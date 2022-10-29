My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To Help

Dirty Dishes Pexels- Gary Barnes

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed.

My friend, Lisa, and I live in Houston, Texas, and have been friends for over 5 years. We both have two girls, love mysteries, and share many of the same interests and values. Lisa is a great mom and a loyal friend. Her girls are always clean and well-dressed, like her, and well-mannered, sweet little girls. However, Lisa is a terrible housekeeper. I mean, terrible. I rarely visit Lisa, they usually come to my house. I won't eat anything that she cooks and brings here, because her kitchen is dirty. There are always dirty dishes in the sink, the faucet has grime all around it, the dishrag is dirty and smells, the refrigerator is dirty inside, and the microwave is dirty too.

One day, I asked to use her restroom and I was disgusted. The toilet, sink, and bathtub were dirty. I will never understand this. I have known this woman for 5 years. Her hygiene is fine, she has never had an odor or appeared dirty, she keeps her children groomed, and the family looks well put together. But her house is atrocious.

One week, Lisa and the girls came down with bad colds. I took some soup, medicine, and other supplies over for her. When I walked to her bedroom, the door was half closed. I pushed the door open so I could walk through, and the door never budged. When I squeezed through the opening and into the room, there was a pile of clothes taller than me behind the door, blocking it from opening fully. There were clothes, shoes, just stuff, everywhere.

I gave Lisa her soup and told her I would clean her room so she could recover in peace.

"My room isn't dirty," she said.

"Girl, there is stuff all over the place in here! You don't even have a flat sheet on your mattress and you're sick! The germs are all over the mattress instead of a sheet you can take off and wash," I replied.

Lisa gave me a look that made me feel like if her pupils could have shot bullets, then I would be dead.

"I don't mind helping you," I quickly said. "I know you would do the same thing for me."

"Is that why you don't ever come over here and hang out at my house? It's not extra clean like your house? You always make an excuse, so I quit asking you to come over," Lisa said.

I hate lying. I wanted to be honest with my friend, but I did not want to hurt her feelings. So, I told Lisa the truth. I told her I was uncomfortable at her house at times. I explained that I was baffled by how she lived, versus how she presented herself to society. I was very gentle and transparent with Lisa.

Lisa told me everyone was not "boojie" like me and that she and her children were clean. She said she felt that I thought I was better than everybody and that I "don't have to come to her house anymore."

I tried to explain to Lisa that was not true. I do not think I am better than anyone, but I do take pride in my home and the cleanliness of my home. I was raised that way. Lisa was getting more upset, and I knew she was dealing with her cold, so I told her I was leaving, to call me if she needed anything and we would talk soon.

That was three weeks ago. She has not called me or responded to my calls, texts, or messages. I never meant to insult my friend. I'm unsure if I was pushing my beliefs or my way of living on my friend, or if I was being helpful. I intended to be helpful, but maybe I was judgmental. Maybe I judged her skills as a housekeeper instead of realizing that because we are just different people, we clean our homes differently. I'm not sure, but I feel bad because I never intended to hurt her feelings. I learned a lesson and I will never offer to help a friend clean their home again unless they ask for my help.