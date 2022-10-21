Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local Market

Walter Dunson The Charley Project

Investigators believe Walter Dunson was born in Marietta, Georgia. He is a World War I veteran who earned a bronze star through his bravery. Although he was never married, he is the father of several adult children. After 40 years of employment, he retired from the Oberhelman-Ritter iron foundry on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1970. After retirement, Walter began drawing Social Security and pension benefits. His driver's license expired the same year, and he never had them renewed, Unresolved Mysteries reports. He often visited the Elder Cafe and stayed at the Drop Inn Center in 1979 and 1980. In 1980, he was hospitalized three times at the University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of a possible mild stroke and dementia. Walter was an usher at the Calvary Baptist Church in Walnut Hills, a neighborhood of Cincinnati.

On June 1, 1998, the Social Security Administration mailed a letter to Walter's home at 5725 Wyatt Avenue, requesting Walter meet with an SSA representative to verify his identity. This was a routine procedure for recipients drawing benefits who were reaching the age of 100 years.

Four days later, on June 5, 1998, his son, Gary Adams, reported Walter missing. According to Unresolved Mysteries, Gary told authorities that they were shopping in the Over The Rhine neighborhood in the Findlay Market on Elder Street. Around 2:00 pm, Gary went into a shop to purchase meat, and when he returned, Walter was gone.

He called the police to the scene and filed a report. When searchers asked for a picture, he told authorities Walter "didn't believe in taking photographs," Unresolved Mysteries reports. He reportedly told authorities he did not need any help searching for Walter and could find him alone. As the search progressed, Gary told authorities he had to leave to pick his wife up from work. An officer offered to pick her up for Gary, but he declined the offer. He left the Findlay Market and left the search in the hands of the authorities.

Only one person at the market recalled seeing a man who fit the description of Walter.

Gary, his wife, and their children lived in the house on Wyatt Avenue since 1980. When investigators questioned their neighbors, no one recalled seeing an elderly man at the residence in the past 18 years.

Their next-door neighbor, Paulette Wilkins, said she had never seen Walter, but saw Gary, his wife, and their two sons, who were now adults and out of the house, Unresolved Mysteries reports.

“I have never seen that man in my life. I have never seen him get into a car. It is all very peculiar,” another neighbor, Phyliss Leathers, who grew up on Wyatt Avenue, told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The members at Calvary Baptist told investigators Walter stopped coming to church in the early 80s. They were able to get a photo of Walter from a church bulletin from 1973.

Gary showed investigators a bedroom with steep stairs leading to a third-floor attic level that was supposed to belong to his father, Walter. The room looked barely used and contained very few items. None of Walter's prescription medication was in the home.

Walter's grandson, Gary's son, Bryan Byas, had moved into the house in 1988 for a few months and often visited afterward. He told authorities he had never seen, met, or heard of his grandfather's Unresolved Mysteries reports.

Investigators discovered Walter had not filled any prescriptions, seen a doctor, voted, or had a bank account since 1980. Authorities believed Gary signed his father's pension checks totaling over $100,000 and deposited them into his account for several years. Gary was sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to repay the funds.

Walter Dunson has never been found. Walter Dunson is 5'8'' and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Walter Dunson, please call Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.