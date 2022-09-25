Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army Veteran

Tom Phifer The Charley Project

Thom Phifer is a bit of a mystery. Not much is known about the man who vanished from Denver, Colorado in 1984. He was born on September 30, 1955. Investigators discovered that he attended Muskegon High School in 1971 in Muskegon, Michigan. Tom was in the United States Army and is listed as an Army Veteran.

28-year-old Tom was dating a woman named Kay Francis Hollis. On May 18, 1984, Tom and Kay left his Denver, Colorado home around 6:00 pm driving a green 1972 Ford Pinto with license plate number AGB 319. The pair were driving to Grand Junction, Colorado. They never arrived. On June 3, 1984, the body of 36-year-old Kay Francis Hollis was found in the Colorado River between Palisade and DeBeque. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office identified Kay through fingerprints and matched her to a missing person report from Denver. There were no signs of foul play, and a coroner ruled her cause of death as drowning.

Tom and the 1972 green Pinto the pair were traveling in have never been found.

Authorities are clueless as to what occurred to cause the drowning of Kay Francis Hollis and the disappearance of Tom Phifer.

"We don't really know what happened," Sheriff's investigator Mike Smith, told The Daily Sentinel. He added there was a "good possibility" that Tom and the Ford Pinto are in the water, The Daily Sentinel reports.

Tom Phifer is 6'0" and weighed 165 pounds when he vanished.

His 1972 Ford Pinto with license plate number AGB 319 has never been located.

If you have any information, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-6805.