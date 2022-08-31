3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of Babysitter

Jarkeius Adside Florida State Missing

In October 2001, both parents of 1-year-old Jarkeius Adside were in jail. Gwendolyn Brown, his babysitter, was supposed to take care of Jarkeius until his parents were released. On October 18, 2001, Gwendolyn walked her teenage daughter to her school bus stop. When she returned to her home near 158th Avenue and 296th Street in Miami, Florida, she was confronted by three armed men. The men reportedly bound Gwendolyn and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Cochran, with duct tape and demanded cash. While the intruders ransacked their home, Gwendolyn and Jeffrey heard a single gunshot, The Charley Project reports.

The couple eventually freed themselves and discovered Jarkeius missing, and several items taken from the home. The investigators found a bloodstained mattress and blood-soaked sheets in the house, and several bloodstains in other areas. Investigators also found several grams of cocaine and arrested Gwendolyn and Jeffrey on drug charges. Authorities said the couple waited two hours before calling the police after the abduction, the Charley Project reports.

Gwendolyn and Jeffrey told detectives it took that long to get free of the duct tape.

Investigators are skeptical of their account of the case. Authorities determined the blood found in their apartment belonged to Jarkeius. Investigators do not believe the intruders would physically harm or kill Jarkeius and then take him with them.

According to The Charley Project, Jarkeius's mother believes the couple. She believes her son is alive and being cared for by someone else.

Jarkeius has never been found, and although investigators never believed their story, Gwendolyn and Jeffrey were never arrested in connection to his disappearance, and no suspects have been arrested in his case.

Jarkeius Adside was 2'0 and weighed 25 pounds when he vanished.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Jarkeius Adside, please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 305-418-7200.