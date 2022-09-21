Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

Arkansas Missing The Charley Project

LITTLE ROCK

Beverly Redmond

Beverly Redmond The Charley Project

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.

Beverly Redmond is 5'6" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4636.

Jerry Laron McCoy

Jerry Laron McCoy The Charley Project

49-year-old Jerry Laron McCoy was last seen on January 28, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jerry is 5'6" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4636.

Lisa Ann Littles

Lisa Ann Littles The Charley Project

28-year-old Lisa Ann Littles was last seen on September 27, 1994. She was in a car in McArthur Park in Little Rock Arkansas with an individual. The pair had an argument and Lisa left the car to use the restroom, NAMUS reports. She has never been seen or heard from again. The individual she was with has not been publicly named.

Lisa Ann Littles is 5'0" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4510.

Eddie Lee Thornton III

Eddie Thornton The Charley Project

19-year-old Eddie Lee Thornton III was last seen on November 6, 2019, in North Little Rock, Arkansas. According to his last Facebook post, Eddie wrote that he did not want a funeral.

Eddie Lee Thornton III is 5'4" and weighed 141 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.

Amir Abdul Holloway

Amir Abdul Holloway The Charley Project

On July 31, 2008, 21-year-old Amir Abdul Holloway moved out of the home he shared with his father. His father. He saw his son on the morning of July 31, 2008, but Amir has not been seen or heard from since.

Amir Abdul Holloway is 5'10" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4778.

Johnathan Eric Eiland

Jonathan Eric Eiland The Charley Project

44-year-old John Eric Eiland was homeless. A couple, Cathy and Elijah New, befriended him, and he moved from California to Arkansas with them, the Charley Project reports. The couple invited John to live in their house with them, but he preferred to sleep on the streets of Little Rock. John befriended another homeless man, 18-year-old Kasey Hudson. John and Kacy went everywhere together. The pair lived in a homeless camp under a bridge on 28th Street near the University of Arkansas. During the Memorial Day weekend in 2013, heavy rain hit Little Rock, causing flash flooding. Afterward, the body of Kasey Hudson was found in Coleman Creek. Everyone then realized that John was missing. The last time anyone saw him was on May 31, 2013. He has never been seen or heard from again. Authorities are unsure if he drowned in the flash flood or if something else occurred.

John Eric Eiland is 5'6" and weighed 145 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3040.

Cheryl Denise Cottrell

Cheryl Denise Cottrell The Charley Project

37-year-old Cheryl Denise Cottrell was last seen on October 10, 2002, driving her 1985 tan 2-door Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Cheryl Denise Cottrell is 5'4"-5'5" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-6867.

Raheem Blaton Bordueax

Raheem Blaton Bordueax The Charley Project

22-year-old Raheem Blaton Bordueax lived in the 12200 block of Mara Lynn Road in Little Rock Arkansas. On May 7, 2015, he left with friends and headed to a nightclub. Raheem has never been seen or heard from again.

Raheem Blaton Bordueax is 5'8" and weighed 122 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-404-3040.

Corey Deon Bobo

Corey Deon Bobo The Charley Project

On November 1, 2007, 26-year-old Corey Deon Bobo planned to attend a car auction with a friend known as "Joe," the Doe Network reports. Corey was last driving a black 1998 Mercedes Benz near Chester Street and 24th in Little Rock, Arkansas. Corey never arrived at the auction. The Mercedes was later found abandoned in St. Francis County. Blood found inside the vehicle was later determined to belong to Corey.

Corey Deon Bobo is 5'5" and weighed 165 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4778.

Mycheal Clyde Adams

Mycheal Clyde Adams The Charley Project

26-year-old Mycheal Clyde Adams was last seen on September 9, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was known to frequent the River Market area.

Mycheal Clyde Adams is 5'7"-5'8" and weighed 145 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4510.

Randy Lee Rich

Randy Lee Rich The Charley Project

44-year-old Randy Lee Rich was last seen at his home at 4924 Geyer Springs Cut Off in Little Rock, Arkansas the spring of 2006. He was reported missing in May 2006.

Randy Lee Rich is 6'2" and weighed 160-185 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 501-340-6600.

Chassity Reed

Chassity Reed The Charley Project

24-year-old Chassity Reed lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On October 26, 2002, she made contact with a family member in Greenwood, Mississippi, and told them she was headed to Scooba, Mississippi. Chassity was driving her turquoise 4-door 1998 Ford Contour with Arkansas license plates. She told the family member she may stop in Meridian, Mississippi to visit a cousin. She never arrived. Chassity nor her vehicle have ever been found.

Chasity is 5'7" and weighed 320 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Kemper County Sheriff's Office at 601-743-2255.

PINE BLUFF

Katesia Marshae Weathers

Katesia Marshae Weathers The Charley Project

26-year-old Katesia Marshae Weathers was scheduled to attend a hearing at Jefferson County Circuit Court in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on May 22, 2007. The hearing was set for Katesia to obtain an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend, Mario Scott. She left her grandmother's home around 2:30 pm to visit a friend but never made it to court.

At 9:15 pm, the Pine Bluff Fire Department responded to a fire at the home of Mario Scott. They were called back at 5:00 am for a second fire, which destroyed the house.

In December 2007, Mario was sentenced to 25 years without parole plus 22 years for the beating and murder of Katesia.

Katesia has never been found.

Katesia Marshae Weathers is 5'4" and weighed 95 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-730-2081.

Toney "Shakey" Bishop

Toney L. Bishop The Charley Project

Between March 27 and March 30, 2020, family members attempted to contact Toney Bishop with no luck. They requested a wellness check by Pine Bluff Police Department. Authorities discovered the front door of the home off the hinges, and no sign of Toney. A neighbor told authorities they saw Toney get into a white pickup truck with someone. Toney has never been seen or heard from again.

Toney "Shakey" Bishop is 5'8" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-541-7100.

Chanetta Ann Bennett

Chanetta Ann Bennett The Charley Project

38-year-old Chanetta Ann Bennett, also known as Sho-Do, was last seen on August 1, 2001, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was reported missing on March 11, 2002.

in 2011, a woman came forward and told authorities that her ex-husband made a confession before he died in December 2010. She told police that he confessed to killing a woman named "Sho-Do," the Charley Project reports. Authorities searched his property in the 10200 block of Princeton Pike Road, but no evidence was ever recovered.

Chanetta Ann Bennett has never been found.

Chanetta Ann Bennett is 5'3" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-489-9961.

Frankie Bell

Frankie Bell The Charley Project

21-year-old Frankie Bell was last seen in the 1800 block of East Circle Drive in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on November 4, 1999, around 9:00 pm. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Frankie Bell is 6'0" and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Pine Bluff Police Department at 870-543-5105.

EL DORADO

Minnie Evette Taylor

Minnie Evette Taylor The Charley Project

33-year-old Minnie Evette Taylor is originally from Haynesville, Louisiana. She was last seen at the EZ Mart Convenience store in the 400 block of West Hillsboro in El Dorado, Arkansas on May 26, 2002. She has never been seen or heard from again. A friend reported Minnie missing on June 10, 2002.

Minnie Evette Taylor is 5'4" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-881-4810 or at 870-881-4812.

Jacenthia Ann Robinson

Jacenthia Ann Robinson The Charley Project

33-year-old Jacenthia Ann Robinson was last seen on July 30, 2003, in front of Gene's Liquor in El Dorado, Arkansas, arguing with an unknown Caucasian male, the Charley project reports.

Jacenthia Ann Robinson is 5'6" and weighed 110 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-881-4800.

Thwana Mithsell Darrough

Thwana Mithsell Darrough The Charley Project

On January 11, 1989, 16-year-old Thwana Darrough put on her white turtleneck sweater, turquoise top, and white skirt for school. She left her home on Marsh Street in El Dorado, Arkansas, and walked to the school bus stop. Witnesses saw Thwana at the bus stop in front of Yocum School around 7:15 am that morning. Thwana never arrived at school, and she has never been seen or heard from again. Although a search was launched and investigators questioned multiple people, Thwana has never been found.

Thwana Darrough is 5'5" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141.

BLYTHEVILLE

Jessie James Adams

Jessie James Adams The Charley Project

52-year-old Jesse James Adams vanished from Blytheville, Arkansas on April 12, 2011.

Jesse James Adams is 5'4" and weighed 140 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

Lavorn Frye

Lavorn Frye The Charley Project

20-year-old Lavorn Frye was last seen leaving his home in Blytheville, Arkansas on September 30, 1991.

Lavorn is 5'11" and weighed 156 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-762-0400.

FORREST CITY

Gary Robinson

Gary Robinson The Charley Project

29-year-old Gary Robinson was last seen on January 22, 2015, in Forrest City, Arkansas. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Gary is 5'9" and weighed 180 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Forrest City Police Department at 870-633-2611.

Brian Lamont Richards

Brian Lamont Richards The Charley Project

46-year-old Brian Lamont Richards was last seen on North Washington Street in Forrest City, Arkansas on October 30, 2020.

Brian Lamont Richards is 5'6" and weighed 155 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Forrest City Police Department at 870-633-3434.

CROSSETT-ASHLEY COUNTY

Francis Loretta Heath Wells

Francis Loretta Heath Wells The Charley Project

45-year-old Francis Loretta Heath Wells is a mother of four children. Francis had three daughters with Charlie Abson: Shelia Heath, Gredia Heath, and Carylon Heath.

She has a son with Earnest Gibbs, Michael Gibbs. In 1968, she married a man named Jim Wells. Francis was last seen boarding a Trailways bus in Crossett, Arkansas on August 13, 1974. Francis was traveling to El Paso, Texas to visit a relative. Francis never arrived and the Trailways bus line returned her luggage to Crossett. Although her family said they reported her missing in 1974, officials never located any documentation or proof of a report, the Doe Network reports.

Francis Loretta Heath Wells is 5'5"-5'7" and weighed 100-120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Office at 870-853-2040.

SEARCY

Robert Lee Webb

Robert Lee Webb The Charley Project

18-year-old Robert Lee Webb was last seen on July 4, 1995, in Searcy, Alabama. He has never been seen or heard from again. According to the Doe Network, his loved ones said it was unlike Robert to leave and not contact his family.

Robert Lee Webb is 5'1" and weighed 130 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-279-1038.

MADISON

Kendrick Cunerd Watson

Kendrick Cunerd Watson The Charley Project

22-year-old Kendrick Cunerd Watson lived alone in his trailer in Madison, Arkansas. Kendrick, who dreamed of being a farmer, did not have a girlfriend or any children.

On April 16, 2018, his grandfather went to visit Kendrick and discovered the front door of his trailer open, his coat inside the trailer, and Kendrick was gone. No one has seen or heard from Kendrick since.

"My son had never left like this before," his mother, Christie Ellis, told WMC.

Investigators from the Saint Francis Sheriff's Department searched the area for Kendrick, including the waterways and railroad tracks. His family is afraid Kendrick may have met danger.

"I fear that maybe there's been harm to him. His life has been taken away from him," his aunt, Linda Clark, told WMC.

His mother, Christie, is offering a $5,000 reward for his return.

"I want my son back to me safe with no harm, and I am willing to pay it for my son. Pray for his safe return," Christie told WMC. "If anybody knows where my son Kendrick Watson is, please return him please bring him home. Only thing I want is my son back."

Kendrick Cunerd Watson is 6'1" and weighed 185 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Francis County Sheriff's Department at 870-633-2611.

TOLLETTE

Alvin Dennis Thomas

Alvin Dennis Thomas The Charley Project

53-year-old Alvin Dennis Thomas, called Dennis, lived with his mother, sister, brother, and nephew in Tollette, Arkansas. His mother, Catherine Thomas, is a former mayor of Tollette. Dennis worked for Husqvarna in Tollette. On March 23, 2018, his mother, Catherine, his sister, Denise, and brother, Allen, all left the house. Dennis and his nephew, Keenan, stayed at home.

When the family returned home on Sunday, March 25, 2018, around 6:00 pm, Keenan was there, but Dennis was gone. Keenan said he saw Dennis on the evening of March 24, 2018, on the couch, watching television, The Charley Project reports. His vehicle was parked in the front yard with the windows down.

Dennis failed to show up or call off from work on March 26 and March 27, which was out of character for him.

Investigators learned he liked to run for several miles, often using Highway 355. They searched the area and found he may have been sighted running on Highway 355, just south of the Mine Creek Bridge the evening of Sunday, March 25, 2018, at approximately 6:30 pm.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area and the waterways.

Alvin Dennis Thomas has never been found.

Alvin Dennis Thomas is 5'11" and weighed 165 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Howard County Sheriff's Department at 870-845-2626.

HOT SPRINGS

Sierra Roberts

Sierra Roberts The Charley Project

23-year-old Sierra Roberts was last seen on July 27, 2019, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Sierra is 5'5" and weighed 130 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

OSCEOLA

Aaron Levar Lane

Aaron Levar Lane The Charley Project

36-year-old Aaron Levar Lane was an employee of the Mid River Terminal where he was a deckhand on a boat. On April 7, 2015, Aaron fell overboard between two tugboats on the Mississippi River near Osceola, Arkansas. A witness saw Aaron fall into the river and although a search and rescue was quickly launched, Aaron has never been found.

Aaron Levar Lane is 5'10" and weighed 150 pounds when he vanished.

GURDON

Kimberly A. Hendrix

Kimberly A. Hendrix The Charley Project

26-year-old Kimberly A. Hendrix was last seen by a police officer on April 8, 1993, in the company of two men in Gurdon, Arkansas. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Kimberly A. Hendrix is 5'6" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Arkadelphia Police Department at 870-246-4545.

FULTON

Casey Clark

Casey Clark The Charley Project

31-year-old Casey Clark was staying with a friend in the Amandex Apartments in Fulton, Arkansas. On March 27, 2012, Casey woke up in the middle of the night and told the friend he would be right back, leaving his wallet behind, the Charley Project reports. Casey has never been seen or heard from again. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Boll Weevil Liquor store in Fulton. On March 30, 2012, his father, Melvin Clark, reported Casey missing.

Casey Clark is 5'6" and weighed 175 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-777-6727.

WEST MEMPHIS

Timothy Deshun Canada

Timothy Deshun Canada The Charley Project

28-year-old Timothy Deshun Canada was last seen on January 14, 2013, in West Memphis, Arkansas. Timothy is 5'9" and weighed 175 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

BEARDEN

Dwayne Antwon Bizzle

Dwayne Antwon Bizzle The Charley Project

38-year-old Dwayne Antwon Bizzle was last seen near his home on Ouachita County Road 264 in Bearden, Arkansas, on July 3, 2017, around 8:00 pm. He is an active Facebook user and his account has remained dormant since that time.

Dwayne Antwon Bizzle is 5'11"- 6'0” and weighed 220 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Ouachita County Sheriff's Department at 870-231-5300.