Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In Indianapolis

Alan "Jermaine" Turman and Shannon Turman Facebook

Shannon Turman and Stefen Lowe divorced in February 2022. On August 24, 2022, Shannon married Alan "Jermain" Turman, a loving and talented father of five. The couple met working in culinary, were friends for 15 years, and dated on and off through the years. Shannon, who had a protection order against Stefen, planned her wedding reception with family and friends for mid-November 2022.

"He was so excited about that,” Shannon told the Indy Star. “He’d never been married before. We were excited to start our new life together.”

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Shannon and Jermaine were attending the funeral of her mother at the Oasis of Hope Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stefen showed up at the funeral, and Jermaine asked him to leave, the Indy Star reports. Stefen fought with Jermaine in the church parking lot, and the funeral attendees broke up the altercation. Stefen left the scene, and shortly after he left, 35-year-old Stefen returned. Jermaine's mother, Pamela Grant, encouraged her son to leave the funeral. She and Jermaine walked to her vehicle. She opened the passenger side door and a white vehicle pulled up to them.

"It was the ex-husband,” Pamela told the Indy Star “He looked directly at me. He shot my son twice. And then he drove away. My son hit the ground.”

Stefen shot Jermaine twice in the chest. Witnesses called 911 as a man worked feverishly to keep Jermaine alive, but there was nothing he could do to save the newlywed.

"He said, ‘I’m losing him,’” Pamela told the Indy Star. “Then, my son looked at me. His eyes started rolling back in his head. We lost him."

42-year-old Alan "Jermaine" Turman died at the scene of his mother-in-law's funeral. Jermaine is the second child Pamela has lost. His sister, Tanya Turman who was deaf ad partially blind, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in 2015.

"I am deeply, deeply hurt,” Shannon told the Indy Star. “This person I used to be married to would have such hate to not want to see someone move on with their life and be happy. He saw that Jermaine and I were really happy together. We really loved each other. That was taken from both of us."

Instead of planning a reception, Shannon is now preparing for a funeral.

“(Jermaine Turman) was a wonderful man,” Shannon told the Indy Star. “He was my best friend… He had such dreams and aspirations for his life. All these years we’ve been friends and loved each other, and we finally got the chance to get married and be one. … And it’s ripped from us.

Stefen Lowe was arrested and held on a preliminary murder charge. Final charges will be decided by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Timara Marie to assist the family of Alan "Jermaine" Turman with funeral costs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alan-jermaine-turman?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook