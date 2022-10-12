Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball Champion

Rob Brandenburg Twitter

Rob Brandenberg played for the historic Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Men’s Basketball team that went to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship. He continued to play for the VCU team from 2011 to 2014.

Rob has always been a motivator for everyone around him. The 30-year-old is charismatic, motivated, and often has something funny to say.

“He’s that person that if you want to have a pep talk, he’s going to do that for you,” his sister Tamela Brandenberg told ABC 8.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, at 1:13 pm, his girlfriend, Wenah Malenda, reported Rob missing to the Henrico Police Department in Henrico County, Virginia. Wenah spoke with Rob on Sunday evening and had a minor disagreement.

“Nothing too serious,” Wenah told The Richmond Times-Dispatch. “He left the house and came back like 30 minutes later. By that time, I fell asleep.”

When she woke up Monday morning, Rob was asleep. She left their house, and when she returned, Rob was gone. Wenah told authorities that Rob left a note behind, NBC 12 reports.

He was last seen on October 10, 2022, between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Rob was driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

“Right now we’re just holding on to faith,” Wenah told The Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We’re praying a lot. We believe in God, and we believe that God would guide him back home.”

His cell phone is turned off.

“It’s very out of character. Rob is not that type of guy. If you call him, he’s going to respond back. He doesn’t have his phone off to where it’s going straight to voicemail. You can always reach him by text,” his friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa told NBC 12. “I’m very scared, very sad. You know, I feel as though it’s not good right now.”

His mother has come to Virginia from their native Cincinnati, Ohio, to search for her son.

“She’s very heartbroken, very saddened. She just wants to find her baby,” Jesse Pellot-Rosa told NBC 12. “She just wants to find him, and she’s doing everything she can.”

The entire VCU family, the Henrico Police Department, and the community are searching for Rob.

"I hope he knows and sees that we’re ready and willing to stand in the gap and do the same for him,” Tamela told ABC 8.

“We just want him home safe,” Wenah told The Richmond-Times Dispatch. “... We’re here every step of the way with him.”

If you have any information, please get in touch with the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.