out of the ordinary for her.”

A few days after she vanished, her 2015 Dodge Challenger was found abandoned near 72nd Avenue in the 6900 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her purse, cash, and keys were located inside her vehicle. There was no sign of the mother of two.

“It’s like a nightmare and it just feels like I’m just going to wake up and it’s all just going to be a dream,” Nahendra’s mother Merenda Knox told WAFB. “Without God, I couldn’t do nothing. He has worked with me from the inside out and without his help, I just can’t do it. He’s holding me up and giving me the strength that I need.”

“Just pray for us,” Merenda told WAFB. “That’s all we can do is pray and ask everyone to pass the word.”

Nahendra Faye Davis is 5'3"-5'5" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information on the disappearance of Nahendra Faye Davis, please contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slCwN_0j9fHGH200
Nahendra Faye DavisThe Charley Project

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 21

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
55773 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana State

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.

Read full story
72 comments
Morehouse Parish, LA

Authorities Searching For Mother and 3-Year-Old Son Reported Missing From Louisiana

Cain Watson and Shrita WatsonThe Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office- Facebook. A mother and her 3-year-old son have been missing from Louisiana since 2020 with no notable news coverage. Missing persons cases are highlighted in our news daily. Especially those cases that involve young children. The disappearances of Shrita Lee Chantel Watson and her 3-year-old son, Cain Watson have failed to gain that media attention.

Read full story
14 comments
Lake Charles, LA

A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning

Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.

Read full story
17 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?

The young man was a student at Baton Rouge Community College, and he worked at Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. On April 11, 2004, Jeremiah and his cousin drove to North Sherwood Forest Park in Baton Rouge. The park was crowded on that Easter Sunday the Doe Network reports. According to the Doe Network, Jeremiah told his cousin he wanted to look for a cellphone holder he previously lost at the park. Around 6:00 pm, Jeremiah drove to the Northwest corner of the park and parked his red 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. He left his cousin in the car and left the engine running.

Read full story
15 comments
Breaux Bridge, LA

Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?

29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.

Read full story
30 comments
Natchitoches Parish, LA

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.

Read full story
102 comments
New Orleans, LA

A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?

22-year-old Daphne Jones worked at Brennan’s Restaurant while attending classes at the University of New Orleans. It was 1999, and Daphne discovered she was pregnant, according to News One. She decided to quit school and move back home with her mother to Maryland.

Read full story
11 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
75 comments
New Orleans, LA

A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?

44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.

Read full story
20 comments
Bastrop, LA

Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?

Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.

Read full story
34 comments
California State

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:

Read full story
66 comments
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.

Read full story
18 comments
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army Veteran

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tom Phifer. Thom Phifer is a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about the man who vanished from Denver, Colorado in 1984. He was born on September 30, 1955. Investigators discovered that he attended Muskegon High School in 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan. Tom was in the United States Army and is listed as an Army Veteran.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His Wedding

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Jonathan Williams. 28-year-old Jonathan Williams was a member of the US Army Reserve and a correctional officer at Leeds County Jail in Kansas City, Missouri. According to Missing Veterans, on June 5, 1994, Jonathan hosted a small get-together at his home at 3948 Paseo in Kansas City. Jonathan lived there with his wife and daughter from a previous relationship. He had custody of his daughter, and he and his wife were newlyweds. According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the couple was married on June 6, 1994.

Read full story
8 comments
Tupelo, MS

Army Veteran's Husband Moved Away With Their Children The Day After She Vanished. Where Is Demakia Phinizee?

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Demakia Phinizee. When Demakia Phinizee turned 21 years old, she enlisted in the United States Army. The Army veteran served five years before returning to her hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, and pursuing a career in Criminal Justice. Demakia worked as a security guard at the Fillmore Center, an alternative school in the 900 block of Filmore Drive. Demakia was married to Robert "Tre" Phinizee and had three children. According to her family, Demakia loved her children immensely.

Read full story
33 comments
Halifax County, NC

US Army Veteran Vanished In 2009. Her Nephew Is The Main Suspect. Then, Her Brother Vanished In 2013.

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Hattie Brown. 48-year-old Hattie Brown, a graduate of Halifax County High School, was an Army veteran who participated in Desert Storm in 1991. The Virginia resident was one of 11 siblings. She was the first female in her unit to earn her air assault badge and the first female to attend Airborne School in North Carolina, reports The Gazette Virginian. In 1998, she retired, with the rank of sergeant, to help her siblings take care of their elderly mother.

Read full story
211 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?

In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.

Read full story
18 comments
Irvine, CA

Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane Doe

According to the Orange County Register, it was September 5, 2009, at around 8:30 am. John Ring arrived at his place of employment, Pasternack, in Irvine, California. John came in that Saturday to catch up on work and was alone in the parking lot that morning.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy