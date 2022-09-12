"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old Daughter

LaQuanta Nachelle Riley Twitter

On December 7, 2003, 19-year-old Montgomery resident LaQuanta Riley visited the home of her mother. The honor student stopped by to get a jacket, reports The Charley Project. She was riding with someone driving a dark green, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Caprice or Ford Taurus. According to Namus, there was an unknown number of people in the vehicle.

LaQuanta is the oldest of five younger siblings. They have a younger sibling who passed away in 1996. LaQuanta’s brother, who answered the door, asked his sister who gave her a ride to the house. She told him the person was a friend that she met in the neighborhood. LaQuanta walked out of the house, got back into the car, and disappeared.

“She replied, a friend she met around the street….that’s one of the things I know that’s certain,” her mother Pamela Riley-Bolden told WSFA. “I believe that she didn’t know the person that she was trusting.”

She left her belongings, her purse, and money behind, according to The Charley Project. LaQuanta's mother, Pamela, reported her missing after not hearing from Laquanta for 72 hours. Some point after her disappearance, Pamela reported that a message was left on her answering machine she believes to be her daughter. Although the message is unclear, according to The Charley Project the caller either said, ”let me go home” or “leave me alone”. At that point, she heard a man’s voice say LaQuanta’s name, and then the call disconnected.

“She is distraught on here. She’s asking for help; I don’t know what she’s saying. She’s crying so hard,” Pam told WSFA.

Laquanta Riley, described by family and friends as bubbly and compassionate, had a bright and promising future. She had just received a full college scholarship and anticipated studying criminal justice and forensic science. She plays the clarinet in school and enjoys cooking and music.

During the investigation into her disappearance, someone used her name to rent an apartment in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Stone Mountain is the same city where Laquanta graduated from high school, Redan High. Pamela went to Stone Mountain and found a resident there Pamela showed a picture of her daughter. The resident said he knew her, but she had just moved out of the apartment down the hall. He said she asked to use his phone after some type of argument at her apartment down the hall and then moved out a few days before Pamela arrived. Unfortunately, LaQuanta was never located.

The Montgomery Police Department refuses to comment on her case.

“Some things that should have been done in my case were not done. Some things that could have been done in my case were not done,” Pam told WSFA. “We’re hoping that the cold case unit will be able to do a thorough investigation. That’s all we’re really asking for is a thorough investigation.”

Pamela is the founder of Riley Relief Foundation, a group that provides support for local families searching for their loved ones. More proof of her strength and dedication to never give up on finding her daughter, Laquanta, and her resolve to bring exposure to not only Laquanta’s case but other lost loved ones in her community.

“I do this because there was help from other people that allowed me to be here today,” Pam told WSFA. “I’ve had help in Montgomery but I’ve also had help all across the country from New York, Texas, you name it. So, I’ll be there to help others, the best way I know how.”

LaQuanta Riley is 5'8" and weighed 200 pounds when she vanished.

"...Out of sight does not mean out of mind for the families of missing children, it’s burned in our minds and hearts. You can’t shake this,” Pamela said NCMEC states.

There is an $11,000 reward in her case. Please call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP with any information.