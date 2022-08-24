Houston, TX

“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, Texas

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22S1WM_0hSTVDbJ00
Jared ChavisThe Charley Project

In 2017, Jared Chavis completed 10 months in the Air Force and moved to Houston, Texas from Franklin, Louisiana. The 19-year-old new father was enrolled in online college courses in information technology, and he was employed as a satellite dish installation tech.

“He went down there for more opportunities. He was taking online classes. He had a job hooking up satellite dishes,” his father, Willie Smith, told Dateline. “I was proud of him.”

On the evening of January 12, 2018, Jared's mother spoke with her son and there was nothing out of the ordinary or unusual about their phone call.

“On January 12, 2018, she spoke to him about 9:00 p.m. that night,” Willie told Dateline.

His mother called Jared again. He never answered her calls, and his mother knew something was wrong.

"It wasn’t like him not to answer because Jared talks to his mom every day," his father, Willie Smith, told Fox 26. "She said 'something ain’t right,' and a mother’s instinct: when something ain't right, a mother knows."

Jared's parents called some friends they knew he was with the previous night.

"They started giving me stories, and none of the stories were adding up," Willie told Fox 26. "One of the stories was that they got in an altercation with some guys, someone shot a gun, and they all took off running and couldn’t find Jared. One was that Jared was in a car with this other guy and there were gunshots. I said, 'hold up, anyone call the police?'"

The family discovered that around 10:39 pm the evening of January 12, Jared was seen getting into a black Ford Fusion in the 8800 block of Westheimer Road in Houston. According to Fox 26, the friends said they did not call the police because they thought Jared would come back for his car, which was parked at a CVS on Westheimer Road.

“I got on the road, and I got there Sunday,” Willie told Dateline. “I stayed in Houston a whole week, searching dumpsters, searching everywhere. And nobody was telling me anything.”

Jared never returned. His car was found in the parking lot of the Piney Point Apartments. The vehicle was completely cleaned out. Authorities discovered the vehicle had been used during a robbery. Jared Chavis was an honor student, and a member of the Air Force and robbery was out of character for him.

"He did things that I wanted him to do. As a father, you set a milestone for your kids and when they get on the right track of doing it, it makes you proud of them," Willie told Fox 26. "He had the right goals in life and his mind was right. If he was involved in something and he did something, where is he? I’m trying to get in touch with the friends he was with, but at this point, they’re all hiding. They don’t wanna deal with me."

The Crime Stoppers of Houston released the following press release:

“While [Jared] was riding in the back seat of a black Ford Fusion driven by the suspect, a verbal disagreement occurred, and gunshots were fired. According to a witness, Jared Chavis never exited the vehicle and has not been seen since.”

Two weeks after authorities located his vehicle, someone attempted to use his credit card at a store. Willie asked the police to get the surveillance footage from the store, but it took them almost a month to follow up on the request. By then, the footage was gone.

"I prayed on it, and I prayed and prayed, and I come to the ask God to just help ease my mind," Willie told Fox 26. "He's kinda let me see that [Jared's] not alive. I will never be able to put my hands on Jared again."

Jared Chavis is 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (713)-731-5223.

