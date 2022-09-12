Pregnant Alabama Woman Vanished On The Day Her Baby Was Due

Shelia Diane Hughes The Charley Project

29-year-old Shelia Diane Hughes was about to give birth to a baby boy, and she was excited. She planned to name the baby after his father, Renard Simmons.

"She was saying that when she had the baby, she would stay with me for a few weeks and then find a place," her sister Debra Hughes told AL.COM. "She was going to name him Junior."

Shelia was living in Aliceville, Alabama, with her sister and nieces. On the day her son was due, September 1, 2000, Renard Simmons stopped by the house to check on Shelia. Shelia asked Renard for a ride and told her sister she would be right back.

"Her last words to me were 'If you don't ever see me again, don't worry about me because I have lived my life to the fullest,'" Debra Hughes said, reports AL.COM.

Debra has never seen Shelia again.

Shelia Diane Hughes The Charley Project

Renard told investigators that he dropped Shelia off at home at 3:00 am on September 2, 2000.

"I was at home that weekend, and he did not drop her off," Debra said, reports AL.COM. "That's what he said, but I was off that weekend, so he did not drop her off."

Authorities discovered that police stopped Renard's vehicle at a roadblock at 1:00 am on September 2, 2000, in Pickensville, Alabama. Shelia was in the car with him, authorities report. Pickensville, Alabama is about ten miles from Aliceville, Alabama, where Shelia lived.

About one month after Shelia vanished, someone found her purse and slippers in a remote cotton field in Noxubee, Mississippi. An extensive search of the area yielded no sign of Shelia.

According to Shelia's family, Renard never wanted her to have the baby, and never assisted in searching for her.

"He's shown no sympathy since she disappeared," Hughes said in that interview, reports AL.COM. "He wanted her to have an abortion, but she refused, and he was really upset."

On November 5, 2013, Renard Simmons died.

Although he was initially considered a suspect in her case, "The evidence was never clear enough to charge anyone, and until the evidence shows what happened and who did it, even if that person is deceased, it won't be closed," District Attorney Chris McCool said, reports AL.COM.

Shelia Diane Hughes is 5'5" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Aliceville Police Department at 205-373-6631.