A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His Dad

Frederick Richardson Sr. Namus

On May 9, 2016, 69-year-old disappeared from Stamford, Connecticut. His son, Frederick Richardson Jr., reported his father missing to the Bridgeport Police Department. Frederick searched for his father and put flyers up throughout the city. Authorities found his blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 648-ZOY was found abandoned on Interstate 95 North between exits 9 and 10.

Then, on August 17, 2016, his son, 37-year-old Frederick Richardson, Jr. was shot and killed outside his Noble Avenue home. He was sitting in a parked vehicle with another person when someone approached the pair and opened fire around 11:00 pm. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Both the driver and passenger were struck by gunfire,” Bridgeport Police Captain David Fitzgerald told the Connecticut Post. “The driver, who sustained a non-life-threatening wound, drove to Bridgeport Hospital where the passenger succumbed to a gunshot wound.’’

Neighbors described the younger Richardson as a kind, hard-working young man.

“I go on my walk and (I would see him as) he would go to work,” neighbor George Diaz told the Connecticut Post.

Neighbors said Frederick was still searching for his missing father.

“The one who put up the poster was the one who died,” David Beato,19, a clerk at the Junco 12 Mini Market, told the Connecticut Post.

Frederick Richardson Sr. has never been found and no arrests have been made in the homicide of his son, Frederick Richardson Jr.

Frederick Richardson Sr. is 5'7"-5'9" and weighed 220-260 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Bridgeport Police Department.