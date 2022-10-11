Phoenix, AZ

I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My Roommate

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed.

In 2010, I was a single mother living with my teenage daughter on the East side of Columbus, Ohio. Although I was dating, I was not serious about anyone. I've always had a great relationship with my daughter, been close to my out-of-state family, and maintained a large group of friends. I have never felt alone or lonely, even when the relationship between my daughter and her father ended. My support system has always been there.

One summer night, my girlfriend's and I decided to go out. I was sitting at the bar, drinking with my friends. The bartender told me that the guys at the end of the bar bought our next round. My girlfriends and I looked over, raised our glasses in thank you, and continued our night. Eventually, one of the men came over, introduced himself as Byron, and the rest is history. Within two months of dating, I introduced him to my daughter. We moved into an apartment together as a family one year later, my daughter eventually went to college, moved out, and Byron and I have been together ever since. We moved from Ohio in 2014 to an apartment in Phoenix, Arizona.

Our relationship has had some troubles. Financial issues, health issues, and more. In 2017, I injured my back at work and had major surgery. I was bedridden for months, and Byron took care of me. He bathed me, cooked for me, cleaned the house, washed my clothes, and more. He did these things while working a 40-hour job each week. I went through months of therapy. I learned to walk again and have been on disability since my accident. I work part-time doing deliveries in Phoenix and love living here.

After my injury, when Byron took care of me, I noticed a change in him. He became more of my caretaker than my boyfriend. My instinct felt something was off. He was caring and concerned about my health, but not physical and affectionate.

One day, he left his phone in the bedroom while he was in the shower. I picked that phone up and put it down probably 20 times. I kept thinking, "Just check it out." Then I would think, "Don't do it." Finally, I broke and opened the phone with his code. To this day, I'm not sure if I'm glad I did or not.

I found text messages between him and another man. There were a LOT of messages in his phone history. Normally, this would not bother me, but the messages were explicit. How did I feel? Shocked. I know this is going to sound crazy to people, but this is the truth, okay? Relieved. Why was I relieved to discover my competition was not another woman? I know, crazy right? I feel that way, too. Well, now I do. I think my self-esteem was so low at that time, I was just happy to know that another woman was not the issue. Like, "Oh ok, NO woman has what he wants. Not just me."

I put the phone down and now faced the decision of if and how I confront this man with what I know.

I called my support system. After speaking to my mom, one of my best friends, my sister, and my cousin, it was one of my best friends who stopped me. She said, "Girl, listen, now you have told the people who are around him. Not that any of us will ever mention this, but now, we KNOW. That part is unfair to him. There is nothing wrong with you seeking advice or needing to release this. But how many people have you gone to, now? You will question him for the rest of your life if you don't sit down and have the discussion."

She was right. I sat Byron down, told him what I did, told him what I found, and asked him about the messages. His face was a combination of expressions. He looked a little angry at first, but as I continued to speak, he began to look embarrassed, surprised and hurt. I could tell he was disappointed that I found those messages. Byron swore to me that it was not a physical relationship. He begged me to believe him and even called the other party. The guy said it was true. He said they met online and had done nothing more than sending messages.

I told Byron I needed to think about this relationship. I have moved a thousand miles away from my family and life-long friends, I depend on this man physically and financially (our rent is $2,000 a month), we share a vehicle, and the list goes on and on.

We decided to start counseling for both of us. Although we completed several sessions, we were never physical again. A lot of the truth came out in those sessions. Our relationship has been complete “roommates” rather than a couple.

Only the people I originally confided in know this information. We make everything appear normal to everyone else. To our family members, best friends, co-workers, and on our social media platforms. Everyone thinks we are a happy couple. I'm not unhappy, I'm just not in a relationship with my roommate.

I asked Byron if he feels “trapped” with me to keep his secret and he said no. He said that I’m his best friend and even if one of us or both of us move, he would still be there for me. I’ve been improving with my physical therapy and saving money. I want to buy a house out here in Phoenix, move out, and let Byron have his freedom. Maybe out here, he can be his true self and find his true love. Maybe we both will.

