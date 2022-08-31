South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With Boyfriend

Krystal Channel Anderson Twitter

Krystal Channel Anderson is a 30-year-old mother to four children living in Wagener, South Carolina. She is a daughter, sister, mother, friend, and more.

“She was a great mom, a great sister. She’s my baby sister. She’s always looked up to me and called me for everything when it came down to things that she wanted to do,” Shadria told WRDW.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Her sister, Shadria Smothers, received a call from the father of one of Krystal's children.

“I received a call from him on Tuesday stating that Krystal never reached out to him. He’s been reaching out to her. He was concerned. That’s how I found out that she was missing,” Shadria told WRDW.

By then, Krystal had been missing for 72 hours. Her mother, Wanda Sumter, reported Krystal missing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

According to her children, on the night of August 20, 2022, Krystal and her boyfriend, Tony Berry, argued outside the home. The children heard their mother scream, but she never came back inside the house. Krystal has never been seen or heard from again.

“Tony came back in the house,” Shadria told WISTV. “No one has seen her since. Tony claimed she ran off. The school, her job, family, and friends know she would never abandon her four children.”

According to a Wagener police officer, Tony Berry told him that Krystal was not home on Saturday evening and left the children home with him. He said that he did not report her missing because, “Krystal often does this,” WISTV reports.

Tony Berry stopped cooperating, and Aiken County deputies reported their calls have gone straight to voice mail. He is now listed as missing, as well.

Shadria feels the Aiken County Sheriff's Department has not communicated with her family.

“I feel very much in the dark because I have not received one phone call from Aiken County, not even a call of empathy,” Shadria told WRDW.

Krystal is loved and missed by her worried family members. Shadria has vowed she will never stop looking for her sister.

“We love you, and we are not going to stop looking for you. We are not going to ever stop looking for you until we bring you home,” Shadria told WRDW.

Krystal Channel Anderson is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-642-1761.