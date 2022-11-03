Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son

Anthony Mays II Facebook

30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.

Surveillance cameras picked up Anthony's black 2019 Jeep SW with license plate number JKD9997 near the freeway on West 25th Street around 10:30 pm the same evening. He may have been traveling towards Wayside Road and Nela View Road.

Anthony failed to pick his son up, something unlike him, and his family knew that something was wrong. They filed a report with the Cleveland Police Department.

“He didn’t go pick that boy up from school and didn’t call nobody. No, something is wrong because that’s something he’s never done, it’s out of character,” his father, Anthony Mays Sr. told WOIO.

Anthony turns 31 next week on November 8th. His family feels his investigation is not receiving the attention needed by the police.

“We’re just saying we want to see some action, we want to see more effort,” his niece, Alesia Corpening, told WOIO.

His father, Anthony Sr. is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the whereabouts of his son.

"If you find out and give me some information about my child and can prove to me that he’s either dead or alive somewhere, I have no problem giving you $5,000, because he’s worth more than that. He’s worth way more than that,” Anthony Sr. told WOIO.

Anthony Mays II is 5'10" and weighed 190 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-252-7463 or the family of Anthony Mays II at 216-512-5184.