Aurora, CO

Mother And Family Fear Abduction In Disappearance Of Colorado Teen Girl

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm1M5_0i9qe4ya00
Lashaya Nae StineThe Charley Project

16-year-old Lashaya Nae Stine was an honors student at George Washington High School in Aurora, Colorado. The teen achieved an internship at the University of Colorado Hospital and dreamed of becoming a nurse. Lashaya was a well-behaved teen with no history of getting in trouble or running away from home.

Lashaya had a job interview scheduled at Firehouse Subs for 1:00 pm on July 15, 2016, that she was looking forward to. Around 2:00 am on July 15, she checked on her younger brothers. They were still awake, so Lashaya told them to go to bed and shut their bedroom door, Uncovered reports.

Shortly after she checked on her siblings, for some reason, Lashaya left her house in Aurora, Colorado in the morning hours without the permission of her mother, Sabrina Jones. Surveillance cameras near a bus stop in the 1600 block of North Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard picked up Lashaya walking at 2:23 am. She has never been heard from again. Lashaya left her clothes, money, wallet, and personal belongings at home. She left those things behind as if she planned to return, reports the Charley Project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkK52_0i9qe4ya00
Lashaya Nae StineThe Charley Project

Her family believes that sex traffickers abducted Lashaya, the Charley Project reports. Witnesses saw a girl who was kept drugged and forced into prostitution who resembled Lashaya. Sightings of Lashaya have been reported on Colfax Avenue in Aurora, Colorado, Kansas City, Missouri, Arizona, and New Mexico.

In 2020, four years after her disappearance, investigators searched a home near the intersections of Peoria and Montview in Aurora. Lashaya allegedly knew the family that once lived in the house, CBS4 Denver reports. Authorities used K-9 units, jackhammers, and more, but did not discover any evidence connected to the disappearance of Lashaya Stine.

The Aurora Police Department and the FBI are investigating her disappearance. There is currently a $15,000 reward related to the disappearance of Lashaya. Lashaya vanished in 2016.

“I know God has a plan. I know that in my heart,” Sabrina Jones told CBS4 Denver. “I always say, ‘God you gave her to me, I just pray you give her back.'"

Lashaya Nae Stine has never been found.

Lashaya is 5'6" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share.

Columbus, OH
48525 followers

More from The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Bridgeport, CT

Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler Up

Mary Corbin lived in the 80 block of Taylor Drive in the P.T. Barnum Housing Project in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Mary had a son and a 21-month-old daughter named Jovanna Stacey Crawford. Mary's grandmother and Jovanna's great-grandmother, Mary Moales, lived in a separate apartment in the housing project.

Read full story
8 comments
Hartford, CT

Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?

35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

Read full story
8 comments
Bridgeport, CT

A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His Dad

On May 9, 2016, 69-year-old disappeared from Stamford, Connecticut. His son, Frederick Richardson Jr., reported his father missing to the Bridgeport Police Department. Frederick searched for his father and put flyers up throughout the city. Authorities found his blue 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 648-ZOY was found abandoned on Interstate 95 North between exits 9 and 10.

Read full story
1 comments
Newton, TX

In 1987, This American Airlines Flight Attendant Vanished Without A Trace

35-year-old Regina Brown and Willis Brown were married with three children and living in Newton, Connecticut. Regina was a flight attendant for American Airlines, and Willis was a pilot. Their marriage was "troubled," the Charley Project reports. Regina claimed they had domestic violence issues, and she separated from Willis, seeking a divorce from her abusive husband. She allowed Willis to visit their children, but Regina decided to send her children to stay with her parents in Texas. She sent two of her children, and on March 26, 1987, she drove the last child and babysitter to LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, and placed them on a plane to Texas. Regina obtained a court order barring Willis from her home, and Willis moved into an apartment in Queens, New York.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Read full story
7 comments
Aurora, CO

Step-Mother Dies Suddenly And Father Convicted In Disappearance Of Colorado 6-Year-Old

6-year-old Aarone Thompson lived in the 16500 block of East Kepner Place in Aurora Colorado, with her father, Aaron Thompson, and his girlfriend, Shely Mary Lowe (also known as Shelley Marie Lowe).

Read full story
16 comments
Denver, CO

Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army Veteran

Thom Phifer is a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about the man who vanished from Denver, Colorado in 1984. He was born on September 30, 1955. Investigators discovered that he attended Muskegon High School in 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan. Tom was in the United States Army and is listed as an Army Veteran.

Read full story
12 comments
Fairfax, VA

Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia. 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.

Read full story
24 comments
Savannah, GA

Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance

32-year-old Diontae Roberson and his sister, Chyna Funkhouser, are close. When they were young, the pair formed a rap group in their grandparent's house. "He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," Chyna told Savannah Now.

Read full story
39 comments
Little Rock, AR

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.

Read full story
27 comments
Pine Bluff, AR

Arkansas Teen Girl Vanished From Doctor's Office Without A Trace

18-year-old Cleashindra Denise Hall, called Clea, lived with her parents, Willie and Laurell Hall, and siblings in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Clea was a talented student who was valedictorian of her class and aspired to become a pediatrician. She was accepted to Tennessee State University as a pre-med student and planned an internship in Boston, Massachusetts, Find Cleashindra reports.

Read full story
32 comments

Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.

Read full story
4 comments

Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.

Read full story
28 comments
Stuttgart, AR

Police Incorrectly Report They "Saw" Missing Disabled Woman And Delay Investigation Of Her Disappearance

40-year-old Miranda Michelle Owens, called Michelle, often walked or rode her bike through Stuttgart, Arkansas. Michelle is a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and more. Michelle is mentally disabled and has the mental capacity of a child. She has a diminished mental capacity but Michelle is very social and verbal.

Read full story
3 comments

“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air Force

18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

Read full story
32 comments
Unalaska, AK

These Men Are Missing In Alaska

32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.

Read full story
30 comments
Glendale, AZ

Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?

5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.

Read full story
22 comments
Courtland, AL

Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local Hospital

On July 15, 2020, someone called an ambulance to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the local hospital.

Read full story
5 comments
Selma, AL

Missing Alabama Teen Girl Vanished One Year After Her Mysteriously Father Disappeared

17-year-old Tarasha Benjamin is well-known in her hometown of Selma, Alabama. On the morning of June 26, 2010, Tarasha, nicknamed "Pooh," and a friend left her mother's house. Tarasha was going to the local flea market and driving an SUV that belonged to a friend.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy