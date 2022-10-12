This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19

Sterlena Bland Facebook

46-year-old Sterlena Bland is a mother and resident of Raleigh, North Carolina. She lives in the 2000 block of Ranch Mill Circle, just off Poole Road in Raleigh.

In February 2022, Sterlena and her sister, Courtney Fowler, caught COVID-19.

"We all suffered with a little bit of a cloudy mind; our brain was just a little off," Courtney told WRAL.

Courtney said her sister's mental health worsened after Covid. She stopped responding to calls and text messages. Then, sometime after September 23, 2022, Sterlena vanished. Her vehicle, a burgundy Ford 500 license plate JBW6141, is also missing.

Sterlena Bland's Ford 500 License Plate JBW6141 Facebook

"She loves her son to pieces. Why would she leave?" her sister Courtney told WRAL. "I want her to get the help that she needs, and I want her to know that she's safe and she's loved."

Her family reported Sterlena missing and began searching for her. They posted flyers on social media and spoke with the news media. They are asking the community to come forward with any information about Sterlena Bland's disappearance.

"Just let somebody know that you see her, her car, or herself," Courtney pleaded, reports WRAL.

Courtney posted the following message on Facebook:

"Good evening, everyone. As you all know my sister Sterlena Bland has been missing for a bit. To help with locating her, we are going door to door in her neighborhood asking questions and passing out flyers. The neighborhood is out in the suburban area off of Poole road. It’s not a large community. There are about 100 houses in that neighborhood. We need about 20 people to help us go to each house and handout flyers. If you can help, please meet us tomorrow October 12th at 5:30pm at Barwell Road Community Center 5857 Barwell Park Dr, Raleigh, NC parking lot. We will be departing Barwell Road Community Center at 5:45 pm to enter the neighborhood. We will pray before we head out and provide you with your flyers and instructions. Please wear comfortable shoes. If more than 20 people show up then that’s great. If you can carpool with one another, that would be even better! See you there and thank you all for the support, prayers, calls, and messages.#findsterlenabland"

Sterlena Bland is 5'6" and weighs 110-120 pounds.

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-1521.