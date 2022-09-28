Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up

Jovanna Stacey Crawford The Charley Project

Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.

On June 5, 1981, Mary Corbin had to work and asked her then-boyfriend, Ronald Garrett, to babysit Jovanna until her grandmother could pick her up. Ronald agreed, and Mary went to work, Uncovered reports. When Mary returned home from work, Jovanna was gone.

Ronald said that while he was babysitting, a young boy with braids between 10-11 years old knocked on the apartment door. He said the boy told him Mary Moales sent him to pick up Jovanna. Ronald told Mary Corbin he gave Jovanna to the boy.

Mary Moales said she never sent anyone for Jovanna and has no idea who the boy is that Ronald described, Uncovered reports. Jovanna has never been seen again.

Authorities do not believe Ronald.

"I haven't found any evidence that the 10-year-old boy with braids existed," Detective Joseph Badolato told the CT Post.

On June 9, 1981, authorities arrested Ronald Garrett for felony risk of injury of a minor. The charges were based on Ronald giving Jovanna to the unidentified boy. Ronald continued to maintain his story and the description of the young boy. He served ten months in prison.

"I have asked him, and he still keeps to the story of the 10-year-old boy with braids in his hair," Mary Corbin told the CT Post. "But I know he had something to do with her disappearance because he has never shown any remorse or even asked if he could help find her."

Jovanna Crawford has never been found and the boy has never been identified.

"She was just a sweet, quiet child, a very loving child," Mary Corbin told the CT Post. "I realize that now, after all this time, she would be on her own but I would still like to get her home. That's my dream, for her to finally be back home with me."

Jovanna Stacey Crawford- Age Progression The Charley Project

Jovanna Crawford was 21 months old and weighed 30 pounds when she vanished. She had black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue and white jumpsuit when she disappeared.

If you have any information, please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671 or Detective Badolato at either 203 581-5293 or 203-581-5201 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.