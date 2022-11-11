The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California The Charley Project

Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:

1- California 1,777

2- Texas 984

3- Florida 933

4- Illinois 680

5- New York 677

6- Ohio 505

7- Pennsylvania 462

8- Michigan 425

9- Georgia 409

10- Washington 396

Some of the well-known serial killers who terrorized California are Samuel Little, William Bonin, Chester Turner, Angelo Buono Jr and Kenneth Bianchi (The Hillside Stranglers), Lonnie Franklin (The Grim Sleeper), Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker), James DeAngelo (The Golden State Killer), and Randy Steven Kraft (The Scorecard Killer), just to name a few.

With one of the highest crime rates, growing homeless rates, and the growing cost of living rates, California has another growing record: missing black persons.

Family members, friends, and loved ones are left with unanswered questions: What happened? Where are they? Who is responsible? The uncertainty of if their loved one is being held somewhere, suffered a mental break, and is homeless on the streets or if they have fallen victim to a predator, and more. The uncertainty can be debilitating as they wait and hope for answers.

The following children and adults are just SOME of those listed as missing on the California Attorney General's website, the Los Angeles Police Missing Persons Facebook page, and The Charley Project:

Beverly Ann Bealer

Beverly Ann Bealer The Charley Project

19-year-old Beverly Ann Bealer was last seen on August 20, 1980, in Santa Monica, California. Beverly Ann Bealer is 5'4" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8698.

Latrice Lacole Belton

Latrice Lacole Belton The Charley Project

Latrice Lacole Belton is the mother of five children. Latrice was last seen in the 4300 block of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, California, on April 1, 2013. She has never been seen or heard from again. Latrice Belton is 5'8" and weighed 200 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-0620.

Belinda R. Brewster

Belinda R. Brewster The Charley Project

26-year-old Belinda R. Brewster was last seen at her home in San Francisco, California on January 31, 1991. She has never been seen or heard from again. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-1071.

Ambitious Brown

Ambitious Brown LAPD Missing Persons Unit

21-year-old Ambitious Brown was last seen on August 23, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Ambitious Brown is 5'4" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-484-6700.

Tegree Alethea Brown

Tegree Alethea Brown The Charley Project

31-year-old Tegree Alethea Brown was last seen in Ontario, California on January 31, 1992. Tegree Alethea Brown is 5'7" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711.Vicki Yvette Brown

Angel Sky Bryant

Angel Sky Bryant The California Attorney General

17-year-old Angel Sky Bryant was last seen on January 18, 2018. in Vallejo, California. Angel Sky Bryant is 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Vallejo Police Department at 707-648-4488.

Justice Butler

Justice Butler The California Attorney General

17-year-old Justice Butler was last seen on May 2, 2017, in La Verne, California. Justice Butler is 5'4" and weighed 190 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the La Verne Police Department at 909-596-1913.

Cindy Sue Cake

Cindy Sue Cake The Charley Project

34-year-old Cindy Sue Cake was last seen in Fresno, California on May 16, 2008. Cindy Sue Cake is 5'4" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Department at 559-600-8403.

.Consuella LeShaun Cash

Consuella LeShaun Cash The Charley Project

7-year-old Consuella LeShaun Cash disappeared on January 3, 1975, from Los Angeles, California. No other details are available. Consuella LeShaun Cash was 3'9" and weighed 44 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-486-8260.

Amysena Beatrice Chappell

Amysena Beatrice Chappell The Charley Project

Reports on the disappearance of 18-year-old Amysena Beatrice Chappell vary. According to the California Attorney General, Amysena was last seen in Antioch, California, on September 6, 2004. "Amysena last had contact with family members while she was in Hawthorne, California. She was supposed to contact family with Amtrak information to return to Antioch, CA," the Doe Network reports. The site reports that she was last seen in Hawthorne, California, on September 7, 2004. Amysena Beatrice Chappell is 5'2"- 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Antioch Police Department at 925-779-6928 or 925-778-2441.

Tynescha Chilton

Tynescha Marie Chilton The Charley Project

29-year-old Tynescha Chilton was last seen on November 1, 2002, in San Francisco, California. Tynescha Chilton is 6'0" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-1071.

Aretha Matthews Chism

Aretha Matthews Chism The Charley Project

32-year-old Aretha Matthews Chism lived in the Victorville area of San Bernardino, California. She was last seen sometime in 1999 in Victorville. Aretha Matthews Chism is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department at 909-387-3695.

Tonisha Colter

Tonisha Colter The Charley Project

In 2009, at 25 years of age, Tonisha stabbed 26-year-old Gregory Anthony Winston to death during an argument at the Western Night Motel at 505 Union Avenue in Bakersfield. Charges were never filed against Tonisha. Years later, sometime in October 2019, 36-year-old Tonisha Colter disappeared from Bakersfield, California. Tonisha has never been seen or heard from again. Tonisha Colter is 5'2" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Anteen Waynae Crockett

Anteen Waynae Crockett The Charley Project

29-year-old Anteen Waynae Crockett was last seen on June 15, 2012, in Redding, California. Anteen Waynae Crockett is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

Lesa Desiree Cunningham and Chris Andrew Cunningham

Lesa Desiree Cunningham & Chris Andrew Cunningham The Charley Project

Lesa and her son Chris lived with her boyfriend in an apartment on Yorba Avenue in Chino, California and Lesa worked as a dental assistant. On July 9, 1987, 24-year-old Lesa Cunningham and her 6-year-old son visited her brother in Pomona, California. After their visit, the pair dropped a friend off in Chino, California. The two then headed to the Slater Brothers Market on Riverside Drive and should have made it home between 6 pm and 7 pm. Lisa's boyfriend told authorities the two never arrived.On September 9, 1987, two months after they vanished, Lisa's 1987 Toyota Tercel, with temporary tags, was found abandoned in downtown San Diego, California. Lesa never picked up her last paycheck or accessed any bank accounts. Chris Andrew Cunningham is 4'2" and weighed 90 pounds when he vanished. Lesa Desiree Cunningham is 5'6" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Chino Police Department at 909-628-1234.

Maria Cutts

Maria Cutts The California Attorney General

45-year-old Maria Cutts was "transported from the area of Bayshore Blvd. and Geneva Avenue” in Daly City, California on July 8, 2011, Namus reports. On July 11, 2011, she was released from Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, California. Maria Cutts has never been seen or heard from again. Maria Cutts is 5'4" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Burlingame Police Department at 650-777-4100.

Paula A. Daniels

Paula A. Daniels The Charley Project

Paula A. Daniels was last seen in the 1500 block of West 60th Street in Los Angeles, California, on September 9, 1981. Paula A. Daniels is 5'4" and weighed 190 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department at 707-565-2204. Tracy Lynn Davenport

Tracy Lynn Davenport The Charley Project

Tracy Lynn Davenport's parents were separated. The little girl lived with her grandparents and other family members at the Bermuda Palms motel at 737 East San Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael, California. The 6-year-old attended Bahia Vista School, and on April 27, 1973, she left home around 11:00 am to walk to school. Tracy never made it. She has never been seen or heard from again. Tracy Lynn Davenport was 4'6" and weighed 60 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000.

Angela Darlene Davis

Angela Darlene Davis The Charley Project

23-year-old Angela Darlene Davis was last seen on June 30, 1992, in San Francisco, California. Angela Darlene Davis is 5'5" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-558-5508.

Marilyn Dennis

Marilyn Dennis The Charley Project

43-year-old Marilyn Dennis was last seen on September 27, 2011, in Oakland, California. Marilyn Dennis is 5'8" and weighed 250 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.Sharlene Latrell Dobson

Sharlene Latrell Dobson LAPD Missing Persons Unit

46-year-old Sharlene Latrell Dobson was last seen on June 7, 2022, near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Sharlene Latrell Dobson is 5’7” and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles PD Missing Person’s Unit at 213-996-1800.

Anastasia Cornelia Duke

Anastasia Cornelia Duke The Charley Project

34-year-old Anastasia Cornelia Duke was last seen on June 27, 2021, in Citrus Heights, California. Anastasia Cornelia Duke is 5'7" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.

Selena Marie Edon

Selena Marie Edon The Charley Project

Selena Marie Edon served briefly in the United States Air Force. She later became a journeyman construction worker, joined the teamsters, and bought a motorcycle. On November 29, 1989, Selena was riding her motorcycle home from downtown San Francisco, California when she had an accident with a truck. She was admitted to a hospital as a Jane Doe. Seven days later, officials found her family in San Diego, California. Selena was in a coma for six weeks, suffered permanent damage to her left eye, fluid on her brain, a severe thigh injury, and lost a significant amount of her memory. Two months after the accident, Selena moved to San Diego to live with her mother. Her physical health improved, but her mental health was not enhancing.In May 1990, Selena decided to return to San Franciso. The last time she spoke with her mother was in October 1990. She reported 29-year-old Selena missing and hired a private investigator. The PI discovered Selena was seen in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco, but he was never able to locate her. Selena Marie Edon has never been seen or heard from again. Selena Marie Edon is 5'7" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-0123.

Dorinda Elaine Edward

Dorinda Elaine Edward The Charley Project

48-year-old Dorinda Elaine Edward was last seen on August 1, 2003, in New York. She is reported missing from Inglewood, California. Dorinda Elaine Edward is 5'7" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5215.

Kachela A. Finley

Kachela A. Finley The Charley Project

29-year-old Kachela A. Finley was last seen on September 7, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Kachela A. Finley is 5'6" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.

Keyshia Graham

Keyshia Graham The Charley Project

24-year-old Keyshia Graham was last seen on December 29, 1999, near Laguna Street and Grove Street in San Francisco, California. Keyshia Graham is 5'6" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-0123 or 415-558-5500.

Alicia Lin Griffin

Alicia Lin Griffin The Charley Project

46-year-old Alicia Lin Griffin was seen on February 28, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Alicia suffers from bipolar disorder and left home while suffering a mental crisis. On March 1, 2019, she was seen at the airport in Inglewood, California. Her vehicle and personal items were found abandoned at a car wash in Tijuana, Mexico. Alicia Lin Griffin is 5'7" and weighed 200 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-0621.

Angela Gross

Angela R. Gross The Charley Project

27-year-old Angela Gross was last seen on May 27, 1993, in Oakland, California. Angela Gross is 5'6" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3775.

Fonya Wraye Harris

Fonya Wraye Harris The Charley Project

30-year-old Fonya Wraye Harris was last seen at her residence in the 600 block of East 41st Street on July 18, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. Fonya allegedly left home with an ex-boyfriend, who has not been publicly named, around 10:00 pm. The pair were traveling in a white 1994 Plymouth Voyager minivan with license plate number 3HQF733. Fonya Wraye Harris has never been seen or heard from again. Fonya Wraye Harris is 5'2" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.

Macklin Marie Harris

Macklin Marie Harris The Charley Project

37-year-old Macklin Marie Harris was last seen on June 1, 2017, in Redding, California. Macklin Marie Harris is 5'6" and weighed 118 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

Samiera Harvey

Samiera Harvey The California Attorney General

19-year-old Samiera Harvey was last seen on July 2, 2020, in Fullerton, California. Samiera Harvey is 5'5" and weighed 107 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6791.

Carrie Lee Imani Heath

Carrie Lee Imani Heath The Charley Project

20-year-old Carrie Lee Imani Heath was last at Mills College in April 2009 in Oakland, California. Carrie Lee Imani Heath is 5'2" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. Carrie Lee Imani Heath is transgender. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641 or the Buffalo Police Department at 716-851-4444.

Lesley Anne Herring

Lesley Anne Herring The Charley Project

Lesley Anne Herring and her husband, Lyle Stanford Herring, Sr., lived in Los Angeles, California. Lesley worked for a fire alarm and security company, Simplex Grinnell, in Los Angeles. Lesley is the sister of actress, Asha Davis. One morning, Asha received a call from SimplexGrinnell because Lesley failed to show up for work for two days, something completely unlike her. Lesley and her husband, Lyle Stanford Herring, Sr., lived in Los Angeles, California. Lyle told authorities that on the evening of February 8, 2009, he and Lesley argued. He said he went to bed and when he awoke at 9:00 am the next morning, Lesley was gone. She left behind her purse, identification, wallet, cell phone, keys, jewelry, and over $20,000 in her bank account. Lyle never reported Lesley missing, Asha did. Right after she vanished, Lyle dropped out of sight for two weeks. He returned to Los Angeles claiming he was kidnapped by a gang in Mexico who cut his long dreadlocks off because he owed them money. He claimed he went to Mexico to search for Lesley. In April 2013, Lyle was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Lesley Anne Herring has never been found. Lesley Anne Herring is 5'9" and weighed 120-170 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.

Jenaa Holmes

Jenaa Holmes The California Attorney General

32-year-old Jenaa Holmes was last seen on December 15, 2011, in San Franciso, California. Jenaa Holmes is 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-1071.

Lillian Rochelle Holmes

Lillian Rochelle Holmes The Charley Project

On March 22, 1984, 21-year-old Lillian Rochelle Holmes left her home in Pasadena, California, at 6:30 am to catch the RTA bus to her new job at Robinson's Department store inside the Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia, California. She never arrived at her new job and Lillian has never been seen or heard from again. Lillian Rochelle Holmes is 5'2"-5'5" and weighed 105-120 when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4565.

Gwendolyn M. Hooser

Gwendolyn M. Hooser The Charley Project

On January 8, 2007, a family member dropped 58-year-old Gwendolyn M. Hooser off at a bus stop in Universal Studios, California. Gwendolyn has never been seen or heard from again. Gwendolyn M. Hooser is 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3247.

Marquita Rochelle Jackson

Marquita Rochelle Jackson The Charley Project

34-year-old Marquita Rochelle Jackson was last seen on June 12, 2018, in Pasadena, California. Marquita Rochelle Jackson is 5'6" and weighed 135 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4565.

Tineshia Rene Jackson

Tineshia Rene Jackson The Charley Project

16-year-old Tineshia Rene Jackson lived with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Sean Spencer, in the 1900 block of Hawaii Avenue in West Covina, California. She was last seen on March 2, 1998. Sean told a friend he killed Tineshi, and on March 5, 1998, he committed suicide three days after her disappearance. Tineshia Rene Jackson has never been found. Tineshia Rene Jackson is 5'1" and weighed 155 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-814-8557 or 626-814-8510.

Angelique Emily James

Angelique Emily James The Charley Project

4-year-old Angelique Emily James was last seen at her home in Los Angeles, California, on February 15, 1997. Her mother, Shirley Ann James, refused to produce Angelique or provided her whereabouts. Authorities charged Shirley with her daughter's death. She pled no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges, and she was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Angelique Emily James has never been found. Angelique Emily James is 3'6" and weighed 40 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500 or 323-567-8121.

Deretha L. Johnson

Deretha L. Johnson The Charley Project

20-year-old Deretha L. Johnson was last seen in San Francisco, California on April 1, 1982. Deretha L. Johnson is 5'0" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-533-0123.

Emma Jean Johnson

Emma Jean Johnson The Charley Project

46-year-old Emma Jean Johnson was last seen on May 30, 2003, in Compton, California. Emma Jean Johnson is 5'7" and weighed 110 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 890-323-5500.

Mary Ann Johnson

Mary Ann Johnson The Charley Project

54-year-old Mary Ann Johnson was estranged from her husband, Andrew Johnson. Mary was an account representative for Robinsons-May Department Stores in North Hollywood. On January 20, 1994, she told her co-workers she was going to meet Andrew after work, the Los Angeles Times reports. Mary has never been seen or heard from again. In December 1993, three men approached Mary and told her they were paid $800 to break her legs. The men warned Mary instead of harming her but never named who hired them. Authorities questioned Andrew, who told them he spoke with Mary on January 19, 1994, not the day after, as her co-workers stated. On January 26, 1994, her black 1998 Chevrolet Corvette was found in the parking lot of Louisiana West, a restaurant Mary and Andrew owned in Van Nuys, California. The keys to the vehicle were found inside the restaurant. Mary Ann Johnson has never been found. Mary Ann Johnson is 5'7" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.



Sheila Marie Johnson

Sheila Marie Johnson The Charley Project

42-year-old Sheila Marie Johnson was last seen on July 10, 2003, in Southeast Los Angeles, California. Her family reported her missing in July 2006. Sheila Marie Johnson is 4'8" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. if you have any information, please contact the Huntington Park Police Department at 323-826-6639.

Renae Christine Jones

Renae Christine Jones The Charley Project

46-year-old Renae Christine Jones was last seen on April 1, 2017, in San Bernardino, California. Renae Christine Jones is 5'6" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.

Nancy Jean Kaufman

Nancy Jean Kaufman The Charley Project

31-year-old Nancy Jean Kaufman was last seen on January 1, 1985, in Palmdale, California. Nancy Jean Kaufman is 5'11" and weighed 150 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office at 323-890-5500.

Irene Kouame

Irene Kouame The Charley Project

17-year-old Irene Kouame was last seen on August 23, 2001, in Pasadena, California. Irene Kouame is 5'8" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241 or 626-744-4501.

Asha Kreimer

Asha Kreimer The Charley Project

In September 2015, 26-year-old Asha Kreimer began to show signs of a "sudden psychotic event," SF Gate reports. She was placed on a three-hour psychiatric hold and released back to the care of her friends. On September 21, 2015, Asha's friends decided to take her to her favorite breakfast place, The Rollerville Cafe, off Highway 1 in Point Arena, California. Asha, a friend, and her boyfriend drove to the cafe. Sometime between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, Asha said she needed to use the restroom and never returned to the table. Asha Kreimer has never been seen or heard from again. Asha Kreimer is 5'10" and weighed 135-148 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Department at 707-463-4095.

Cheryl Lanier

Cheryl Lanier The Charley Project

26-year-old Cheryl Lanier was last seen in 1973 in San Francisco, California. Cheryl Lanier is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds. If you have any information, please call San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-1071.

Paige Rochelle Lawrence

Paige Rochelle Lawrence The Charley Project

24-year-old Paige Rochelle Lawrence was last seen leaving her home in Sacramento, California. Authorities believe she may be the victim of serial killer Morris Solomon, Jr. He was convicted of the murders of six women in the Sacramento area and sentenced to death in 1992. Paige Rochelle Lawrence is 5'2" and weighed 105 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-433-0620.

Michele Ann Lee

Michele Ann Lee The Charley Project

46-year-old Michele Ann Lee was last seen on October 1, 2016, in San Bernardino, California. Michele Ann Lee is 5'6" and weighed 170 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.

Vesper Ann Levy

Vesper Ann Levy The Charley Project

53-year-old Vesper Ann Levy was last seen at her house in the 5800 block of Gregory Avenue on January 4, 1991, in Hollywood, California. Vesper Ann Levy is 5'8" and weighed 165 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.

Nefretarie Lockley

Nefretarie Lockley The Charley Project

24-year-old Nefretarie Lockley was last seen on March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Nefretarie Lockley is 5'8" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.

Janna Lopez

Janna Lopez The Charley Project

64-year-old Janna Lopez was last seen on May 22, 2015, in Pasadena, California. Janna Lopez is 5'5" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4565.

India S. Miranda

India S. Miranda The Charley Project

27-year-old India S. Miranda was last seen on May 5, 2020, in Redding, California. India S. Miranda is 5'4" and weighed 180 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.Shalonda Monique Morris

Shalonda Monique Morris The Charley Project

36-year-old Shalonda Monique Morris lived in the 61000 block of Wilson Road in Palm Springs, California. On October 12, 2007, 36-year-old Shalonda left her home to meet her friend, 19-year-old Sean Michael Mihajson, at a smoke shop in Palm Desert, California. Shalonda was driving a rented burgundy four-door 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate number 6AKX022. She never returned. Authorities eventually found the vehicle Shalonda was driving, with evidence of foul play. In October 2008, Sean was arrested and charged with murder. His twin sister Vanesa was arrested in April 2009, but the charges against her were later dropped. Investigators believe Shalonda was purchasing a pound of marijuana from Sean for $7,500. He robbed her and killed her at his Palm Desert home. In December 2012, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Shalonda Monique Morris has never been found. Shalonda Monique Morris is 5'3" and weighed 128 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at 760-836-1600 or 760-836-1674.

Sylvanna Morris

Sylvanna Morris The Charley Project

48-year-old Sylvanna Morris was last seen on March 9, 2016, in San Francisco, California. Sylvanna Morris is 5'3" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-1071.

Gwendolyn Morrow

Gwendolyn Lee Morrow The Charley Project

56-year-old Gwendolyn Morrow was last seen on January 1, 2005, in Oakland, California. Gwendolyn Morrow is 5'6" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.

Rehema Mukungu

Rehema Mukungu The Charley Project

58-year-old Rehema Mukungu was last seen on May 1, 2021, in Oakland, California. Rehema Mukungu is 5'6" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.

Sable Alexandria Pickett

Sable Alexandria Pickett The Charley Project

19-year-old Sable Alexandria Pickett was last seen on February 14, 2014, in Anaheim, California. Investigators believe she may be a victim of serial killers Steven Dean Gordon and Franc Cano. Sable Alexandria Pickett is 5'0" and weighed 90 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8600.

Theola Polk

Theola Polk The Charley Project

71-year-old Theola Polk was born in Arkansas and was a vital part of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. She eventually moved to California, where she advocated for affordable housing and was actively involved with the East Bay Housing Organization. On July 6, 2019, Theola was seen at her home in the 1100 block of 64th Avenue in Oakland, California. No one could reach Theola. Her relatives went to her house, found her purse and keys on her bed, and discovered bloodstained and missing items. The family called authorities on July 11, 2016, and reported Theola missing to the Oakland Police Department. Police arrested her grandson, 33-year-old Maurice C. Washington, and charged him with murder. In October 2019, he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Theola Polk has never been found. Theola Polk is 5'3" and weighed 146 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.

Shalisa Bridget Pratt

Shalisa Bridget Pratt LAPD Missing Persons Unit

34-year-old Shalisa Janell Pratt left her Hollywood, California apartment to board a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles and head to her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Shalisa never arrived. Shalisa Janell Pratt is 5'2" and weighed 147 pounds when she vanished. if you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-996-1800.

Shelli Marie Prince

Shelli Marie Prince The Charley Project

25-year-old Shelli Marie Prince was last seen on March 26, 1995, in Ontario, California. Shelli Marie Prince is 5'6" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-395-2795.

Jennifer Ann Reidy

Jennifer Reidy The Charley Project

15-year-old Jennifer Ann Reidy was last seen on July 6, 1993, in Redding, California. Jennifer Ann Reidy is 5'6" and weighed 98 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-553-0123.

Tiffany Roberts

Tiffany Roberts The Charley Project

3-year-old Tiffany Roberts was last seen in 2000 with her mother in Carson, California. Her mother later pled guilty to her murder. Tiffany Roberts has never been recovered. Tiffany Roberts is 3'0" and weighed 25 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 562-465-7816.

Venus Marie Robinson

Venus Marie Robinson The Charley Project

32-year-old Venus Marie Robinson was last seen on July 17, 1990, in Pomona, California. Venus Marie Robinson is 5'1" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2161.

Beverly Gail Sabo

Beverly Gail Sabo The Charley Project

A 34-year-old mother of two, Beverly Gail Sabo, was last seen on February 5, 1989, in Ventura, California. Her husband told authorities Beverly went shopping and never returned. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Los Angeles International Airport six weeks after she vanished. Beverly Gail Sabo is 5'7" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Department at 805-654-2324.

Tamaia Frenshe Sarpy

Tamaia Frenshe Sarpy The Charley Project

32-year-old Tamaia Frenshe Sarpy was last seen on May 31, 2019, in Pomona, California. Tamaia Frenshe Sarpy is 5'8" and weighed 185 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2161.

Lakeithia Shanea Slaughter

Lakeithia Shanea Slaughter The Charley Project

28-year-old Lakeithia Shanea Slaughter was last seen on November 8, 2001, in San Joaquin, California. Lakeithia Shanea Slaughter is 4'11" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323.

India Zakara Smith

India Zakara Smith The California Attorney General

24-year-old India Zakara Smith was last seen on September 18, 2022, in Oakland, California. India Zakara Smith is 5'6" and weighed 100 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3641.

Endia Leshawn Taylor

Endia Leshawn Taylor The Charley Project

33-year-old Endia Leshawn Taylor was last seen on June 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Endia Leshawn Taylor is 5'0" and weighed 100 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.

Debra Thomas

Debra Thomas The Charley Project

60-year-old Debra Thomas was last seen on September 8, 2015, in Vallejo, California. Debra Thomas is 5'7" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Vallejo Police Department at 707-648-4488.

Lindsey Rachel Tukes

Lindsey Rachel Tukes LAPD Missing Persons Unit

30-year-old Lindsey Rachel Tukes was last seen on June 2, 2022, in the area of 700 South Broadway in Los Angeles, California. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-996-1800.

Rosalind A. Venable

Rosalind A. Venable The Charley Project

41-year-old Rosalind A. Venable was last seen on April 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. Rosalind A. Venable is 5'6" and weighed 105 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 310-482-6334.

Alicia Breann Versluis

Alicia Breann Versluis The Charley Project

On May 7, 2000, Simona Denise Demry told authorities she took her daughter, 3-year-old Alicia Breann Versluis, to Ganesha Park and the little girl wandered off. Alicia's twin sister told police that Simona "took Sissy and wrapped Sissy in a jacket and put her in the drain," the Los Angeles Times reported. Simona and her live-in boyfriend, Jeffery Jones, were charged with murder and in July 2001 both were sentenced to 33 years to life. Alicia Breann Versluis has never been found. If you have any information, please contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2161.

Marie Simonia Wade

Marie Simonia Wade The Charley Project

19-year-old Marie Simonia Wade was last seen on July 11, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. Marie Simonia Wade is 5'6" and weighed 125 pounds. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.

Mary Louise Walker

Mary Louise Walker The Charley Project

40-year-old Mary Louise Walker and her longtime boyfriend lived in the 1900 block of Lewis Avenue in Long Beach, California had a history of domestic violence. On December 16, 1995, the abusive boyfriend punched Mary Louise in the face and knocked her unconscious. He ordered the witness to leave. Mary Louis Walker has never been seen or heard from again. This person may have witnessed the murder of Mary Louise Walker. She was unconscious when the witness left. No charges were ever filed in her disappearance. Mary Louise Walker is 4'10"-4'11" and weighed 90 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-8810.

Comalita Rochelle Wallace-Finney

Comalita Rochelle Wallace-Finney The Charley Project

40-year-old Comalita Rochelle Wallace-Finney was last seen on May 30, 2000, in Los Angeles, California. Comalita Rochelle Wallace-Finney is 5'6"-5'7" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-5381.

Lydia White

Lydia White The Charley Project

4-month-old Lydia White was last seen sometime in August 2004, by her father, in Lawndale, California. She was reported missing on March 3, 2011. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 800-222-8477.

Jannette Lynn Williams

Jannette Lynn Williams The Charley Project

54-year-old Jannette Lynn Williams was last seen on June 28, 2018, in Pasadena, California. Jannette Lynn Williams is 5'2" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4565.

Kimberly Teresa Williams

Kimberly Teresa Williams The Charley Project

On June 20, 1995, 37-year-old Kimberly Teresa Williams was seen in an apartment in La Mesa, California belonging to a man named Michael Greg Green. Witnesses heard a "violent argument between them," the Charley Project reports and notified the authorities. Michael placed Kimberly in the passenger seat of his van and drove away. Kimberly was sitting upright, but not moving, witnesses reported. When officers arrived, Micahel and Kimberly were gone. Kimberly Teresa Williams has never been seen or heard from again. Michael moved out of the apartment in the middle of the night and never returned. He was later convicted of the attempted murder of another woman and the murder of Kimberly Teresa Williams and sentenced to 131 years in prison. Kimberly Teresa Williams has never been found. Kimberly Teresa Williams is 5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the La Mesa Police Department at 619-461-1224.

Yolanda Marie Williams

Yolanda Marie Williams The Charley Project

7-year-old Yolanda Marie Williams was last seen on July 20, 1977, with her siblings, 12-year-old Ivy Matory, 9-year-old Violet Matory, and family friend, 3-year-old Sir-Kristopher Clayton Marshall, in Compton, California. Around 4:30 am, their house in the 300 block of East 131st Street burned down and their mother, Earlene Williams, was found strangled and deceased inside the home. Earlene and her husband, James Williams, were separated and James was the father of Yolanda. James was charged in 1976 for brutally attacking and raping Ivy, which caused the couple to become estranged. The girls, Yolanda, Violet, and Ivory, were scheduled to testify against James in court the following day, July 21st. On July 21, 1977, James and the three children were seen at 5:30 am at Denny's restaurant in Grapevine, California. Later that same day, James had some friends pick him up in Riverside, California. The children were not with him. James was tried twice for murder and all charges were dismissed against him in July 1979. In 2014, the remains of Ivy Matory were found in Corona, California. She remained unidentified until 2019.James is now deceased and Violet Matory, Yolanda Williams and Sir Kristopher Cayton Marshall have never been found. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 323-890-5500.

Rasheeyda Robinson Wilson

Rasheeyda Robinson Wilson The Charley Project

9-year-old Rasheeyda Robinson Wilson lived with her mother and sister in a single room at the Yale Hotel on F Street in San Diego, California. On July 15, 1991, the superintendent saw Rasheeda and her friend playing too close to a fire escape. He asked the girls to move away from the area because it was dangerous, the Charley Project reports. The girls left and Rasheeyda went home, where she stayed until 2:30 pm. She left home stating she was going to walk to downtown San Diego. Rasheeyda never returned. The little girl has never been seen or heard from again. Rasheeyda is 5'2" and weighed 99 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

Nicole Lynn Yancy

Nicole Lynn Yancy The Charley Project

34-year-old Nicole Lynn Yancy was last seen on March 2, 1997, in Gardena, California. Nicole Lynn Yancy is 5'5" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Gardena Police Department at 310-217-9600.

