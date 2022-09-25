Mother And Family Fear Abduction In Disappearance Of Colorado Teen Girl

Lashaya Nae Stine The Charley Project

16-year-old Lashaya Nae Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School in Aurora, Colorado. The teen achieved an internship at the University of Colorado Hospital and dreamed of becoming a nurse. Lashaya was a well-behaved teen with no history of getting in trouble or running away from home.

Lashaya had a job interview scheduled at Firehouse Subs for 1:00 pm on July 15, 2016, that she was looking forward to. Around 2:00 am on July 15, she checked on her younger brothers. They were still awake, so Lashaya told them to go to bed and shut their bedroom door, Uncovered reports.

Shortly after she checked on her siblings, for some reason, Lashaya left her house in Aurora, Colorado in the morning hours without the permission of her mother, Sabrina Jones. Surveillance cameras near a bus stop in the 1600 block of North Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard picked up Lashaya walking at 2:23 am. She has never been heard from again. Lashaya left her clothes, money, wallet, and personal belongings at home. She left those things behind as if she planned to return, reports the Charley Project.

Her family believes that sex traffickers abducted Lashaya, the Charley Project reports. Witnesses saw a girl who was kept drugged and forced into prostitution who resembled Lashaya. Sightings of Lashaya have been reported on Colfax Avenue in Aurora, Colorado, Kansas City, Missouri, Arizona, and New Mexico.

In 2020, four years after her disappearance, investigators searched a home near the intersections of Peoria and Montview in Aurora. Lashaya allegedly knew the family that once lived in the house, CBS4 Denver reports. Authorities used K-9 units, jackhammers, and more, but did not discover any evidence connected to the disappearance of Lashaya Stine.

The Aurora Police Department and the FBI are investigating her disappearance. There is currently a $15,000 reward related to the disappearance of Lashaya. Lashaya vanished in 2016.

“I know God has a plan. I know that in my heart,” Sabrina Jones told CBS4 Denver. “I always say, ‘God you gave her to me, I just pray you give her back.'"

Lashaya Nae Stine has never been found.

Lashaya is 5'6" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.