Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmhTD_0i1VlphA00
Dwayne Edwin MartinThe Charley Project

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.

Dwayne was seen later that evening in the Shorter Gardens apartment complex in the 800 block of North Beech Street in North Little Rock. Dwayne has never been seen or heard from again.

“I can hear the wind blow during the fall and the winter seasons,” Brenda told THV11. “I get jittery; I get nervous because these are the things that were happening during the time in which I first started seeking and searching for him.”

When he failed to show up for work, everyone knew something was wrong. Dwayne was reported missing.

“The person that he worked for—that owned Rob's Place—said it was very unlike him not to show up for work,” North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sergeant Brian Dedrick told THV11.

Dwayne was reported to be with people he knew that evening.

“He was among friends, or among people he thought to be his friends,” Brenda recalled the events preceding her son’s disappearance to THV11. “It still hurts just as bad today as it did then."

Dwayne was the first of three sons Brenda would lose.

“This is what you always think about, but you never want to happen,” Brenda told THV11. “His quote was, ‘We were born to die’. And, when I think about him not being here, I always think about him saying ‘We were born to die’.”

"When I first looked at this case, I was like ‘How nice would it be to provide information to this mom, who for 30 years has not known what happened to her son?’” Sergeant Brian Dedrick told THV11.

Dwayne Edwin Martin is 5'8" and weighed 125 pounds.

The NLRPD recently reopened Dwayne's case and is currently offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-771-7150.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

