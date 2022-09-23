Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In Virginia

Emily Victoria Benjamin Attempt To Locate

Authorities and family members are seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman last seen in Fairfax, Virginia.

34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin, also called Ms. Em or Emy, was last seen on September 1, 2022. The Culpeper Police Department conducted a welfare check on Emily in Falls Church, Virginia, at 2:00 am. During that welfare check, Emily told law enforcement that she was on a road trip and that she would return home within two weeks, the Culpepper Star-Exponent reports.

Emily never returned.

On September 20, 2022, her vehicle was located abandoned in the parking lot of an Auto Zone store in Sterling, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. Family and authorities are unclear how she would travel without her vehicle.

Her mother, Nikki Dagbe, and father, Hubert Benjamin, along with family members, are concerned for her safety and the welfare of Emily. They have posted multiple flyers on social media requesting any information about her disappearance with the hashtag: #HELPBRINGEMILYBENJAMINHOME

Emily is described as 5'4" and she weighs 220 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Emily wears black-framed glasses and has a birthmark on her left leg.

She was last seen on September 1, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. Although her whereabouts are unknown, the Culpepper Police Department does not suspect foul play in her disappearance, Fox 5 reports.

If you have any information, please contact her family at 404-317-7122 or 303-521-8899.

Detective J Barone with the Culpepper Police Department can be reached at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, 540/727-7900, or anonymously through 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.