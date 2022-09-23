Savannah, GA

Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Od1Uz_0i7O6CvK00
Diontae RobersonTwitter

32-year-old Diontae Roberson and his sister, Chyna Funkhouser, are close. When they were young, the pair formed a rap group in their grandparent's house.

"He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," Chyna told Savannah Now.

Kathleen Funkhouser, Diontae's mother, lives in Augusta Georgia. On an August day, Kathleen received a call at work. Her son was missing.

“At that time, I waited for an hour trying to reach him [through] cell phone, video, text, and he wasn’t picking up," Kathleen told ABC 15. "After several times of trying, it kept going straight to voicemail."

Kathleen contacted the Savannah Police Department and filed a missing person's report. The Savannah PD released his information on August 16, 2022.

Diontae was last seen on August 11, 2022, in Tatemville, Georgia. He may be driving a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate number XVF638.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU5tP_0i7O6CvK00
Diontae Roberson's VehicleTwitter

Every morning, his mother, Kathleen Funkhouser wakes up and sends texts to Diontae's phone. Those texts have gone unanswered.

“Traffic cams [are] taking time. Trying to ping his location [is] taking time. So, it’s a whole month of you just sitting and waiting, hoping somebody will come forward," Kathleen told ABC 15. “And it tears you apart when you can let her leave a facetime message but knowing he’s not picking up. That’s the worst thing ever because you're hoping and praying that he will or they will. It’s no closure and you’re just wondering, and it's horrible.”

Kathleen has set up an email - Diontae9091@gmail.com - for anyone to send information that is related to the whereabouts of her son.

“For him to miss his sister’s birthday on August 15th, that’s when everything just came crashing down. To know that something is wrong,” Kathleen told ABC 15.

Investigators believe something horrible happened to Diontae. This behavior is out of character for him.

"We believe something happened to Diontae in Savannah. It's very possible that he is deceased," Sgt. Michael Rowan, commander of SPD's Special Victims Unit, told Savannah Now.

Authorities are asking for help from the public in locating Diontae and for any information on his disappearance. Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $2,500 reward.

"We're just asking for help, asking for answers, a lead, an idea, a place, literally anything at this point to bring back someone who has made such an impact on everyone that he's touched," Chyna told Savannah Now.

Diontae Roberson is 5'10" and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-651-6742 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

