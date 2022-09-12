Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' Hair

Kierra Stubbs The Charley Project

23-year-old Kierra Stubbs lived in Birmingham, Alabama, with her two children. Kierra owned a vehicle that needed brake repair and met an older man at her job who said he could complete the repairs for her. The man told Kierra he had two daughters. He told her he was unable to do their hair. He offered to repair her brakes in exchange for her doing their hair, the Charley Project reports.

“I didn’t know him personally, but Kierra knew him from coming up to her job,” the 23-year-old’s grandmother, Ora Stubbs, told CBS 42. “From what Kierra said he seemed like a nice person, and he needed someone to help with his kid’s hair and stuff, and she was like, yeah I got a daughter I can do their hair. He seemed nice at the time. He wasn’t a boyfriend or nothing like that. It’s just somebody she thought was an older guy who was nice. She was helping him, and he would return the favor by doing her car. And she went with him to meet him that day.”

Kierra met the man at the Boost Mobile Store on 3rd Avenue in Birmingham on April 24, 2014. Her brother dropped her off. She was seen on video surveillance meeting with him and getting into his burgundy Chrysler 200. This is the last known sighting of Kierra.

Although the man Kierra went to meet is a person of interest in her case, authorities refuse to release his name, and no arrests have been made in the disappearance of Kierra Stubbs.

“It’s no witnesses to say what happened in the car, where did they go, or anything like that. So that’s why we need the public to go back to that day and see if they remember anything or saw anything, saw them go anywhere something that could give us a lead or somewhere to start,” Detective Rodney Rogers told CBS 42.

Her grandmother told CBS 42, “I just wish the police were more involved from the start. If they had been more involved from the start we might have could have gotten some answers and some closure. How can y’all just sweep this under the rug?”

Detective Rodney Rogers said to CBS 42, “the public can help us by remembering that day. If they saw Ms. Stubbs, she got into a Burgundy Chrysler 200. If anyone remembers her with a black, older gentleman, possibly in his fifties. If anyone remembers seeing them together that would help us out.”

Kierra Stubbs is 5'3" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-328-9311 with any information.