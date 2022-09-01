Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two Children

Gaddiel Adams and Sarah and Michael Blakeney Twitter

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Washington D.C. mother and her two young children. The family was seen last on August 27, 2022, around 5:00 pm in Southeast Washington, D.C. Family members and authorities are concerned for the wellbeing of the trio.

44-year-old Gaddiel Adams, and her two children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney and 4-year-old Michael Blakeney, have been missing since Saturday, August 27, 2022. The family was seen last in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast, around 5:00 pm, near R Street Southeast, and off Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department stated the family is possibly traveling in a black 2019 Nissan Rogue with the Maryland tag 9EA6181. They are asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle and the missing family.

The Metropolitan Police Department upgraded their missing status to "critical missing" on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Gaddiel Adams is a black female, 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sarah is a black female around 4 feet tall, weighing around 50 to 60 pounds. The little girl was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.

Michael is described as a black male, weighing 30 pounds and standing 3 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the family, please call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.