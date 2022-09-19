Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father

Tamara Halona Bell The Charley Project

45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.

On April 21, 2020, Calvin sent the following text to Tamara:

“Give me a call just checking on you. Call me when you can.”

He received no response.

Calvin received a text from Tamara on May 3, 2020, stating she had taken her medication.

“She would never announce she was taking her meds,” Calvin told Arkansas Online. “I think someone else typed it. She said I took my meds. I love y'all. We alright.”

On May 4, Calvin sent a text back to Tamara.

“I said I need you to call me,” Calvin told Arkansas Online. “I told her I was planning on getting in touch with missing persons because it is not like you not to call in almost a month.”

He received a text back stating Tamara dropped her phone in the bathtub and she needed to get a replacement phone.

“I was like wait a minute, something is going on here,” Calvin told Arkansas Online. “I texted her on May 5 for her to call me because I needed to hear her voice.”

On May 13, 2020, Tamara failed to wish her father a happy birthday. He felt the text messages he previously received from Tamara were not from her. The text messages did not convey the tone Tamara used when they would text. Calvin knew Tamara would not miss speaking to him on his birthday.

“That morning usually she would call me up singing me some crazy birthday song that she just made up and most of the time it’s early in the morning like 5 o’clock because she wants to be the first one to call me,” Calvin told Arkansas Online. “I didn’t get a call so as the day went on I sent a message at 8:37 in the evening and said Tamara, I hope and pray you are well. I know that something is going on with you now because you would have called me on my birthday."

The worried father requested a welfare check and filed a missing person's report on his daughter.

On June 1, 2020, authorities questioned Tamara's husband, Corey, about her whereabouts. Corey told them he was just returning home to Arkansas from Kentucky and had not seen Tamara since May 5, 2020. According to the Charley Project, Corey also told the police he was afraid for his life.

Calvin asked investigators if his daughter's cellphone pinged in Kentucky. According to Arkansas Online, "Calvin stated the detective could neither confirm nor deny and just stated they are actively investigating."

On May 29, 2020, authorities located Tamara's 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Arkansas.

“I just want my mother back,” Tamara’s son, who the family asked to keep his name private, told Arkansas Online. “I want justice for my mom.”

On June 5, 2020, Corey was found deceased in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. His vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 100 block of Larch Street in Little Rock, Arkansas. Initially, investigators ruled his death as a suicide but retracted that ruling and now say his death is still under investigation, reports The Charley Project.

“The original information came from an investigator who went to the autopsy,” Pine Bluff Leitenant David DeFoor told Arkansas Online. “Until there’s substantial evidence that it was a suicide, this will continue to be under investigation.”

Tamara has never been located.

Tamara Halona Bell is 5'9" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4605.