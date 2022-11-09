Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?

Latisha Hayes Mccarter The Charley Project

The bold abduction of 15-year-old Latisha McCarter is an Oakland, California, cold case that has received very little attention and has never been solved. Who abducted this teen girl, and why did it take five days for loved ones to report her missing?

Latisha was a typical 15-year-old living with her family in Oakland, California. In April 1987, Latisha decided to travel to Sacramento, California, and visit with her older sister. On April 7, 1987, the siblings decided to take a walk and get food. Latisha and her sister walked along Stockton Avenue in Sacramento, California, and decided to stop in the 3800 block of Stockton Avenue, reports the Charley Project reports.

It was a beautiful day, and her sister left Latisha briefly while she walked to a restaurant across the street. Her older sister was only gone for a short amount of time. When she returned, Latisha was gone.

Several witnesses told her sister they saw Latisha being forced into a copper-colored 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The witnesses described the man as being a black male about 25 years old, the Charley Project reports. Latisha and the unidentified man have never been seen again.

For some unknown reason, the family waited five days to report Latisha missing to authorities, The Charley Project reports. The Sacramento Bee printed a brief article on April 16, 1998.

Her case received very little news coverage, no other information on her disappearance is available, and Latisha Hayes McCarter has never been found. This 15-year-old girl was abducted in broad daylight, on a very public street, with several witnesses, and she was not reported missing by her family until five days later.

Latisha is 5’2” and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished. She has black/dark brown hair and brown eyes, and both of her ears are pierced. She also has a circular-shaped birthmark on the center of her left arm.

If you have any information, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5655.