What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

Missing In Alabama

Jasmine Amorette-Nicole Calloway Host

Jasmine Amorette Nicole Host The Charley Project

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.

Jasmine Amorette-Nicole Calloway Host is 5'6" and weighed 145 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Gadsden Police Department at 256-549-4500.

Koranado Harris

Koranado Harris Alabama Crime Stoppers

44-year-old Koranado Harris vanished from his place of employment. He was seen last on September 7, 2021, at the Good2Go barbershop at 4801 Woodley Road in Montgomery, Alabama.

Koranado is 5'10" and weighed 210 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832

Aubrina Mack

Aubrina Nicole Mack The Charley Project

On August 15, 2006, 21-year-old Aubrina Nicole Mack left her house in the 700 block of Central Street in Montgomery, Alabama.

Aubrina told her sister she was walking to a street close by and never returned.

Aubrina had children, and according to The Charley Project, her family said she would never abandon her kids.

There is very little information available in her case. The Montgomery Police Department declined to comment on her case.

Aubrina Mack is 5'0" - 5'3" and weighed 131 pounds when she vanished.

Stacey Lynch

Stacey Lynch Alabama Crime Stoppers

19-year-old Stacey Lynch was last seen leaving his residence in the Knoxville Homes Apartments in Talladega, Alabama on December 22, 2020.

“He is my baby boy and it is awful. I really haven’t been able to do anything. I can’t function, I can’t hardly go on without my son,” his mother, Erica Lynch, told CBS 42.

Stacey Lynch is 5'7" and weighed 130 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508.

Kelsey Johnson

Kelsey Johnson Alabama Crime Stoppers

16-year-old Kelsey Johnson vanished from Selma, Alabama February 13, 2021. She left her home and never returned. Authorities believe she may be in the Montgomery, Alabama area.

Kelsey is 5'5" and weighed 115 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125.

Thomas Houston

Thomas Houston Alabama Crime Stoppers

86-year-old Thomas Houston left his residence in the 1200 block of Harville Road in Selma, Alabama on December 25, 2020. He may have left traveling in a 1998 silver Honda Accord with one black door.

Thomas is 6'3" and weighed 235 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Selma Police Department at (334) 874-6611or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

James Anthony Reynolds

James Anthony Reynolds The Charley Project

On May 8, 1999, James Anthony Reynolds was seen leaving The Hideaway Club in Opp, Alabama. James was with Lamar Junior Stackhouse, Valerie Jones McCoy, Evla Jossett Lee, Tamara Monique Ward, and Angela Roberts Young.

The group left the bar in the early morning hours in a 1986 burgundy Chevy Caprice. The car belonged to Lamar Stackhouse. None of them ever arrived home. Their families reported them missing to local authorities. On September 29, 1999, investigators discovered the 1986 Caprice submerged in the Pea River in Coffee County, Alabama. The bodies of Lamar, Valerie, Evla, Tamara, and Angela were found in the vehicle. 28-year-old James Anthony Reynolds has never been located.

Authorities believe the vehicle plunged into the river as a result of a single car accident.

James Anthony Reynolds is 6'1" and weighed 180 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 334-677-4882 with any information

Kimberly Arrington

Kimberly Nicole Arrington The Charley Project

Kimberly Arrington was a well-behaved, friendly teenager, reports The Charley Project. The tenth grader attended Jefferson Davis High School in 1998 and enjoyed dancing, computers, and children.

On October 30, 1998, 14-year-old Kimberly Arrington walked from home to the store in Montgomery, Alabama. She went to the neighborhood CVS around 4:00 pm to purchase a soft drink and some candy. When Kimberly failed to return home, her family went out and searched for her. After several hours, her parents called the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators discovered that Kimberly was seen in the CVS parking lot on the corner of Third Street and Forest Avenue.

Authorities initially accused Kimberly of being a runaway but later classified her disappearance as an abduction, reports The Charley Project. Her family has denied Kimberly running away from the very beginning. They said the little girl would never run away from home and did not take any personal items with her.

"Most people liked her, and she was very friendly towards everybody,'' her father told CNN. "I felt like maybe that's part of the reason why they got her.''

Kimberly's mother, who passed away in 2005, never gave up the search for her daughter.

Kimberly's father, Walter Arrington, told CNN one of her last wishes was that he continues to look for their daughter.

Kimberly's father continues to search for his beloved daughter.

Kimberly Arrington was 5'2" - 5'4" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2810.

Monisha Denise Harrell

Monisha Harrell Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

36-year-old Monisha has not contacted her family or friends since July 19, 2021. She was last seen in the Cloverdale Apartments in Bessemer, Alabama. Monisha is 5'6" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished. Please contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-428-3541 with any information.

Victoria Green-Moore

Victoria Green-Moore Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

On April 7, 2021, around 7:30 am, 32-year-old Victoria dropped her children off at daycare in Selma, Alabama. She has never been seen or heard from again. She was driving her black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Alabama license plate number 27DD786.

Victoria Green-Moore is 5'7" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Selma Police Department at (334) 874-6611.

Shawndarius Tremanya Tyus

On December 23, 2020, 24-year-old Shawndarius Tremanya Tyus left his home on foot. He was last seen at the intersection of Highway 80 East and Choctaw Avenue in Selma, Alabama. Shawndarius has never been seen or heard from again.

Shawndarius Tremanya Tyus is 5'8” and weighed 195 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125.

Gail Velita Franklin

On June 30, 2006, 46-year-old Gail Franklin left her residence and never returned. She was not listed as missing until June 27, 2019.

Gail is 5'0" and weighed 160 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Darion Maurice Dawkins

29-year-old Darion Maurice Dawkins is a father of three children and a US Navy Veteran. On February 7, 2016, Darion was seen walking in the Forest Hills area of Eufaula, Alabama. He has never been seen or heard from again.

Darion is 6'1" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

Tyrie Marquis Sanders

Tyrie Marquis Sanders The Charley Project

Tyrie Sanders was an employee of the Macon County School Board. The 21-year-old was last seen leaving his home in the 29000 block of County Road 2 in Hardaway, Alabama, on the evening of January 20, 2016. Authorities later found his Nike sneakers in the wood, there has been no activity on his cellphone, and Tyrie failed to pick up his paycheck.

Tyrie is 5'10" and weighed 124 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 334-727-2500 with any information.

Lorene Ware

Lorene Ware Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

Lorene Ware, known as Pokie, is well-known and well-liked in her community in Tuskegee, Alabama. The 60-year-old left her residence to go to the store on May 15, 2015. She was last seen near Martin Luther King Highway in Tuskegee.

"I can't understand how and why things like this could happen and by knowing her the way that a lot of people in this community know her, they should really want to reach out and help her because she has always made them laugh and smile," her brother, Jimmy Ware, told WSFA.

Lorene Ware is 5'2" and weighed 130 pounds when she vanished.

Please contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Macon County Sheriff's Department at 334-727-2500 with any information.

Willie Clayton Reynolds

Willie Clayton Reynolds Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

69-year-old Willie Reynolds left his home on December 20, 2012. His white Ford ranger pickup truck was found abandoned and out of gas on Highway 29 in Auburn, Alabama on December 21, 2012. A witness told authorities they gave Willie a ride to the Y Grocery Store near the intersection of U.S. Highway 29 and State Highway 80 East in Macon County on December 21, 2012, where he was last seen.

Authorities searched the woods in the area, but Willie has never been found.

“It is like he has vanished off the face of the earth,” his daughter, Kenosha Reynolds, told AL.Com. “I don’t believe a human vanishes off the face of the earth. My heart tells me that someone did something to him. That is just my feeling. I want to keep hope alive that my dad is alive.”

Willie Clayton Reynolds is 5'6" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-4980, the Macon County Sheriff's Office at 334-727-2500, or the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

Christian Rudolf Hill

Christian Rudolf Hill The Charley Project

On October 16, 2011, 24-year-old Christian Rudolph Hill left his home in Birmingham, Alabama driving his white 1999 Ford Crown Victoria. He has never been seen or heard from again. On October 23, 2011, his car was found abandoned in the 1200 block of Bankhead Highway in Birmingham.

"We have received and followed up on several leads since Mr. Hill's vehicle has been located," Birmingham Police Captain Henry Irby responded to The Birmingham News. "Although there are suspicious circumstances involved in the case, we cannot say for certain that foul play has occurred."

Christian is 5'10" and weighed 159 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Birmingham Police Department with any information.

Robert Lee Archie

Robert Lee Archie Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

On December 19, 2001, Robert Lee Archie was last seen at his home in Chilton County, Alabama. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area for 29-year-old Robert, but he has never been located.

Robert Lee Archie is 5'8" and weighed 215 pounds when he vanished.

Please contact the Chilton County Sheriff's Office at 205-755-4698 with any information.

Brenda Nell Dearing

Brenda Nell Dearing The Charley Project

51-year-old Brenda lived in Pennsylvania and was visiting relatives in Mobile, Alabama when she vanished. She was last seen in the vicinity of the 7000 block of Crandall Road in Grand Bay, Alabama on December 15, 2004.

Brenda is 5'7" and weighed 285 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-574-8589.

Nancy Lewis

Nancy Lewis Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

On May 18, 2005, 46-year-old Nancy Lewis left her home around 3:45 am and headed to work at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. When she failed to arrive at work, a co-worker called to check on Nancy.

"One of them called her and she told the coworker that she had car trouble and she had called one of her brothers and she was waiting on him to help her," her sister, Dorothy Westry, told WBRC.

Her brother, James, said he never received a call from Nancy.

"She had supposedly called me but I never received a phone call from her," James told WRBC.

A few days after she vanished, her abandoned pickup truck was found at a Pilot gas station on Bankhead Highway in Birmingham.

Nancy is 5'0" and weighed 160 pounds.

Anita Michelle Dobbs

Anita Michelle Dobbs The Charley Project

46-year-old Anita Michelle Dobbs was last seen by her boyfriend, Charlie Pope, on January 24, 2010, at their residence in the 1200 block of 15th Way Southwest.

Anita is 5'2" and weighed 150 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413.

Shep Deon Leonard

Shep Deon Leonard The Charley Project

On February 4, 2011, 32-year-old Shep Deon Leonard stopped by the Walmart on Highway 280 in Sylacauga, Alabama. His mother, Mary Malone, worked at the store, and the two had a brief conversation.

“He was in another line and he just had that big smile on his face,” Mary told CBS 42. “And he said don’t forget Sunday, because we’re going to go take the family portrait.”

Shep has never been seen or heard from again.

Three days later, his car was found abandoned in Shelby County on the side of Highway 280. Investigators discovered groceries and a receipt inside his home.

“I don’t think it’s likely he left his car sitting on the side of the road with gas in it at the Walmart in Chelsea,” Investigator Mike Smith with the Sylacauga Police Department told CBS 42.

“You know… I know somebody knows something,” Mary told CBS 42. “I know a lot of people know something, but when it comes down to just giving information, you know, I think people just back down. I don’t know why, because my son was a loving person. To me, you know, he had a big heart and he was genuine and he met a lot of people, you know he wasn’t a stranger to nobody. And for somebody to just really just want to just hurt him, it’s just, why? You know that’s really the only thing is just why?”

Shep Deon Leonard is 5'11" and weighed 189 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-249-4716.

Jayson Jones

Jayson Jones Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

On Sunday, August 7, 2005, 27-year-old Jayson Jones was involved in an altercation with some men in a Red Crown Victoria. He was last seen on August 8, 2005, in the Harrison Court Apartments in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jayson Jones is 6'3" and weighed 230 pounds when he vanished.

There is a $5,000 reward offered by the State of Alabama Governor's Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person/s involved in the disappearance of Jayson Jones.

If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division Family Service at 205-297-8413.

Doretha Williams

Doretha Williams Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

51-year-old Doretha Williams lived in the 3200 block of Dauphin Street in Mobile, Alabama. On November 27, 2007, her daughter gave her a ride to the area of Congress Street and Rylands Street. Doretha has never been seen again.

Doretha is 5'1" and weighed 110 pounds when she vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1009.

Tamborah Brown

Tamborah Brown Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

21-year-old Tamborah Brown was last seen leaving the home of his mother on Reams Drive in Mobile, Alabama on February 15, 2002.

He is 5'9" and weighed 160 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Ronnie Bernard Harris

Ronnie Bernard Harris Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

29-year-old Ronnie Harris lived in Collirene, Alabama, and was a barber at Master Cuts in Eastdale Mall. On April 5, 2006, Ronnie left Selma, Alabama heading to Montgomery to visit his cousin. He was driving his gray, two-door 1992 Acura Integra with Alabama license plate CR 1428. He has never been seen or heard from again. Four days later, his vehicle was found abandoned in the 3500 block of Rosa L. Parks Avenue.

Ronnie is 5'5" and weighed 165 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.

Anthony Tyrone Breedlove

Anthony Breedlove Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

31-year-old Anthony Tyrone Breedlove was last seen in Marion, Alabama on April 18, 2006.

He is 5'11" and weighed 155 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information, please contact the Marion Police Department at 334-683-9071.

Alonzo Andrae Reynolds

Alonzo Andrae Hughes Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

45-year-old Alonzo Andrae Reynolds was last seen in Birmingham, Alabama on March 31, 2005.

He is 5'6" and weighed 120 pounds when he vanished.

if you have any information, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-2683 or 800-228-7688.

Deandre Nativoni Brown

Deandre Nativoni Brown Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

22-year-old Deandre Nativoni Brown was last seen on July 29, 2005, in Jasper, Alabama. He was driving his sister's 1991 Honda Prelude. The Birmingham Police Department found the vehicle burned and abandoned near the Rickwood Field area.

Deandre is 6'0" and weighed 210 pounds when he vanished.

Governor Bob Riley is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Deandre Nativoni Brown.

If you have any information, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-221-6790 or 800-228-7688.

Eric DeWayne Blevins

Eric DeWayne Blevins Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center

24-year-old Eric DeWayne Blevins was last seen leaving the Traveler's Inn in Selma, Alabama on July 29, 2005.

Eric is 5'9" and weighed 140 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611.

Case Information: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency CommuntiyAction Center: https://app.alea.gov/Community/wfSearch.aspx?Type=20&Status=5