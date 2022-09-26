Denver, CO

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Katherine Joy Allen

Katherine Joy AllenThe Charley Project

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her.

42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Katherine Joy Allen is 5'2" and weighed 115 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Thomas Randall Cook

Thomas Randall CookThe Charley Project

On August 14, 2013, Thomas Randall Cook left home to take a walk. The 25-year-old called his mother and told her he was going to Wellington, Kansas, NAMUS reports. Thomas never arrived in Kansas, and he has never been seen or heard from again. His family said it is unlike Thomas to lose contact with his children and family members.

Thomas is 5'9" and weighed 185 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 518-583-6250.

Barbara Ann Cooper

Barbara Ann CooperThe Charley Project

In February 2020, 60-year-old Barbara Ann Cooper moved from North Carolina to Denver, Colorado to live with her son. On August 3, 2020, Barbara left his house and never returned. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Barbara Ann Cooper is 5'7" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Eric Todd Ewing

Eric Todd EwingThe Charley Project

On August 20, 2018, the Aurora Police Department received a 911 call. Someone reported a large amount of blood under a dumpster in the Del Mar Apartments in the 100 block of Del Mar Circle in Aurora, Colorado. Authorities processed the crime scene, and DNA testing determined the blood belonged to 43-year-old Eric Todd Ewing. Investigators searched the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site Landfill, but Eric has never been found.

Eric Todd Ewing is 6'9" and weighed 225 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Martin H. Hobson

Martin H. HobsonThe Charley Project

On September 6, 2015, 59-year-old Martin H. Hobson hung out drinking with friends. He decided to stay the night, and they dropped Martin off at his home in the 4100 block of Newton Drive in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the following afternoon, September 7, 2015. He has never been seen or heard from again. His family reported Martin missing on September 12, 2015.

Martin H. Hopson is 5'11"-6'0" and weighed 175 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Daphne Ronette Hope

Daphne Ronette HopeThe Charley Project

36-year-old daphne Ronette Hope lived in the 2000 block of Fulton Street in Denver, Colorado, with her boyfriend. On August 2, 2001, Daphne vanished, NAMUS reports. She has never been seen or heard from since that day. Authorities searched her home, but investigators found no evidence in connection to her disappearance.

Daphne Ronette Hope is 5'3" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6190.

Saidi Muborama

Saidi MuboramaThe Charley Project

39-year-old Saidi Muborama is from Burundi and speaks limited English. He was last seen on October 6, 2011, in Aurora, Colorado.

Saidi Muborama is 5'10" and weighed 210 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6190.

Leval Dijon Storey

Leval Dijon StoreyThe Charley Project

27-year-old Leval Dijon Storey was last seen on August 28, 2012, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was reported missing on September 5, 2012.

Leval Dijon Storey is 5'9" and weighed 147 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7598.

Matthew Vincent Sueper

Matthew Vincent SueperThe Charley Project

22-year-old Matthew Vincent Sueper was born and raised in Colorado, where he attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Matthew, an English major, vanished from Fort Collins, Colorado, on August 31, 2011.

On September 2, 2011, two people in San Francisco, California, witnessed someone jump from the Golden Gate Bridge. The witnesses took a backpack and wallet left on the bridge to authorities. They determined the items belonged to Matthew Sueper.

Matthew Vincent Sueper has never been seen or heard from again.

Matthew Vincent Sueper is 6'0" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-221-6540.

