This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson Family Missing Persons Awareness Network

43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.

According to the Chicago Police Department, on July 5, 1996, Everett was working at EAT when he received a frantic call from Lydia. She begged him to come home immediately because Kenneth had chased her around the house with an ax, and she had locked herself in the bathroom. Everett, who was on another call with his father, told his dad about the situation, hung up, and raced home, the Charley Project reports.

Two hours later, Kenneth pulled up to EAT. He was driving the same company van Everett used to go home earlier on the same day. He told the manager that Everett had just gotten arrested due to a car accident. Before he left, the manager noticed blood on his white tennis shoes.

After twelve days of being unable to contact the family, Everett’s father asked the police to complete a welfare check on July 17, 1996. When the police arrived, Kenneth was at home alone, and he told authorities the family went to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Everett’s parents lived. The family van was gone, and there were no signs of foul play. The Chicago Police believed his story.

The Thompson Family The Charley Project

For the next few weeks, Kenneth continued to make up various stories about where the family was. They went to Hawaii, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. He just kept making up lies, the Charley Project reports.

When the family of Everett Thompson traveled to Chicago in late July to find their loved ones, they went to the restaurant with authorities. The manager advised the family of what Kenneth said about the car accident and the blood on his shoes. Authorities investigated his story and discovered there had never been an accident.

After pressure from the family, investigators discover Kenneth had forged Lydia’s signature on several documents, including documents to sell their home. Before the house sale, an inspector discovered that one toilet and bathtub had recently been painted red and the kitchen floor pulled out. The renovations were completed after the police visit on July 17. By the time the police discovered the house had been sold illegally, the new owners had already gutted the home for their renovations.

Kenneth still was not arrested. He moved to a trailer in Gary, Indiana, and in July 1997, the FBI conducted a search finding a bloodstained sock of a boy and a bloodstained pair of men's tennis shoes.

According to court records, in November of 1997, he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released but arrested again in December of 1997 for forging Lydia’s signature on a $13,000 check.

Kenneth White hung himself in his jail cell on Christmas Day 1997. He did not leave a note.

The Thompson Family has never been located.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-433-7007 or 312-747-6222.

Everett Thompson Sr

Age at Time of Disappearance: 40 years old

Height and Weight at Time of Disappearance: 6'0"; 250 lbs.

Distinguishing Characteristics: Black male. Black hair; brown eyes. Medium complexion.

Lydia Thompson

Age at Time of Disappearance: 43 years old

Classification: Endangered Missing

Date Of Birth: September 12, 1952

Height and Weight: 5'8, 135 pounds

Distinguishing Characteristics: African-American female. Brown hair, brown eyes. Lydia has a large vaccination scar on one of her upper arms.

Everett Thompson Jr

Age at Time of Disappearance: 11 years old

Classification: Endangered Missing

Date Of Birth: June 22, 1985

Distinguishing Characteristics: African-American male. Black hair, brown eyes.

Andrew Thompson

Age at Time of Disappearance: 8 years old

Classification: Endangered Missing

Date Of Birth: April 4, 1988

Distinguishing Characteristics: African-American male. Black hair, brown eyes.