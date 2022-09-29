Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?

Missing In Delaware The Charley Project

Risha Aleena Lewis New Castle Police Department

26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.

In October 2006, her white 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was found abandoned in Newark, Deleware.

Risha Lewis has never been seen or heard from again.

Risha is 5'3" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New Castle Police Department at 302-395-8171.

Adrian Anderson The Charley Project

39-year-old Adrian Anderson was last seen on July 29, 2009, in Newark, Delaware. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Adrian Anderson is 6'0" and weighed 175 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the New Castle Police Department at 302-395-8171.

John Jay Ashley Jr. The Charley Project

On December 14, 1971, John Jay Ashley played basketball at the local YMCA. The 18-year-old was seen walking to his house at 427 East 35th Street between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm. John never made it home. He has never been seen or heard from again. John disappeared the same day as another Wilmington boy, Leroy "Ricky" Morgan. The remains of Ricky were found in February 1972. His cause of death was ruled as drowning. Authorities are unsure if the cases are connected. John has never been found.

John Jay Ashley Jr. is 5'4" and weighed 130 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 302-576-3670.

Damond Reginald Emory The Charley Project

Damond Reginald Emory attended Newark High School. He was in constant contact with his mother and the mothers of his children.

22-year-old Damond Reginald Emory was last seen on February 27, 1996, in the 400 block of East 10th Street in Wilmington, Delaware. Damond Reginald Emory is 5'7"-5'8" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 302-654-5151.

Donald Eugene Harrigan The Charley Project

On April 23, 2005, the siblings of Donald Eugene Harris reported he had been missing for over two months. Donald did not own a vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

Donald Eugene Harrigan is 6'1" and weighed 140-160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 302-576-3670.

Twalier Tali Jenkins The Charley Project

On September 7, 2012, witnesses saw 33-year-old Twalier Tali Jenkins jump from the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware. She has never been recovered.

Twalier Tali Jenkins is 5'5" and weighed 200 pounds when she vanished.

Mark Wade Potts The Charley Project

On May 11, 2010, Mark Potts called his mother. 45-year-old Mark was in debt and feeling suicidal. His mother rushed from her home in Chester, Pennsylvania, to the home of her son in Claymont, Delaware. When she arrived, Mark and his vehicle were gone.

It was reported that a man drove his black 2003 GMC Yukon with license plate number PC478018 onto the Commodore Bridge at 9:35 am. He exited the vehicle and jumped off the side of the bridge into the Delaware River. The vehicle was registered to Mark Wade Potts. He has never been recovered.

Mark Wade Potts is 5'6" and weighed 185 pounds when he vanished.

Norman Hugh Ramsay The Charley Project

Norman Hugh Ramsay was last seen in Newark, Delaware sometime during October 2003. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Norman Hugh Ramsay is 5'11" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-395-8136.

Jamir Bashir Richardson The Charley Project

30-year-old Jamir Bashir Richardson was born and raised in Chester, Delaware. He, his wife, and his children lived in Newark, Delaware where Jamir worked in construction. On May 14, 2012. Jamir dropped his three children off at daycare in the 1100 block of East 7th Street in Wilmington, Delaware, at 8:15 am. Jamir had just lost his job and sent his wife a text message that made her feel he was suicidal, the Charley Project reports. Jamir never returned home. His truck was found parked next to the Christina River with the keys inside. Jamir has never been found.

Jamir is 5'6" and weighed 180-195 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 302-576-3670.

AbdulNur Wilson The Charley Project

17-year-old AbdulNur Wilson vanished from Wilmington, Delaware on November 10, 1998. He has never been seen or heard from again.

AbdulNur Wilson is 5'9" and weighed 155 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-573-2800.