Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting Spree

Detroit police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman who was killed in a string of shootings early Sunday morning on August 28, 2022.

Authorities found the body of the unidentified woman, with multiple gunshot wounds, in the area of Wyoming and Margareta around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. A neighbor called the police and reported hearing nearby gunfire. A pedestrian located the body of the unidentified woman, who had been shot multiple times. The authorities believe the woman is in her 40s and was the first of four shooting victims found on the 28th.

The unidentified woman was just one of three people killed by 19-year-old Dontae Smith in a random shooting spree. He is charged with three murders and the non-fatal shooting of a 76-year-old man and his dog in Detroit.

"This did not need to happen,” Detroit Police Chief James White told CBS News. "Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour. There are more questions than answers, but Detroiters can sleep peacefully tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets. This did not need to happen."

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Detroit police released a sketch of the unidentified woman. They hope a member of the public will recognize her.

If you recognize this unidentified shooting victim or have any information related to the shooting, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.