She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never Returned

Brittany Shante Robinson The Charley Project

14-year-old Brittany Shante Robinson was a typical teen living in Mobile, Alabama. She excitedly scheduled to begin her freshman year in the fall of 2012 at Murphy High School. Brittany had signed up for advanced placement courses and was looking forward to attending high school. Her parents, Tina Houge and Demetric L. Hooper, were no longer together. Brittany would often go to stay for visits with her father. Demetric, diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been hospitalized multiple times for mental illness and drug abuse, reports The Charley Project.

On June 14, 2012, her aunt dropped Brittany off to stay with Demetric for a two-day visit. Sometime after that, Brittany and her father vanished. Authorities found Demetric four months later, in September, at a mental health facility in Arkansas. Investigators were unable to locate Brittany and charged Demetric with felony custodial interference.

When authorities arrested him, Demetric had her iPod, several knives, and rope in his possession. He denied any involvement in the disappearance of his daughter, Brittany. Authorities determined Demetric traveled throughout the southeastern portion of the country after Brittany vanished. Demetric traveled by bus from Memphis, Tennessee, to Arkansas on July 7, 2012. According to multiple witnessess, Demetric was alone, and there was no sign of Brittany.

Demetric Hooper - 2012 The Charley Project

"She's still not here there still is no sign of Brittany. I haven't heard from him, and he hasn't shown any remorse, and he hasn't acknowledged anything," her mother, Tina, told NBC 15 News.

In August 2014, Demetric pled guilty to custodial interference. He was sentenced to ten years and released in December 2016.

"I got a letter saying no parole, no nothing. It's him walking free and my daughter is nowhere to be found," Tina told NBC 15 News." Different occasions come around, her graduation, her prom, birthdays, holidays, family members passing, special occasions, and it’s been very tough on my family."

Brittany Shante Robinson is 5'0" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700 with any information.