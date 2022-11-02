Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"

William Bryant Polite- aka Mr. Noble Facebook

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.

Mr. Noble is mute. He can sound out words and communicate well with others. When his friend, Lisa Knox Rose, took Mr. Noble to update his eyeglass prescription, she discovered that his real name is William Bryant Polite, age 54. When she asked about his life, he drew the answers out for her. When Lisa asked how he ended up in Raleigh, he wrote "USMC", then drew an arrow to Raleigh, with another arrow to "Atlantic", she told The News & Observer.

“He never touches me, he always gives me his elbow to high five,” Lisa told The News & Observer. “But he hugged me.”

Mr. Noble is missing. For the past week, no one has seen or heard from him. His supplies, his sleeping bag, Bible, and flowers are at Fallon's Flowers where he left them.

“He has been at that corner nonstop sleeping every single day for probably four or five months straight,” Lisa told The News & Observer. “That is what is so alarming. Overnight, he disappeared.”

Lisa told The News & Observer she told Mr. Noble about the community posting a story on him and how nice he was a while back.

“You are loved by so many people,” she told him. “These people adore you. Do you want me to read you any of these comments? They are saying some real nice things about you."

“He shook his head, ‘No,’” The News & Observer reports.

The community has posted his picture on Nextdoor, Instagram, and more in search of their beloved Mr. Noble.

"He's not just a homeless guy. He's gotten to all of our hearts," Aryelle Rutledge, who works at Fallon's Flowers, told WRAL. "We miss your face and your flowers, and everything about you. Everybody misses you."

If you have any information, please contact the Raleigh Police Department at 919-831-6311.