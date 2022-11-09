Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?

Laroya Nate Bray The Charley Project

In 2003, Laroya Nate Bray was a 15-year-old tenth-grader. Laroya attended Crenshaw High School but was getting ready to transfer to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. Those close to Laroya describe her as being shy around strangers, but an otherwise outspoken person, the Charley Project reports.

Laroya, nicknamed Lala, lived with her mother and her mother's fiancé in the 3500 block of West 27th Street near Adams Boulevard and Arlington Avenue in Los Angeles. On March 26, 2003, her mother's fiancé called her around 5:30 pm and told her that he was unable to find Laroya, True Case Files reports. Her mother returned to their home around 11:00 pm, and Laroya was still not home. She reported her daughter missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Initially in the investigation, authorities received information that Laroya had been seen standing in front of her apartment building with an African American man. The man was described as being 5'8" with a medium build. Investigators discovered this tip turned out to be incorrect. Authorities determined that Laroya left the home of her own free will and classified her disappearance as a runaway.

It remains unclear why the Los Angeles Police Department classified Laroya as a runaway. Even though almost two decades have passed without any contact from Laroya or the use of her social security number, the LAPD still has her classified as a runaway.

Laroya Nate Bray is 5'6"-5'7" and weighed 130-140 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-485-2582 or 1-800-THE-LOST.