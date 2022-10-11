My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best Friend

Married Couple Unsplash - Shawnee D

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed.

About ten years ago, I attended an event through my job and met a guy named Anthony. We had a great conversation, lots of laughs, and exchanged phone numbers. Later that week, he called me, and we went out. Anthony and I had a connection. Although it was not romantic, it was a great friend connection. We shared our dreams, goals, our stories together. We had fun with each other and just enjoyed each other's company and friendship. We confided in each other about our lives, relationships, jobs, and more. We quickly became close friends.

One day, months into our friendship, he invited me to a family barbecue.

Before this, Anthony had confided some information in me. When he was very young, his parents split up. His father moved to Columbus, Ohio, about 100 miles away. In the beginning, Anthony stayed with his mother. He told me stories of his great childhood in Ohio. His father eventually gained custody of Anthony, moved his son, and enrolled him in one of the best schools in the state. Life changed, but for the better. He no longer lived in the projects but a nice house in the suburbs. He went to schools with excellent academic and sports programs, quickly made new friends, was involved in his church, and was thriving.

Then, tragedy struck. His father was killed in a car accident.

Anthony said his father's death destroyed him. They were so close; he loved his dad and knew his father truly loved him. There was an emptiness, a pain in him that has never gone away. Anthony did not want to return to his mother. He loves her, but he wanted to stay here and graduate. So, the decision was made for him to stay here and continue school. After he graduated, he returned home to attend college. He acquired his degree and moved back to Columbus.

The year before Anthony graduated from high school, his mother moved here. Not too long after that, she began a romantic relationship with his father's best friend, Joe. Anthony told me at first, he was angry and hated Joe for dating his mom. He felt they were betraying his father. For the first few years, he was resentful, but he loved Joe, whom he knew most of his life, and he loved his mom. Some people felt that his mom and Joe were being selfish. In the beginning, Anthony felt they only considered themselves and not the effect their relationship would have on him, their family, and their friends. But they eventually convinced him and everyone else, there was never anything going on between them when his father was alive. Their love for each other formed years after his father's death. As time went on, their relationship wasn't an issue for Anthony or anyone else.

I went to the barbecue and met his family. His mother and stepfather had been together and married for over 25 years by then, and they seem like a happy couple. They seem to truly love one another, their grandchildren, and family. They are open and honest and do not have a problem telling how they met or the story behind their relationship. They told me that they first hid their love for each other for a few months, but when they realized they were soulmates, they wanted to be honest with themselves and everyone else. Almost thirty years later, they are enjoying retirement together and still loving each other.

If tragedy struck, I asked 10 married couples how they felt about their spouse re-marrying and marrying their best friend. 80% of the women stated they did not want their spouse to re-marry and 100% said they did not want their spouse to marry their best friend. 50% of the men stated they did not want their spouse to re-marry and 70% said they did not want their spouse to marry their best friend.