"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her Kids

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Donna Michelle Calloway

Montgomery, Alabama resident Donna Calloway is the mother of eight children. Donna is described as a devoted, caring, and loving mother who has an intellectual disability. She is able to maintain employment with various cleaning jobs, but Donna is persuaded easily, her family told the Montgomery Advertiser. In June 2018, Donna Calloway left her residence and never returned. No one has seen or heard from her since. Her sister, Kawonna Abner, is raising her eight nieces and nephews.

Kawonna attempted to report her sister missing to the Montgomery Police Department, but the police refused to take the report until one year later, in August 2019. She said police required her to prove her sister has an intellectual disability before they would file a report, the Montgomery Advertiser reports. Kawonna said investigators wanted her to believe Donna ran off and left her children.

"They said they thought she just left her kids to start a new life because there were eight of them," Kawonna told the Montgomery Advertiser.

Kawonna said Donna would never abandon the children she loved so dearly, and she told the Montgomery Advertiser if Donna were in a bad situation, she is not the type of person to fight back.

Finally, more than one year after her disappearance, the Montgomery Police Department accepted the missing person report. Kawonna feels the delay of a year for an investigation into the disappearance of Donna is unforgivable.

"My sister loves her children," Kawonna told the Montgomery Advertiser. "I don’t care where she's at, she's going to call and talk to them. She wouldn’t just leave her children."

Their beloved mother passed away in May 2020.

"My sister is missing, and she doesn’t even know my mom is dead," Abner told the Montgomery Advertiser. "If you don’t have family that cares, nothing is going to be done. If you don’t have an education, nothing is going to be done. If they think it’s going to take too much time or money —look what they did to my sister's case."

December 2020, the children of 39-year-old Donna Calloway told their aunt they did not want Christmas presents. They told her they wanted the money to pay for a private investigator, reports the Montgomery Advertiser.

"I'd tell her that I hope she comes back and that I miss her," her son, Willie Calloway, 11, told the Montgomery Advertiser. "I want my momma."

Kawonna believes her beloved sister was forced into human trafficking.

Donna Calloway is 5'3" and weighed 119 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2810.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations.

