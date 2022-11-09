Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane Doe

Irvine Jane Doe Help ID Me

According to the Orange County Register, it was September 5, 2009, at around 8:30 am. John Ring arrived at his place of employment, Pasternack, in Irvine, California. John came in that Saturday to catch up on work and was alone in the parking lot that morning.

When he pulled into the lot and got out of his car, he could not believe his eyes. The body of a young woman was on the ground, face down, in the fetal position, just a few parking spaces from him. He immediately called the police.

Authorities arrived and found the beaten and burned body of a young, black female. Her tongue was protruding from her mouth, and she had been set on fire with gasoline right there in that parking lot. Investigators found no identification of the woman. They checked surveillance videos from nearby businesses, conducted hundreds of interviews, searched hotels, and still were unable to identify the young lady.

Investigators did, however, locate DNA under her fingernails that led them back to her attackers, reports the Doe Network.

Two brothers, Zenaido and Gabino Baldivia-Guzman, were arrested and charged with her murder. The brothers told investigators they were drinking and partying when they decided to look for a female for sex. They said they pulled up next to her on a street in Santa Ana. Gabino was driving and negotiated a price with her for sex. The female climbed the van, unaware that Zenaido was in the back. Once she realized he was there, she got scared and began to scream. Zenaido pulled her into the back of the van. The men said she was very strong and fought Zenaido hard, but he choked her so aggressively that he broke a bone in her neck and killed her. Afterward, the two brothers threw her cell phone in the street, drove to the parking lot, doused her in gasoline, and set her on fire, reported the Orange County Register.

She has never been identified.

The Irvine Jane Doe was 5”8”- 6”0 tall and weighed about 152 pounds when she was found. Authorities believe she was between 13 and 26 years old. She had short, curly brown hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears. She was wearing a black camisole, black skirt, multi-colored animal print underwear, and black open-toe high heel sandals.

The Irvine Jane Doe is a daughter, maybe a sister, niece, or granddaughter. If you have any information, please contact the Irvine Police Department at 949-724-7163.