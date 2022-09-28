Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?

Vanished In Connecticut The Charley Project

Brenda Roberts

Brenda Roberts

35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4236.

Marquita Lenae Jones

Marquita Lenae Jones

28-year-old Marquita Lenae Jones was last seen near West Street in New Haven, Connecticut. She was seen sometime in the middle of 2011. Marquita has never been or heard from again.

Marquita Lenae Jones is 5'0"-5'2" and weighed 100-110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Jerry Dolphin

Jerry Dolphin

On August 21, 1994, 74-year-old Gladys Punch and her 76-year-old brother, Warren Tarkington, were placing flowers on the grave of Gladys's husband at the St. Lawrence Cemetery off Derby Street in New Haven, Connecticut. Someone ambushed the pair in a robbery attempt and shot the siblings. Gladys and Warren died from their injuries.

20-year-old Jerry Dolphin lived in New Haven. Jerry was close to his family and was in regular contact with his family members and friends.

Sometime during mid-October 1994, Jerry vanished. Authorities believe Jerry was a witness to the homicides of Gladys and Warren and was likely killed, the Charley Project reports.

Authorities reportedly have a suspect in the homicides, but no arrest has ever been made.

Jerry Dolphin has never been found.

Jerry Dolphin is 5'11"-6'0" and weighed 180 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New Haven Police Department at 866-888-8477.

Jeffrey G. Dash

Jeffrey G. Dash

24-year-old Jeffrey G. Dash vanished from Stamford, Connecticut on March 4, 1993.

He has never been seen or heard from again. After he disappeared, his vehicle was found on I-95 in New Rochelle, New York. The car had bloodstains on the interior. It has never been publicly released if that blood belonged to Jeffrey.

Jeffrey G. Dash is 5'9" and weighed 217 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-5884.

Samuel Byrd

Samuel Byrd

17-year-old Samuel Byrd graduated from Hamden High School in Hamden, Connecticut. Shortly after his graduation, sometime in June 1977, Samuel vanished. He was last seen in a limousine at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport airport. He was reported missing in 2014.

Samuel Byrd is 5'9" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Tamara Barriga

Tamara Barriga

33-year-old Tamara Barriga was last seen in Waterbury, Connecticut on June 13, 2008. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Tamara Barriga is 5'3" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941.

Arthur Matthews

Arthur Matthews

57-year-old Arthur Matthews was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on October 19. 1985.

Arthur Matthews is 5'10" and weighed 145 pounds when he vanished.

Case # 85-47559

Please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-527-6300 with any information.

Terrance Duane Brown

Terrance Duane Brown

36-year-old Terrance Duane Brown was last seen on January 10, 2013. He walked away from his residence in Hartford, Connecticut, and never returned. Terrance is 5'9" and weighed 200-220 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-527-6300 with any information.

Erica Hamilton

Erica Hamilton

According to Namus, 45-year-old Erica Hamilton was last seen on March 22, 2015. in Stamford, Connecticut. Erica was in the process of moving and has never been seen or heard from again.

Erica Hamilton is 5'6" and weighed 280 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.

Steadman Saunders

Steadman Saunders

63-year-old Steadman Saunders was last seen on April 8, 2017, in the Rose Street area of Waterbury, Connecticut. Steadman is 5'7" and weighed 200 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-5656.