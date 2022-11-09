She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman Vanished

Toni Danielle Clark The Charley Project

On March 16, 1990, 17-year-old Toni Danielle Clark visited family and friends in Oakland, California. Toni, who was pregnant with her first child, borrowed her boyfriend's Camaro to make the drive from San Bruno. Toni had trouble starting the vehicle when she decided to head home.

"She tried to start it like three times, and it kept cutting off on her," her cousin, Renee Pritchett told ABC News. "Then finally it started to where she could get it going."

Authorities believe the car stalled on the Bay Bridge and was hit behind by another vehicle around midnight. They believe Toni was standing in front of the Camaro when she was struck and thrown into the bay.

"I know it's a million-to-one shot that someone got hit and went over, but unfortunately in this instance, I think that's really what transpired," Officer Shawn Chase told ABC News.

At the scene, witnesses gave police conflicting statements. Some reports state a man was under the car's hood, and others say they saw a man walking away from the vehicle. None of the witnesses saw a body go over the railing or heard any screams. The Coast Guard searched the water within six minutes of the accident, but Toni was never recovered.

"It, to me, absolutely did not make any sense," Gwen Clark told ABC News.

Investigators found a bracelet Toni never removed and the car keys inside the vehicle on the passenger side floorboard.

One week after her disappearance, her mother, Gwen Clark, received a call from a girl. During the 40-second call, the girl cried before the call hung up. She believes the girl on the other end was her daughter, Toni, the Doe Network reports.

"I know she was taken off that bridge because she called me a week later," Gwen told SF Gate. "I picked up the phone and for 40 seconds, I heard a female voice -- my daughter's -- crying and crying. I kept saying 'Hello, hello,' and then the line cut off." Authorities and the phone company were unable to trace the call.

In 1991, the state brought manslaughter charges against the driver who rear-ended the Camaro Toni was driving. Prosecutors could not produce Toni's body or any conclusive evidence and, therefore unable to gain a conviction against the man.

"We can understand Mrs. Clark's grief, but we disagree with her," Sergeant Craig McKee-Parks told SF Gate. "We think Toni's body was swept out past the Golden Gate. It tears your heart out."

Gwen believes otherwise and has said she would never give up searching for her beloved daughter.

"I don't care what anyone says, what anyone does, I am never giving up looking for my baby," Gwen told SF Gate. "I think she was abducted, by somebody wacko."

Toni is described by her family as popular and outgoing.

"Something just stood out about her," her younger sister, Clarissa Clark, told ABC News. "I would go out with her, it's like everywhere she went, everybody was yelling 'Hi Toni, Hi Toni!'"

She was an athlete who dreamt of being in the Olympics.

"She was a good athlete … she ran track," Gwen Clark told ABC News. "Not too bad in track either. And she was an excellent swimmer."

It bothers her that Toni's case never received the media coverage she deserved.

"My daughter's story never got the kind of notice it should have, but that doesn't stop me. I will never give up. She is alive," Gwen told SF Gate.

Toni Danielle Clark is 5'3" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the San Bruno Police Department at 415-877-8965 or at 415-877-8977.