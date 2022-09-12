Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her Son

Anthony Eugene Davis The Charley Project

19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."

"I think the guy that owned the vehicle had him destroyed, killed, I really do. I believe it from my heart because there was nothing he could present him," Bertha told WAFF. "He was about his business and about making money, and Anthony couldn't produce what he sent him out there to do, and he knew that if he had let him go free he would've talked, he probably would've been in prison."

According to the five witnesses, Anthony walked away from the accident.

"Everybody wants to say they seen him walk away, and that was the end of that," Bertha told WAFF.

His mother does not believe their story.

"There was no hospital record on Anthony...there wasn't any police report made on the vehicle that was wrecked," Bertha told WAFF.

There have been no arrests made in the disappearance of Anthony Eugene Davis.

"I want justice," Bertha told WAFF. "All I want is my son's body back or someone tell me what happened to him."

Anthony is 5'11" and weighed 175 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-7117.