These Men Are Missing In Alaska

Kevin Lydell Maclin

32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.

Kevin Lydell Maclin is 5'11" and weighed 170-175 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Unalaska Department of Public Safety at 907-581-1233.

Cordell Eugene Piere Turnage

53-year-old Cordell Eugene Piere Turnage was last seen by his family in the Muldoon area of East Anchorage, Alaska on May 31, 2012.

He is 5'9" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP.

Lorenzo Anthony Holmes, Jr.

31-year-old Lorenzo Holmes, Jr. is an entertainer from Tennessee. He worked on a cruise ship, the Koningsdam, since May 2022.

On August 8, 2022, around 11:52 pm, witnesses reported hearing screams from a person in the Gastineau Channel. The passengers from a nearby cruise ship reported seeing something fall from the Koningsdam and then call out for help, the Juneau Empire reports. CCTV verified a person climbed the ship's railing and never returned. The ship was located across from the 430 block of Egan Drive in the Gastineau channel.

The Koningsdam identified the person who went overboard as Lorenzo Holmes. The United States Coast Guard was immediately alerted and searched the water and shorelines, but Lorenzo has never been located.

Lorenzo Anthony Holmes is 6'2" and weighed 176 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-269-5511.