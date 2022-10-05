Wichita, KS

What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Kansas

Tony Epps Sr.

Tony Epps Sr.

Tony Epps Sr is the father of two sons. On March 21, 2007, Tony Epps Sr. left his home in Wichita, Kansas to meet a friend. Tony never returned home. He has never been seen or heard from again. On March 23, 2007, his white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, was found on Kellogg and Rock Road at a Greenmill Restaurant.

In the spring of 2009, authorities accused Jeffrey Salas, aka Jeffrey Hopper of owing Tony $18,000 and charged him with the murder of 36-year-old Tony Epps Sr.

“Police later found the SUV in Oklahoma City, and a small amount of Epps’ blood was found in both the SUV and the garage,” the Associated Press reported.

Jeffrey was later found not guilty of murder. Tony Epps Sr. has never been found. His sister, Latoshia Holmes, will never give up.

“I can't let go of things like this because I know if it were me, he never…he would never give up,” Latoshia told KAKE. “If it were me, so, you know, that's why I still push, and I still ask questions. I still make phone calls. I still Google every single day. See if anything else comes up or somebody feels guilty or somebody says something.”

His sons had to grow up without their father.

“It just hurts every day,” his son, Tony Epps, Jr., told KAKE. “I just want closure. Closure for me and my little brother, and my whole family. That's all that we want. My aunts. My uncles. My grandma. We just want closure.”

Tony Epps Sr. is 5'8" and weighed 315 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4181 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Detreck Julian Foster

Detreck Foster

Detreck Foster grew up in Parsons, Kansas, and graduated from Parsons High School. The father of two daughters was previously a tactical private security officer and corrections officer, reports Dateline. Detreck shares a birthday on June 15 with his twin sister, Danika Thomas.

According to the Parsons Sun, Danika and Detreck stayed in touch daily or every other day through calls or texts.

“He’s comical. He likes to make people laugh,” Danika told the Parsons Sun. “Very caring. Very much a listener. He explains himself very well. A very clear communicator. Very passionate.”

“Detreck is the type of guy who would just drop everything to help someone. When he’d come to visit the girls, he’d help me with things around the house,” Jordan Foster told Dateline about her ex-husband and father of her children, Detreck Foster.

The last time Jordan Foster spoke with 37-year-old Detreck was on April 4, 2020.

“He called me to let me know his phone -- it’s a prepaid phone -- would be shut off soon,” Jordan told Dateline. “But that wasn’t anything unusual. A couple days would pass and he’d have a new phone. But he always called. He always told me -- or his mother or sisters -- where he’d be.”

Jordan never received that call from Detreck. No one has seen or spoken to Independence, Kansas resident Detreck Foster since mid-April 2020. He never called his mother, LaDonna Scott, on Mother's Day in May.

“He always calls his mother, his sister, and myself on Mother’s Day,” Jordan told Dateline. “And he’s really close to his mother. When he didn’t call her, we knew something was wrong.”

According to Dateline, the family realized no one had seen or spoken to Detreck since mid-April. They contacted the Independence Police Department and filed a missing person's report on May 12, 2020. His family traveled from Parsons, Kansas, and spent days posting flyers of Detreck in Independence, reports Dateline. Shortly after posting the flyers, someone took them down.

“I believe someone in Independence knows something, but no one is speaking up,” Jordan told Dateline. “We just need that person to come forward with any information that could help us find Detreck.”

Detreck Foster is 5'9" and weighed 190 pounds when he vanished.

There is a $5,000 reward offered in his case.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-572-7463, KBI at 785-296-4017, or the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700.

Diana Kenner

Diana Kenner

32-year-old Diana Kenner, also known as Diana Powell, vanished from Shawnee County, Kansas, on July 16, 1979. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Diana is 5'6" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Floreanne Lee Mayfield

Floreanne Lee Mayfield

On November 20, 2016, 70-year-old Floreanne Lee Mayfield was seen at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, at around 1:30 am. She was seen walking south from the casino, and the investigators believe someone may have picked Floreanne up. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Floreanne Lee Mayfield is 5'5"-5'6" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-288-7248.

Luther McCarter

Luther McCarter

78-year-old Luther McCarter was last seen on October 1, 2001, in Wichita, Kansas. Luther McCarter is 5'4" and weighed 180 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Vincent Moore

Vincent Moore

Michelle Mendez and Gary Moore, Jr. met, fell in love, and had two adorable boys together. Their relationship became strained, and in 2014, Gary was sentenced to probation for battery on Michelle. He was ordered to report to a probation officer, wear a GPS tracking device, pay court costs, and ordered to have zero contact with Michelle.

On June 5, 2015, Michelle dropped off 4-month-old Vincent and his 2-year-old brother to their father at his home in Wichita, Kansas. Afterward, she tried to contact Gary and the children but was unable to reach them. Michelle called authorities at the end of June and advised she was unable to locate her children or their father.

On July 29, 2015, Gary was arrested during a traffic stop in Wichita. Their 2-year-old son was with him, but 4-month-old Vincent was nowhere to be found. Authorities discovered that sometime in mid or late June, Gary took the children to Texas, where they stayed until July 9, 2015.

A neighbor said they witnessed Gary leaving his home with Vincent on July 11, 2015. This is the last known sighting of Vincent.

Gary told investigators that he gave Vincent back to Michelle.

"I guess he had been telling people I had the baby and I haven't," Michelle told KWCH.

Michelle said Gary was lying, and she passed a polygraph test.

According to records, on June 18, two weeks after she dropped her boys off with Gary, Michelle filed for a protective order against Gary. She stated that Gary had "never intentionally hurt" the children, but that Gary was "rougher than he intends to be" and that he tried to use the children to control her. She said she thought it was "only a matter of time" before he hurt them.

In August 2015, Gary was sentenced to a year for violating his probation. Authorities also discovered he and Michelle were married in February 2015, a violation of his no-contact order. He was sentenced to additional time in May 2016 for tampering with his GPS device.

In August 2015, Kansas City Child Protective Services removed Vincent’s younger brother from the care of Michelle and placed him in foster care.

Authorities said they believe Vincent is deceased.

When KWCH asked if there was evidence indicating murder in Vincent’s case, detectives responded, "We don't know how he died. That's the problem with this case. We know he disappeared, there are theories out there and we're still looking at them, but we don't have any evidence how he died or where he is at this time."

Gary Moore agreed to an interview with the news station.

When they asked what he thought happened to Vincent, he responded, "I think she just has him stashed away," Gary said, referring to Michelle.

Gary told them he dropped Vincent off with Michelle after returning from Texas. They also asked if he thought Vincent was alive.

"He better be. That's all I want to think about," Gary told KWCH.

Vincent has never been found and no one has ever been charged in his disappearance.

Please contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4221 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. with any information.

Livingstone Kiniaru Njoroge

Livingstone Kiniaru Njoroge

In February 1987, Livingstone Kiniaru Njoroge left Kenya to attend Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas. His family never heard from 32-year-old Livingstone again after December 1989.

Livingstone Kiniaru Njoroge is 5'8" and weighed 176 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Hesston Police Department at 620-327-2020.

Monique Rae Smith & Sidney Keara Smith

Monique Rae Smith and Sidney Keara Smith

1-month-old Monique Rae Smith and her 1-year-old sister, Sidney Keara Smith, were last seen in Topeka, Kansas, with their mother, Jennifer Lancaster, on May 12, 2000. The family has never been seen or heard from again. One week after they vanished, Jennifer's vehicle was found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot.

Monique Rae Smith is 1'10" and weighed 9 pounds when she vanished.

Sidney Smith is 2'6" and weighed 22 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Beverly Ann Ward

Beverly Ann Ward

In 1978, Junction City, Kansas was an area frequented by transient people, those who didn’t stay around very long. It was also home to 13-year-old Beverly Ann Ward.

On July 3, 1978, Beverly Ann asked her mother, Bernia Ward, if a friend could stay the night with them in their single-story home at 227 West 11th Street. The friend's slept in the same room that night, in separate beds, the Charley Project reports.

In the early morning hours, Beverly’s family was awakened by an incident occurring across the street from their home. Beverly’s four family members and her friend went outside to watch the activity across the street. It was then someone noticed Beverly wasn’t with them.

When the family was unable to locate her, they called the local police. Her mother, Bernia, reported Beverly missing. Authorities discovered the screen to Beverly’s bedroom window had been cut out and removed from the frame. The screen was located about 10 yards from her home, and none of Beverly’s personal belongings were missing.

Even though she and her friend were sleeping in the same room, the friend said she heard and saw nothing. The police believe she was taken from her bedroom sometime between 3:00 am and 5:00 am the morning of July 4, 1978.

Although police questioned a few suspects, no one has ever been charged in the disappearance of Beverly Ann Ward and police have very few clues in her case. Beverly’s family members have been ruled out as suspects.

Beverly Ann Ward was 5'1" and weighed 60 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912.

Tyrone Wright

Tyrone Wright

46-year-old Tyrone Wright was last seen on May 13, 2018, in Wichita, Kansas. Tyrone Wright is 5'10" and weighed 185 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Jaquilla Evonne Scales

Jaquilla Evonne Scales

4-year-old Jaquilla Scales lived in the 1600 block of North Volutsia Street in Wichita, Kansas with her mother, Eureka, great-grandmother, Big Mama, and more family members. On September 5, 2001, Big mama called 911 at 4:06 am and reported Jaquilla missing. She said she saw Jaquilla at 9:30 pm the night before at her bedtime. Her mother, Eureka, was staying at the home of a friend.

“Who would just want to, just takes a child? Comes into my grandmother's back door and take her... for what? What did she do? What did I do? You know. I don't understand,” Eureka told KAKE.

The back door on the family home already had a broken lock that never worked, but they owned a dog. Family members said the dog would have barked at a stranger because the dog even barked at them, KAKE reports.

Authorities conducted an intensive search and questioned family members, but Jaquilla has never been found.

Jaquilla Evonne Scales is 3'0" and weighed 40 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4646.

DeWade Black

Dewade Black

19-year-old Dewade Black was last seen on September 22, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas.

Dewade Black is 5'8" and weighed 120 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas Police Department at 316-268-4181 or KBI at 785-296-4017.

Ashley Brittani Caldwell

Ashley Brittani Caldwell

28-year-old Ashley Caldwell is the mother of five children. In 2017, Ashley was scheduled to testify at a trial. Ashley never made it. She was last seen on May 28, 2017, in Wichita, Kansas, KAKE reports.

Ashley Brittani Caldwell is 5'2" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas Police Department at 316-268-4181 or KBI at 785-296-4017.

Dihalia Cobb

Dihalia Cobb

47-year-old Dihalia Cobb was last seen on August 17, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas.

Dihalia Cobb is 5'1" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas Police Department at 316-268-4181 or KBI at 785-296-4017.

Derrick Collins

Derrick Collins

59-year-old Derrick Collins was last seen in the area of Home Depot and Hardee's near Eisenhower Road and 4th Street in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Derrick Collins is 5'7" and weighed 193 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the KBI at 785-296-4017 with any information.

Michael Keith Weaver

Michael Keith Weaver

22-year-old Michael Keith Weaver was last seen on December 4, 1982, in Kansas City, Kansas. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Michael Keith Weaver is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-288-7248.

