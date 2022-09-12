"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Daughter

Lakira Goldsmith Twitter

20-year-old Lakira Goldsmith, nicknamed Pigg by her family, is a loving mother to a two-year-old son. She lived in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road in Montgomery, Alabama. On November 28, 2018, Lakira left her house. Her grandmother spoke with her briefly before she left, but Lakira never returned.

Reports vary. Some indicate that a maintenance man in her apartment complex n Narrow Lane said he saw Lakira around 2:00 am on November 29, 2018. The Charley Projects reports the maintenance worker said he let Lakira use his phone. The man went inside and left her outside talking on his phone. When he returned, Lakira was gone and his phone was laying on the steps. Other reports state Lakira was talking with a friend or boyfriend outside. This is the last known sighting of Lakira.

“My daughter went missing Nov. 29, 2018,” Marchelle Goldsmith told WSFA. “When she went missing, I called Montgomery police, they came and did a missing person report, and basically, that was it. It’s been a nightmare. I can barely think and it’s just hard for me day-to-day, getting out of bed, and just going on with my day.”

Refusing an interview, the Montgomery Police Department told WSFA, “we cannot comment or conduct an interview on active cases.”

Her mother, Marchelle Gold, continues to search for her daughter.

"I find myself questioning God every day, asking why me? Why my child? It's so hard to keep the faith [when] someone that you love so much can just get snatched away from you and you don't know what's going on," she posted on Facebook after Lakira's disappearance.

“Someone out there saw something, no one just goes missing without anyone seeing something,” Marchelle Goldsmith told WSFA, “I need people to help me. Share her posts on Facebook, get involved.”

Lakira Goldsmith Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/whereislakira/

Lakira Goldsmith is 5'5" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP or 888-999-3870.