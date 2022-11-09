Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper Victims The Charley Project

In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.

"Some police officers actually admired Lonnie for ‘cleaning up the streets.’ That seemed, to me, too incredible—that a serial killer could be a person who was respected within certain sections of law enforcement,” surviving victim Enietra Washington told Vanity Fair.

In August 2016, Lonnie Franklin was sentenced to death by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

During his arrest, authorities found over 1,000 photos of multiple women in the garage of his home. Authorities released the photographs of 180 unidentified women found in his garage. Although most of those women have now been identified, the following women are suspected victims of Lonnie Franklin. These victims received zero news coverage and have never been found:

June Khuyen Brisco

June Khuyen Brisco The Charley Project

24-year-old June Khuyen Brisco lived in the area of 55th Street and Western Avenue. Lonnie Franklin picked up many of his victims in that same area. June was also known to frequent the 1000 block of 81st Street. Lonnie Franklin lived at 1728 81st Street. He was arrested there and lived in that home with his wife and children for decades. June was last seen in April or May of 1996.

Cathern Davis

Cathern Davis The Charley Project

32-year-old Cathern Davis was last seen in the 400 block of West 49th Street in Los Angeles, California on June 9, 1982. Her family believes Cathern was one of Lonnie Franklin's victims reports the Charley Project.

Rosalind Giles

Rosalind Giles The Charley Project

26-year-old Rosalind Giles was last seen on January 10, 1991, in the 400 block of East 64th Street in Los Angeles, California. Rosalind has never been seen again.

Lisa Renee Knox

Lisa Renee Knox The Charley Project

28-year-old Lisa Renee Knox was last seen on May 11, 1993, in the 1000 block of 22nd Street in Los Angeles, California. Her family believes she is one of Lonnie Franklin's victims.

Ayellah Marshall

Ayellah Gbo Dzata Marshall The Charley Project

16-year-old Ayellah Marshall was the mother of a baby girl. The Hawthorne High School student got involved with drugs and had a history of running away from home. On February 1, 2005, Ayellah was seen at a medical facility in Hawthorne, California. She has never been seen again. Her parents, who were caring for her baby girl, believed Ayellah ran away from home again, The Charley Project reports. Authorities believed the same thing for several years after her disappearance. Then, in 2010, investigators found Ayellah's high school identification. The young girl's ID was discovered in the garage of Lonnie Franklin. Ayellah Marshall has never been found.

Rolenia Adele Morris

Rolenia Adele Morris The Charley Project

31-year-old Rolenia Adele Morris was last seen on September 10, 2005, in the 9000 block of South Western Avenue in Los Angeles, California. In the summer of 2010, investigators discovered sexually explicit photos of Rolenia in the garage of Lonnie Franklin. Authorities also located her identification. Rolenia has never been found.

Anita Yolanda Parker

Anita Yolanda Parker The Charley Project

37-year-old Anita Yolanda Parker vanished from the 6000 block of Brynhurst Avenue in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 1998. She has never been seen or heard from again.

On March 28, 2020, Lonnie Franklin was found dead, in his cell, at San Quentin State Prison. He died of natural causes. The disappearances of these women remain unsolved. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-486-6869.