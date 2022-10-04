Cedar Rapids, IA

She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459TIm_0iGin0GD00
Naomi WilsonFacebook

Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.

On April 12, 1981, Naomi missed her usual Sunday morning church service. Colbert went to the noon service and was at Naomi's house at 1618 13th Avenue SE afterward. According to Colbert, Naomi changed into a black pantsuit and left to visit a friend around 4:00 pm, Unresolved Mysteries reports. Naomi needed gas first and Colbert went to visit his mother. He said about an hour after leaving Naomi's house, he left his mother's home and passed Naomi driving in the opposite direction.

Naomi never arrived at the home of her friend. She never clocked in for her scheduled night shift at the Harnischfeger factory on April 13, where she was employed. This behavior was uncharacteristic of Naomi. Colbert reported his girlfriend missing to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and authorities launched a search.

Two days later, one of Colbert's brothers found her white 1978 Ford Fairmont with license plate number DOY 622 abandoned in the parking lot of a K-Mart at 2727 16th Avenue SW, about two miles from her house and from Reverend Wendell Beets church at 2325 16th Avenue SW. Reverend Beets is another brother of Colbert Beets. There was no sign of Naomi. The Cedar Rapids Police officers searched the trunk and allowed Colbert to drive the car back to Naomi's house. Her brothers, John Pollard and Lorenzo Pollard, decided to travel from Atlanta, Georgia to search for their sister.

On April 15, 1981, Reverend Paul Beets, borrowed four walkie-talkie units from the Linn County Defense Department and led a group search for Naomi. The group searched the area near the K-Mart parking lot. Naomi Wilson has never been found.

Colbert moved into Naomi's home in September 1981. He never paid the mortgage, and the house was foreclosed in January 1982.

Iowa Cold Cases shared the following statement from Wordoffaithcogic.org regarding Reverend Wendell Beets: "Two years after the Rev. Wendell A. Beets was found guilty of sexually abusing a teen parishioner for years, he is back in business as a pastor serving in capacities that often included Sunday School students and youth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9guZ_0iGin0GD00
Reverend Wendell BeetsFacebook-Iowa Cold Cases

Naomi's ex-husband was questioned and never named or considered as a suspect in her disappearance. Colbert Beets was questioned, as well as several family members. The Beets family has a long history of criminal activity and tragedy, including the following:

  • 1968: Wendall Beets was charged for writing bad checks. He was arrested after fleeing to another state and placed on probation
  • 1970: Wendall Beets and his sister were named as persons of interest in the murder of Paula Jean Oberbroeckling, 18, who disappeared after leaving her home in the early morning of July 11, 1970, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
  • 1979: Colbert Beets files for bankruptcy
  • 1992: Wendell Beets admits to sexually abusing women to some of his parishioners. He is arrested and found guilty.
  • 1994 Wendell and Colbert join the Gospel Tabernacle Church as reverends in Nebraska
  • 1995: A woman escapes and claims she was held at knifepoint while Colbert Beets' son Tony hit her and tried to force her to have sex. Tony is charged with felony assault with intent to commit sexual abuse with bodily injuries.
  • 1997: Richard Beets, the son of Reverend Paul Beets Sr., commits suicide by drowning.
  • 2003: Wendell officiates the funeral of Colbert Beets' 21-year-old son, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

None of the Beet's family members were ever named as suspects in the disappearance of Naomi Wilson.

Naomi Wilson is 5'3" and weighed 112 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5374.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 24

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
49572 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Wichita, KS

What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?

Tony Epps Sr is the father of two sons. On March 21, 2007, Tony Epps Sr. left his home in Wichita, Kansas to meet a friend. Tony never returned home. He has never been seen or heard from again. On March 23, 2007, his white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, was found on Kellogg and Rock Road at a Greenmill Restaurant.

Read full story
3 comments
Waterloo, IA

Where Are These Missing Iowa Men?

37-year-old LC Matlock worked at the Tyson IBP Plant and lived alone in Waterloo, Iowa. On July 5, 2004, his sister, Josephine Matlock, watched LC walk across the Mullan Avenue Bridge. Josephine watched her brother until he disappeared in the distance, Iowa Cold Cases reports. She never realized this would be the last time she saw LC.

Read full story
10 comments
Waterloo, IA

She Vanished Without A Trace. Her Son Grew Up To Be A NFL Star Cornerback

Willie Ann Rucker is the mother of a son, David (1), and two daughters, Kim (10) and Deena (9). Willie recently divorced and worked as a cocktail waitress in Waterloo, Iowa. Her sister babysat her children for Willie while she worked. Willie was having issues with a man she was dating. She contacted the Waterloo Police Department and told them the man was "scaring her," the Charley Project reports.

Read full story
89 comments
San Diego, CA

She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation

Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.

Read full story
4 comments
North Little Rock, AR

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One

Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.

Read full story
11 comments

Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?

26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.

Read full story
34 comments
Wilmington, DE

He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn White

1-month old Shawn White was last seen on December 8, 2002, with his father, Thurman R. White, at his father's home in the 200 block of 29th Street in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the Charley Project, the infant was on a weekend visitation with his dad. On December 9, 2002, Thurman went to visit Shawn's mother, Tonya Graham, at her apartment in the 900 block of Vandever Avenue. Tanya was at home with her five other children, one who belonged to Thurman, when Thurman arrived. He did not have Shawn with him, and when Tonya questioned him, he told her a woman would drop Shawn off to her later that day, the Charley Project reports. When the woman did not show up with Shawn after two hours, Tonya and Thurman started to argue about Shawn's whereabouts. Thurman grabbed a knife and stabbed Tonya in the neck three times. Thurman fled her apartment in his 1989 Chevrolet GM4 pickup truck. He turned himself in to the police the following day. Tonya, who was hospitalized, was released after two days.

Read full story
15 comments
Newark, DE

Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?

Janteyl Johnson knew she wanted to go to beauty school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to train to be a hairstylist. She planned to go to business school to open and run her salon.

Read full story
47 comments
Bridgeport, CT

Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up

Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.

Read full story
55 comments
Hartford, CT

Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?

35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

Read full story
32 comments
Bridgeport, CT

A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His Dad

On May 9, 2016, 69-year-old disappeared from Stamford, Connecticut. His son, Frederick Richardson Jr., reported his father missing to the Bridgeport Police Department. Frederick searched for his father and put flyers up throughout the city. Authorities found his blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 648-ZOY was found abandoned on Interstate 95 North between exits 9 and 10.

Read full story
5 comments
Newton, TX

In 1987, This American Airlines Flight Attendant Vanished Without A Trace

35-year-old Regina Brown and Willis Brown were married with three children and living in Newton, Connecticut. Regina was a flight attendant for American Airlines, and Willis was a pilot. Their marriage was "troubled," the Charley Project reports. Regina claimed they had domestic violence issues, and she separated from Willis, seeking a divorce from her abusive husband. She allowed Willis to visit their children, but Regina decided to send her children to stay with her parents in Texas. She sent two of her children, and on March 26, 1987, she drove the last child and babysitter to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, and placed them on a plane to Texas. Regina obtained a court order barring Willis from her home, and Willis moved into an apartment in Queens, New York.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
9 comments
Aurora, CO

Step-Mother Dies Suddenly And Father Convicted In Disappearance Of Colorado 6-Year-Old

6-year-old Aarone Thompson lived in the 16500 block of East Kepner Place in Aurora Colorado, with her father, Aaron Thompson, and his girlfriend, Shely Mary Lowe (also known as Shelley Marie Lowe).

Read full story
16 comments
Aurora, CO

Mother And Family Fear Abduction In Disappearance Of Colorado Teen Girl

16-year-old Lashaya Nae Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School in Aurora, Colorado. The teen achieved an internship at the University of Colorado Hospital and dreamed of becoming a nurse. Lashaya was a well-behaved teen with no history of getting in trouble or running away from home.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army Veteran

Thom Phifer is a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about the man who vanished from Denver, Colorado in 1984. He was born on September 30, 1955. Investigators discovered that he attended Muskegon High School in 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan. Tom was in the United States Army and is listed as an Army Veteran.

Read full story
16 comments
Fairfax, VA

Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.

Read full story
24 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance

32-year-old Diontae Roberson and his sister, Chyna Funkhouser, are close. When they were young, the pair formed a rap group in their grandparent's house. "He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," Chyna told Savannah Now.

Read full story
39 comments
Little Rock, AR

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy