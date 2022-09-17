Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?

Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley

Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley Twitter

5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.

"We started to put some pieces together that didn’t make sense," David Madeya, the investigations lieutenant, told KPNX.

Authorities discovered Jerice was lying and told her other children to lie to the police.

Investigators discovered before moving to Arizona, Jerice had child abuse charges filed against her in Vallejo, California, in October 2005. Her children told investigators the abuse continued for years. They told authorities she kept Jhessye in a closet the weeks before the little girl died and denied her food. Her sister said she snuck food to Jhessye when she could and saw bruises and cuts on her face, as well as two black eyes.

On November 21, 2011, Jerice was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

“A neighbor reached out to us," Lt. David Madeya told KPNX.

A neighbor came forward and said they gave Jerice a ride, and she brought along a large, heavy suitcase. Jerice dumped the suitcase in a trash can in Tempe, Arizona.

"That could have been little Jhessye in that suitcase," Lt. David Madeya told KPNX.

An extensive search of the Butterfield Landfill in Tempe lasted for months, but authorities never found Jhessye.

“We believe Jhessye was laid to rest in that landfill. We left not finding her but doing everything we could to try and find her,” Lt. David Madeya told KPNX.

In September 2012, Jerice was charged with murder. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Jhessye has never been found.

Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley is 3'5" and weighed 55 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Glendale Police Department with any information at 623-930-3000.

Luzeia Larea Mae Mathis

Luzeia Larea Mae Mathis The Charley Project

18-year-old Luzeia Mathis was last seen at her apartment near Indian School Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona on August 20, 2019. On September 20, 2019, her apartment manager unlocked the door to evict Luzeia for non-payment of rent. The manager discovered a horrible odor and called the police. Authorities found blood-stained pillows, walls, carpets, a blood-stained inflatable chair, and multiple cleaning products.

Her vehicle was later found abandoned in downtown Phoenix. The trunk smelled of decomposition, was blood-stained, and contained a shovel and chlorine.

Investigators discovered her boyfriend, Jamal Lamar Jones, purchased a shovel and chlorine from a local Walmart on September 16, 2019. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Luzeia Larea Mae Mathis has never been found.

Luzeia Larea Mae Mathis is 5'11" and weighed 155 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Rickie Ricardo Outlaw

Rickie Ricardo Outlaw The Charley Project

55-year-old Rickie Outlaw was last seen leaving his birthday party in the area of 3100 West Claremont Street in Phoenix, Arizona. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Rickie Ricardo Outlaw is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

Shemaeah Nicole Gunnell

Shemaeah Nicole Gunnell The Charley Project

5-year-old Shemaeah Nicole Gunnell was last seen on February 10, 1989. Her mother, Valerie Gunnell, was found deceased in the apartment she shared with her two daughters, 5-year-old Shemaeah and 9-month-old LeCresha, and her boyfriend, Alvie Kiles. On February 17, 1989, the body of LeCresha was found in a canal about 15 miles south of the United States and Mexican border. Alvie Kiles was convicted and sentenced to death.

Shemaeah has never been found.

Shemaeah is 4'0" and weighed 50 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700.

Roxann Ellison

Roxann Ellison The Charley Project

36-year-old Roxann Ellison was last seen in the area of South 10th and east Romley Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 3, 2006.

Roxann Ellison is 5'5" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

Jeannette Marie Lamb

Jeannette Marie Lamb The Charley Project

31-year-old Jeannette Marie Lamb is the mother of three sons. She was seen last leaving the home of a family member in the 5300 block of West Campbell Street in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 10, 2002. An unidentified male picked Jeannette up in a white pickup truck. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Jeannette is 5'5" and weighed 170 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

Lashaunda Delavon Washington

Lashaunda Delavon Washington The Charley Project

19-year-old Lashaunda Washington was last seen on August 17, 2000, in the 200 block of West Madison Street in Phoenix, Arizona around 10:12 pm. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Lashaunda is 5'9" and weighed 125 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

Laverne Rae Morrow

Laverne Rae Morrow The Charley Project

Laverne Rae Morrow was last seen in the area of North 23rd Street and East Taylor in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 1, 1998. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Laverne is 5'6" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

Aussie Antionette Binford

Aussie Antionette Binford The Charley Project

36-year-old Aussie Antionette Binford was last seen on November 25, 1993, in the area of 21st Avenue and Campbell Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. Witnesses saw him get into a small, white, two-door vehicle with an unknown Caucasian male. She has never been seen or heard from again.

Aussie Binford is 5'1" and weighed 120 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-261-8047, or 602-262-4088.

James Michael Diamond and Ptah Ka'Amen Diamond

James Michael Diamond and Ptah Ka'Amen Diamond The Charley Project

42-year-old James Michael Diamond was last seen at his residence in Eloy, Apache County, Arizona with his 3-year-old son, Ptah Diamond on May 27, 2001. The pair has never been seen or heard from again. According to the Doe Network, James has relatives in Cleveland, Ohio, and may have gone there with Ptah.

Ptah Ka'Amen Diamond is 3'0" and weighed 37 pounds when he vanished.

James Michael Diamond is 5'9"-5'11" and weighed 155-170 pounds when he vanished.

Daniel Robinson

Daniel Robinson Twitter

24-year-old Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23, 2021, leaving his job site about a half mile west of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye, Arizona. On July 19, 2021, his 2017 Jeep Renegade was found crashed and abandoned three miles away in a ravine.

Daniel Robinson is 5'8" and weighed 165 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6411.