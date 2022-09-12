Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local Hospital

Wanda Ashford Floyd The Charley Project

On July 15, 2020, someone called an ambulance to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the local hospital.

“That’s where she originally left from. Somebody apparently gave her a ride and she was last seen in Courtland in a black truck with a man no one around here knows,” her friend, Brenda Hampton, told WHNT. “She had been trying to tell some people that some man was trying to sexually assault her.”

Wanda has never been seen again.

“I used to feed her. I talked to her. She’s not a drug user. She has a mental problem. She's on psych medication but that’s it,” Brenda told WHNT.

Wanda, who is homeless, was not reported missing until weeks after her disappearance.

“I found out from the post office that she hasn’t picked her checks up since July and I know that that was very unusual for Wanda. So I said yeah, it’s time to search,” Brenda told WHNT.

Brenda Hampton organized and lead a search for Wanda. There was no help from local law enforcement during the search. The group focused on an abandoned property where Wanda used to stay. The group found her clothes, a shovel, and a shoe behind the home. Someone found an identification card and Medicaid card belonging to Wanda on the ground near Rosa Park Street and Harold Washington. Since then, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office conducted numerous searches for Wanda, with no leads in her disappearance, according to WHNT.

Wanda Ashford Floyd is 6'2" and weighed 154 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-2500.